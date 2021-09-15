Closer look at the 2022 Mazda CX-5’s “Elegant Enhancements” & Changes

The CX-5 is Mazda’s top-seller in the US, and for 2022, the brand gives its compact crossover some worthy updates. Mazda is calling it “elegant enhancements” to include a minor exterior facelift, improved driving dynamics, all-wheel drive as standard to send up to half the torque from the front to the rear wheels, and some interior tweaks in the mix.

How elegant are these 2022 CX-5 changes? We’re not sure. But they’re certainly significant and will help the small SUV continue to dominate the market. Here’s a closer look at what’s new.

2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature. Photo: Mazda

Exterior facelift with new details

While it’s true there are no major changes, the 2022 CX-5 does gain a subtle facelift. A closer look reveals each headlight and taillight cluster now accommodates a pair of rectangular LED lights to give the vehicle a sharper look.

The front grille has also ben tweaked and fancy 3D-like texture now replaces the mesh design in the 2021 CX-5. The backside looks curved in silhouette and radiates an aggressive feeling.

2022 CX-5 interior and features

Inside the cabin, the new Mazda CX-5 puts more focus on the occupants; everything inside comes from sophisticated technology, better components, plus more cargo capacity for 2022. The improvement in the clean dashboard design is simple and trendy, and upon closer inspection, the rear leather seats appear more comfortable.

The infotainment and the safety system also sees improvements. The new digital instrument panel and the screen comes with 7- and 8-inch touchscreen options.

Some standard safety features to be expected on the CX-5 include forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, and automatic high beams.

Other customized options are available, like head-up display, front and rear parking sensors, and reverse automatic emergency braking.

Turbo engines gain all-wheel drive

2022 Mazda CX-5 Signature. Photo: Mazda

While the powertrains of the 2022 CX-5 are expected to remain the same, the engines are paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

Powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder, the 2022 CX-5 produces 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder producing 250 hp and 320 lb. ft of torque will still be available.

While both engines come with a six-speed automatic transmission, the turbocharged engine comes with all-wheel drive and the standard motor comes with front-wheel drive.

Improved driving dynamics

Perhaps the most notable mention here is the improved CX-5’s frame rigidity and the dampening control structure to reduce NVH and cabin noise. The new suspension eases out vibrations and reduces road noise with the aid of a higher frame rigidity and new dampening control structure.

The drivetrain software has also been optimized for different drive modes and there’s a new shift map that Mazda says will provide smoother acceleration. Considering the fact that the current transmission is already excellent at holding the right gear for more power, this new programming is something to look forward to.