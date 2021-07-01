Inside Infiniti’s Redesigned QX60 Mid-Size SUV

When a long-running SUV like the Infiniti QX60 shows signs of aging, it’s time for a proper redesign – and the interior is no exception. Fortunately for this premium mid-size SUV, the cabin gains some major changes for 2022 to help it compete in a (very) competitive market.

For a full look, including performance specs, here’s our 2022 QX60 preview.

Overall, the QX60 gets a well-deserved interior revamp, with a new, more modern 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility software. It also makes available a 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display instrument cluster.

The QX60 also gets the enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link system that was made available on the redesigned Nissan Rogue. It uses combined data from the onboard navigation system as well as sensors to make the ProPILOT Assist steer and accelerate the QX60 like it used to, but in a more seamless way, along with enhanced auto-restart which can slow the SUV to a stop in traffic and get going again without driver input for up to 30 seconds.

Below, a quick comparison between the outgoing QX60 front cabin layout versus the new 2022 offering:

Left: 2020 QX60 (Photo: Infiniti) VS Right: 2022 QX60 (Photo: Infiniti)

All QX60s feature the very comfortable “zero gravity” seats in the first row to carry driver and front passengers more comfortably. Unfortunately, rear passengers don’t get the same plush seats, but Infiniti promises the comfort is till enhanced from the outgoing generation.

2022 QX60’s standard interior features

You won’t pay ‘extra’ for these features:

Infiniti InTouchTM 12.3-inch Interactive Display touchscreen Multi-mode second-row seat with one-touch release for easy third-row entry/exit USB-based Android Auto "Zero gravity" front seats 8-way power adjustable heated front seats Power lift gate Wireless Apple CarPlay compatible Wi-Fi Hotspot 60/40-split folding, sliding second-row bench seat Capacitive climate control panel with haptic feedback Panoramic moonroof with one-touch open/close with auto reverse

The Battle For Third-Row Space

While third rows are often compared to penalty boxes where no-one wants to end up in them. Every luxury manufacturer is trying to reposition mechanical components underneath to offer more space for this row. Hence third-row passengers also gain more hip-to-heel room compared to the outgoing QX60, same goes for second-row passengers.

But we don’t know how much at this time. With the third row folded, the new QX60 holds 1,178 litres of cargo, which is 32 litres more from the outgoing QX60.

2022 QX60. Photo: Infiniti

Takeaway

Automakers need to keep up with their old models if they plan to compete these days. Particularly, the premium brands like Infiniti who really didn’t miss any detail with the 2022 model’s interior. While the added tech and improved materials throughout are nice (and should be a given with any redesign), it’s the new QX60’s increased 3rd-row space that really sets this mid-size SUV apart from the outgoing model.

The 2022 QX60 should storm dealerships North American in late 2021. Stand by for detailed trim and, of course, pricing in the next months. Meantime, check out thee other 2022 SUVs worth waiting for.

Interior 2022 QX60 pictures: