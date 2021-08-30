For GMC Canyon AT4 fans looking to take their mid-size truck off the beaten path, the OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept offers more than enough inspiration. Unveiled at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2021, and not for sale, this ramped-up compact pickup gains enough accessories and upgrades to make any adventurer smile. Powered by GMC’s stock 3.6L V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission.

The AT4 trim is relatively new, replaces the outgoing All-Terrian trim, and was introduced across GMC’s truck and SUV lineup with bolder looks and extra off-road prowess, starting with the GMC Sierra AT4 in 2019. This OVRLANDX concept simply takes the Canyon AT4 to another level, showcasing how it could be customized for any overlanding enthusiast.

Add the fact over 30-percent of Canyon customers are opting for the AT4 (and over half of these buyers are new to the GMC brand), this off-road accessory list might be exactly what GMC’s growing Canyon customer base is looking for.

Below, a quick look at the stock 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 compared to the concept:

Left: 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 (Photo: Amee Reehal) VS Right: GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept (Photo: GMC)

As the company puts it, “We wanted to showcase GMC Canyon with this concept and punctuate GMC’s commitment to premium, off-road capable vehicles. Consumer reaction to this concept’s design will help us further serve the growing market of buyers leading authentic outdoor lifestyles.”

GMC Canyon lifted and ready for adventure

The Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX rolls on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels wrapped in burly 33-inch BFGoodrich KM3 Mud-Terrain tires, all housed in wheel flares with integrated task lamps. The entire truck is clearly lifted and gets a wide off-road chassis gaining enhanced underbody coverage.

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. Photo: GMC

On the trail, the windshield is protected from low-hanging branches courtesy of Guy lines, while the full-size spare tire sits on a swivel making it easier to access the tailgate and bed. Water fording isn’t an issue either (up to 32.1 inches) thanks for a custom-tailored snorkel.

Paired to off-road rocker panel protectors, cast-iron control arms, front and rear electronic locking differentials, integrated front recovery points, and a heavy-duty front bumper equipped with a winch, this off-road Canyon may be one of the most impressive mid-size, factory-built overloading pickups we’ve seen in awhile.

Trucks accessories for the serious campers

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept. Photo: GMC

Aside from traversing mountains as an uber-capable off-road pickup, GMC fitted this Canyon concept with camping goods like a roof-mounted tent, a 270-degree awning for those super wet or super hot days, a kitchenette and cooler, solar panels to handle electric duties, and a truck bed storage with drawer system to keep everything organized.

Even before the pandemic lockdown, off-roading and overloading had begun to take off. Pair this with the recent popularity of mid-size trucks, GMC is on to something with the Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept — essentially, a truck designed to balance functionality with premium aesthetics, new technology, and off-road capabilities. Now, we just need GMC to actually offer this suite of overloading goods!

GMC Canyon AT4 OVRLANDX Off-Road Concept pictures

[envira-gallery id=’98020′]