Best Small Pickup Trucks: Big Attitude in a Compact Size

Forget the full-size trucks, it’s time for the small pickups to shine — except these compact haulers aren’t as small as they used to be.

Bigger dimensions, beefier looks, upscale interiors, and more towing capacity than you may expect at around 7,000 lbs. on average, mid-size trucks are a great option for those who don’t need the extra power, payload capabilities, or simply lack the parking space big trucks require — but still need the benefits of an off-road pickup with that rear open bed.

Here are all the top small (also known as mid-size) pickup trucks on the market right now. You can also read all our mid-size truck reviews & news here.

Toyota Tacoma













Key features: Standard active safety features like pedestrian detection/automatic braking and lane departure alert TRD Pro trims get a high-mount desert engine air intake Other off-road ready kit includes remote reservoir shocks and a multi-terrain monitor

Despite its maker being best known for building hyper-reliable cars, the Tacoma garners a good amount of attention in the mid-size truck segment. Base model power is from a 3.5L V6 that makes 278 hp and comes matched with standard four-wheel drive; it falls a bit short in the towing capacity department compared to the other small trucks.

You’ll either love or hate the Tacoma’s driving position, which feels more like that of a car than what other trucks offer.

Off-roaders will gravitate toward Tacoma’s TRD trims, which can be had with features like remote reservoir shocks and a camera-based multi-terrain monitor.

Furthermore, if you’re a keen off-roader and manual-shift driver, you’ll appreciate the ability to disable the Tacoma’s clutch interlock, which allows the engine starter to operate with the truck in gear. So equipped, you can actually use the starter to crawl the truck up steep inclines.

Chevrolet Colorado

Front 3/4 shot of Silverado ZR2 outfitted with off-road accessories in deset.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

Front 3/4 shot of the Colorado interior showing both passenger and driver's seat.

Normal drive mode engaged and displayed on 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen.

Detail shot of Colorado ZR2 wheel travel while navigating rocky terrain.



2023 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Desert Boss

Slight overhead view and action shot of ZR2 kicking up dirt down a desert hill.

Rear 3/4 view of Colorado ZR2 in desert.

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

2023 Chevrolet Colorado Trail Boss

























Key features: New 2.7L turbo engine with more power First-ever Colorado Trail Boss and ZR2 Desert Boss Interior gains 4 new trims with a 11.3-inch colour touchscreen

General Motors kicked off the current craze for mid-size pickups with this truck, which proved that a smaller model didn’t have to compromise on comfort compared to a full-size model.

We like the Colorado’s spacious cabin and comfortable seating, which combine to make this a brilliant long-distance vehicle. The Colorado also boasts one of the most comfortable rides in this segment, a trait that helped this model set the tone for the rest of the class to follow.

The 2023 Colorado enters its next-generation, adding the first-ever ZR2 Desert Boss and Trail Boss models to go with the redesign and four new interior trims. Plus, there’s a new and more powerful 2.7L turbo engine borrowed from its full-size Silverado sibling, churning out three available output variants.

Previous engine choices (before 2023) include four-cylinder gas and diesel engines and a V6 that tops the 300-hp mark. The four-cylinder gasser comes with a manual transmission, but the other two motors are standard with an eight-speed automatic.

There is no regular cab version of the Colorado. Instead, the range begins with an extended cab configuration with small back seats, and the option is a Crew Cab body with full-size rear doors and a three-place bench seat.

GMC Canyon

Front 3/4 view of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package with a mountain view in the background.

Rear view of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package over uneven terrain.

Front view of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package with mountain view in background.

Detail shot of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package wheel with GMC logo over uneven terrain.

Detail view of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package skid plate, shown from front low angle.

Detail view of the GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package integrated tailgate storage system.

View of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package interior with pitch and roll screen featured.

View of GMC Canyon AT4X with Edition 1 package second row interior from driver's side perspective.

Detail view of AT4X logo featured in the vehicle interior.















Key features: 2023 full redesign inside & out First-ever Canyon AT4X New 2.7L turbo engine across the lineup

For 2023, GMC completely redesigned the Canyon with a new look, all-new interior, a standard factory lift, and widened track across the lineup. But aside from the next-generation update, the mid-size Canyon introduces the first-ever Canyon AT4X option to its lineup for 2023.

GMC added a long list of standards to the new Canyon — most notably, on the Elevation, AT4 and Denali trims, an off-road suspension package featuring an ultra-wide track and 2-inch factory lift; the new AT4X gets a standard 3-inch factory lift.

For power, the outgoing 2022 engine choices were four-cylinder gas and diesel and a gas V6, and body styles including extended and Crew Cab configurations. But for 2023, GMC is only offering one powertrain across the entire Canyon lineup: a high-torque, off-road optimized 2.7L turbo engine making an impressive 430 lb-ft of torque. Plus, all-new drive modes including Baja Mode (for AT4X only), Terrain, Off-Road, Normal, and Tow/Haul.

The Canyon’s styling is more rugged looking than that of its Colorado sibling, but it offers similar performance and comfort; this is the truck we’d choose for long-distance driving.

If you’re into roughing it, the 2022 Canyon AT4 model (replacing the All-Terrain model) gets an off-road suspension, skid plates, and a hill descent control system. The Canyon’s maximum towing capacity is 3,493 kg (7,700 lbs). But it’s the new 2023 AT4X built for serious off-road equipment and advanced technology for enhanced capability and convenience that the real off-roaders will go for.

Honda Ridgeline





















Key features: Side- and bottom-hinged tailgate Best-in-AWD standard payload & towing capcity Optional cargo bed “exciters” that turn the truck into one big speaker

Since its arrival in 2005, the Honda Ridgeline has endured all kinds of criticism from know-it-alls who say this is not a “real” truck because it’s based on a front-wheel drive platform and lacks truck-ish features like low-range 4WD gearing. The truth is, however, that the Ridgeline is enough for most drivers’ everyday needs, and got a big redesign for 2021, keeping the same 280-hp, 3.5L direct-injected VTEC engine paired to a 9-speed transmission.

It also gets best-in-AWD class standard 1,583-pound payload capacity and 5,000-pound towing capacity.

Ridgeline comes standard with advanced safety items like automatic emergency braking with forward collision warning, lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Couple those features with the Ridgeline’s SUV underpinnings and you get a truck that’s remarkably well-suited to daily driving.

Among the Ridgeline’s most useful features are a multi-function tailgate that opens two ways, and a trunk built into the cargo bed that protects whatever’s inside from the elements. On the styling front, we like the range-topping Ridgeline Black Edition’s stealthy looks.

Nissan Frontier

2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan







2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan

2022 Nissan Frontier. Photo: Nissan









































Key features: Full model redesign with rugged looks New Pro-4X and off-road performance New infotainment system with 8- and 9-inch screens

After being sold on our market unchanged for over a decade, the Nissan Frontier finally gets a full model redesign for the 2022 model year. While it still rides on the same architecture as before, it houses an all-new 3.8L V6 good for 310 horsepower and 281 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an equally new nine-speed automatic gearbox. The 2.5-liter four-cylinder and six-speed manual transmission are now things of the past. The Frontier also retains a hydraulic power steering setup for improved feel and precision during off-roading.

New Pro-4X includes off-road specific gear like a rear-locking limited-slip differential, Bilstein performance shocks, off-road tires and skid plates to protect its oil pan and transfer case. While the US market will have a choice of two-wheel or 4-wheel drive configurations, Canada gets standard 4-wheel drive across the lineup. King and Crew cab configurations are back, with available five or six-foot beds.

Changes were also applied inside, where the new Frontier gets a much more modern and refined interior. Pro-4X models get unique colour combinations, while the entire lineup receives an all-new infotainment system with 8- and 9-inch screens. The system will incorporate a slew of off-road specific apps as well a Wi-Fi hotspot and Android / Apple CarPlay connectivity. The towing rating however drops from 6,720 to 6,490 pounds.

Ford Maverick





















































































































































































































Key features: First standard full-hybrid pickup in North America Most fuel efficient truck on the market Unibody design, seats 5 passengers

Ford is riding the current wave of small truck popularity with the introduction of the 4-door 2022 Maverick — a compact pickup with impressive fuel economy thanks to a standard full-hybrid powertrain, a nimble size for easy maneuverability, storage space, and enough cabin capacity to accommodate five passengers comfortably. The more premium Maverick Lariat is even more impressive for such a small truck.

In its entry-level form with the standard 2.5L, 4-cylinder, Ford says the 2022 Maverick will offer 2,000 pounds of towing capacity. That’s fine for those with no real intentions of towing — or at a minimum, a small watercraft for a quick trip to the lake. However, with the available 2.0L EcoBoost engine and 4K Tow Package equipped, the Maverick ramps up towing capacity to 4,000 pounds which is good for a typical 23-foot camper.

Other keys feature include the Maverick FLEXBED system with organization and cargo solutions, a multi-position tailgate, slots to use lumber to subdivide the bed, 10 available anchor points, two 12-volt 20-amp prewired sources at the back enabling DIY electrical solutions, plus two available 110-volt outlets.

If you’re cross-shopping with the larger Ranger, read our story – Ford Ranger Vs Ford Maverick: Size Difference & Powertrains

Jeep Gladiator





















































































Key features: Capable four-wheel drive system Powerful diesel engine option Removable top panels create a convertible feel

Introduced as a 2020 model, the Gladiator brings the off-road prowess and iconic appeal of the Wrangler SUV to the mid-size pickup segment.

It’s the third truck in this class to offer a diesel engine, a 3.0L V6 with more power than the four-cylinder in the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon models. Along with its big torque potential, it promises thrifty fuel consumption in highway driving and decent towing capacity.

Base power is from a 3.6L gas V6, and transmission choices are a six-speed manual and an eight-speed automatic. Naturally, 4WD is standard.

From the Wrangler the Gladiator inherits underpinnings designed primarily for off-road driving, so performance on paved surfaces is less impressive than other trucks in this class. The cargo bed is also shallow compared to that of other pickups.

All in all, the Gladiator is a niche product aimed at a very specific type of truck buyer. Still, it’s the one to buy if you want to make an entrance wherever you go.

Ford Ranger





















2019 Ranger



James Lipman for Ford Motor Company



























































































Key features: FX4 models get Trail Control, which functions like cruise control for off-roading Ford’s blind spot monitor will cover the entire length of a truck and trailer First mid-size truck with a 10-speed transmission

One of the best-known names in pickups came back after an eight-year hiatus as the 2019 Ford re-entered the mid-size segment. The Ranger was originally designed for the Australian market and modified for North American production.

Power comes from a turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine (the mid-size pickup segment’s first) that makes 280 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque and comes with a 10-speed transmission and standard four-wheel drive. The engine is a winner with its combination of aggressive torque delivery and eager high-end power.

Typical for the class, the Ranger starts in a SuperCab configuration with rear seats designed for occasional use only. A larger four-door Crew Cab body is designed to appeal to the bulk of mid-size truck shoppers.

A firm ride projects a feeling of solidity but detracts from the Ranger’s daily driving comfort.

There you have it, all the latest mid-size trucks available right now. They may be smaller than their full-size pickup counterparts, but with beefier styling, impressive performance and towing capacities, and the latest tech these once diminutive, better-than-a-small-car pickups have definitely gained ground in recent years.