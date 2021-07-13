Ram 1500 goes heavy on performance with new Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T

It was announced recently that the ever-popular Ram 1500 lineup is being expanded with the addition of two new models that promise customized performance right off the factory production line — the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T, and the Rebel G/T.

Parent company and producer Stellantis is promising fans and new buyers a fantastic combination of performance and luxury. Here’s a closer look at what’s on offer.

Stand-Out Performance Features

Both the Laramie G/T and the Rebel G/T will stand out from other Laramie and Rebel offerings thanks to their unique performance upgrades. First of all both are installed with a cold-end exhaust and cold-air intake system from Mopar. They also come with the 5.7L V8 engine offering with eTorque and mild-hybrid assist.

2022 1500 Laramie G/T. Photo: Ram 2022 1500 Rebel G/T. Photo: Ram

Accompanying the hardware is standard software in the form of Mopar’s app Performance Pages. This gives drivers all the tools and data they need to understand their Laramie G/T or Rebel G/T and how it performs. Performance Pages gives info on g-force, engine performance, 0-60 time and more.

These Ram 1500 G/T models will also get additions previously reserved exclusively for TRX specifications. The first is paddle shifters for smooth and dynamic optional manual gear shifting when drivers need those shifts to assist in performance. The second is a console-mounted performance shifter, as well as a metal pedal kit for that stunning interior aesthetic.

A G/T Specific Interior and Styling

- Advertisement -

Among the many great interior features are some very special additions designed to help the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T to stand out further from the crowd. First of all the front gets supportive and sporty bucket seats that make every ride more comfortable. Look to the stitching and you’ll find a rather fetching and unique G/T logo.

2022 1500 Rebel G/T. Photo: Ram

The look is completed with all-weather floor mats from Mopar to create a distinctive and protective look. You can get both the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T in Crew Cab configuration, meaning seating for up to 5 people. This means it doubles up as a great family car for those who need a working vehicle at home.

Outside of the unique and exclusive G/T features, buyers should also remember they are buying a Ram 1500 truck. This means the Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T are among the quickest and most powerful mass-produced pickup trucks in the world, as well as receiving the hallmarks of luxury and technology for the interior.

Some key standards include:

cold-end exhaust

cold-air intake

performance pages

paddle shifters

a console-mounted performance floor shifter

The Laramie G/T has a confirmed MSRP from the manufacturer starting at $55,480, and the Rebel G/T will start at $55,375. A $1,695 destination fee will go on top of both of those prices. Eager buyers can look forward to the arrival of both the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T and Rebel G/T in the third quarter of 2021. Check out all our truck reviews here.

In Canada, the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T starts at C$70,180 for the 2022 Ram 1500 Sport G/T. The 2022 Ram 1500 Rebel G/T starts at $73,580 and the 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie G/T starts at $76,355. All prices exclude a $1,995 destination fee.

- Advertisement -