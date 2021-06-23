Infiniti’s mid-size QX60 SUV gets long overdue redesign for 2022 (and ditches the CVT)

The QX60 was showing serious signs of age. And showing your wrinkles when your automaker is sailing through rough seas isn’t a great attitude to adopt. However, the 7-passenger luxury mid-size family hauler is still the most popular product in North America, and the marque is strongly betting on it to bring in some well-needed sales figures.

The new QX60 blends Range Rover-esque cues along with traditional origami-inspired elements to recreate the production version of the previously unveiled QX60 Monograph prototype. And it looks much more refined than the outgoing generation.

It features a completely new rear-end, and a redesigned front end that gives it a more muscular presence, while keeping the massively chromy Infiniti front grille. It is also available with a black roof — a first for Infiniti.

Cutting Ties with the Continuously Variable Transmission (at last)

The QX60 isn’t retiring its 3.5-litre V6 just yet, and no other engines have been announced at this time. But one thing to get really excited about is that the all-new 9-speed automatic comes in replacement of the continuously variable transmission – a notoriously out-of-place transmission in a luxury vehicle.

The standard all-wheel-drive system also received new direct-coupling technology that offers better power transfer during changing road condition, according to Infiniti. Also new, a “properly equipped” QX60 can now tow up to 6,000 pounds, which is a 1,000-pound improvement from the outgoing model.

2022 QX60 Key performance specs:

Engine : 3.5L V6 DOHC

: 3.5L V6 DOHC Power : 295 hp @ 6,400 rpm

: 295 hp @ 6,400 rpm Torque : 270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm

: 270 lb-ft @ 4,800 rpm Maximum engine speed (redline rpm) : 6,600 rpm

: 6,600 rpm Transmission : 9-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and Shift by Wire gear selector

: 9-speed Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters and Shift by Wire gear selector Front brakes : Ventilated disc, 13.78 x 1.18 dual-piston calipers

: Ventilated disc, 13.78 x 1.18 dual-piston calipers Rear brakes: Ventilated disc, 12.99 x 0.63 single floating caliper

A Well-Deserved Interior Refresh

The QX60 gets a well-deserved interior revamp, with a new, more modern 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and USB-based Android Auto compatibility software. It also makes available a 12.3-inch Dynamic Meter Display instrument cluster.

The QX60 also gets the enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi Link system that was made available on the redesigned Nissan Rogue. It uses combined data from the onboard navigation system as well as sensors to make the ProPILOT Assist steer and accelerate the QX60 like it used to, but in a more seamless way, along with enhanced auto-restart which can slow the SUV to a stop in traffic and get going again without driver input for up to 30 seconds.

All QX60s feature the very comfortable “zero gravity” seats in the first row to carry driver and front passengers more comfortably. Unfortunately, rear passengers don’t get the same plush seats, but Infiniti promises the comfort is till enhanced from the outgoing generation.

Interior standard features

Here’s what every QX60 comes with as standard:

Infiniti InTouchTM 12.3-inch Interactive Display touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatible

Multi-mode second-row seat with one-touch release for easy third-row entry/exit

Wi-Fi Hotspot

USB-based Android Auto

60/40-split folding, sliding second-row bench seat

“Zero gravity” front seats

Capacitive climate control panel with haptic feedback

8-way power adjustable heated front seats

Panoramic moonroof with one-touch open/close with auto reverse

Power lift gate

The Battle for Third-Row Space

While third rows are often compared to penalty boxes where no-one wants to end up in them. Every luxury manufacturer is trying to reposition mechanical components underneath to offer more space for this row. Hence third-row passengers also gain more hip-to-heel room compared to the outgoing QX60, same goes for second-row passengers.

But we don’t know how much at this time. With the third row folded, the new QX60 holds 1,178 litres of cargo, which is 32 litres more from the outgoing QX60.

The 2022 QX60 should storm dealerships North American in late 2021. Stand by for detailed trim and, of course, pricing in the next months. Meantime, check out thee other 2022 SUVs worth waiting for.

