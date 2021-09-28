NISMO Ramps Up the 2022 Nissan Frontier with 4 New Off-Road Parts

Back in 2020, NISMO revealed some stellar off-road parts for Nissan’s mid-size Frontier pickup. These aftermarket truck accessories included a suspension kit, a more rugged bumper, AXIS wheels, and road lighting.

But for 2022, the small truck looks completely different, and Nissan’s performance division is in on the action adding 4 more items to the list, recently revealed in Flagstaff, Arizona at Overland Expo West.

While Nissan promises to make the full catalog available sometime in 2022, these Frontier parts will be available for purchase through dealers or the NISMO parts website. Here’s a closer look at the new 4-inch lights, bed rack, rooftop tent, performance exhaust.

NISMO Off-Road 4-inch Lights Photo: Nissan With an output of 3,060 lumens, the new NISMO Off Road 4-Inch Lights gives a driving beam pattern for maximum off-road illumination. This light has a dedicated wire that makes it possible to run white back-lighting without primary LEDs. Also, to ensure that there is minimal impact on the Frontier’s electrical system, the light has a minimal two-amp current draw. Made with robust waterproof aluminum, the housings also include pressure equalizing vents providing rugged protection against the elements. However, these lights will only be available in early 2022 for any Nissan vehicle, with specific mounts coming for the 2022 Frontier.

NISMO Off-Road Overland Bed Rack Photo: Nissan Another major part made available is the NISMO Off Road Overland Bed Rack. Constructed with powder-coated steel with a modular design to adapt to varying needs, the bed rack comes in both high and low. Installation is easy as it can be attached to the Utili-Track system or bed top. The high version is available now while the low version will be available early 2022. An impressive thing to note about this part is it does not just fit the 2022 Frontier, Nissan has revealed it can also be used for all Frontiers made between 2005 and 2022.

NISMO Off-Road Rooftop Tent Photo: Nissan At 7.85 feet long, 4.6 feet wide, and 4.2 feet tall in the center, the off-road rooftop tent is designed for simple, spacious, comfortable accommodations for two people. It is equipped with a thick wall-to-wall mattress with a washable cover, three windows for ventilation, a weather-resistant ripstop polyester canvas and a 6.9-foot adjustable aluminum ladder for easy entry and exit. With a simple attachment to the NISMO Off-Road Overland Bed Rack, the tent will also fit most vehicles with suitable roof rack. Also available in early 2022.

NISMO Off-Road Performance Exhaust Photo: Nissan Last is the NISMO Off-Road Performance Exhaust; a cat back exhaust system made of polished stainless steel for a sporty and deep sounding exhaust tone but without any disturbing excessive cabin noise or droning, according to Nissan. There’s no need for modifications elsewhere as this part is a direct bolt-on and uses factory mounts. There’s also a touch of style with this package as there is a laser-etched NISMO logo on the polished stainless-steel exhaust tip. This part is readily available for 2005-2020 Frontier; however, it will only be available for application on the 2021-2022 Frontier in early 2022.

NISMO’s list of off-road upgrades are a welcomed addition to an aging truck that finally (finally) got the overhaul it deserved after so long. With these off-road parts, the Frontier can contend with other worthy small pickups like the Farout Gladiator Concept, the new Ranger with the badass Tremor Off-Road Package, and GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept showcasing over 20 of its own off-road add-ons.