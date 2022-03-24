2022 Land Rover Defender 90 Bowler James Bond Edition

Land Rover and the Bond franchise have a strong bond spanning nearly four decades. So, how do the two storied Brit brands celebrate 007’s 60th anniversary in 2002? With a special edition, rally-ready Defender 90 livery with sights set on the 2022 Bowler Defender Challenge in North Wales, of course.

Piloted by 007 stunt driver Mark Higgins — also a three-time British Rally Champion — makes his return to rallying with co-driver Claire Williams on 26 March in North Wales leg. As Mark puts it, “With the race ready enhancements made by the Bowler team and with Claire by my side we are confident we can have a great result.”

All blacked-out with massive gold lettering on the sides and back, enhancements to this new Defender include a fully integrated roll cage, bespoke performance suspension system, additional cooling and racing harnesses. Propelled by a P300 Ingenium engine, the rally-prepped SUV also finds a sports exhaust and new rear roof spoiler.

To ensure the 007 Defender can tackle the North Wales leg of the gruelling 7-round rally race, Bowler modified the footwork by strengthening the 18-inch wheels designed by the company, fitted with burly all-terrain tires and paired to new springs, distinct turrets for extra rigidity, and a custom-fit suspension with a ramped up subframe.

The one-off rally-ready Land Rover has come a long way since the Defender first debuted in Octopussy back in 1983, then again in No Time to Die in 2021. But forget bullets and bombs Bond’s classic movie cars endured, this version is fighting the most formidable foe there is — the natural elements.

