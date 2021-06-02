Toyota’s next-generation Tacoma TRD Pro dials up the off-road performance for 2022 with an increased front and rear suspension, new wheels, improved rebound shake, and FOX shocks.

As far as mid-size pickups go, the Tacoma has been a mainstay all these years, unlike the Chevy Colorado and Ford Ranger which both took long breaks, or completely new small trucks like the Santa Fe Cruz and redesigned Nissan Frontier (essentially, a new truck).

The Tacoma has nicely carved-out its own niche amongst loyalists and new buyers alike — and when backed by Toyota Racing Development’s extensive off-road testing, Toyota’s mid-size hauler takes on a whole new demeanour. If camping is your thing, check out this TRD-Sport Tacoma Trailer adventure rig or TruckHouse’s composite BCT small truck camper.

Here’s a closer look at the four most significant off-road features for 2022:

2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota Increased Suspension: A welcome addition is the new Tacoma’s extra ground clearance. Expect 36.4-degree approach angle, 24.7-degree departure angle, and its 26.6-degree breakover angle, all courtesy of a 1.5-inch front lift and 0.5-inch rear lift.

2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota - Advertisement - New TRD-engineered upper control arms: Working alongside the new Fox shocks and assisting the front lift, the TRD-approved machine-forged upper control arms in aluminum construction add more strength while increasing rebound shake.

2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota New black TRD wheels: Wrapped in Goodyear’s new Territory all-terrain tires, the new blacked-out TRD wheels now offer a wider track width than the standard Tacoma wheels.

2022 Tacoma TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota New TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks: For added on- and off-road performance, the 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro rounds it out with TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shocks accountable for the lifted suspension and

Of course, the new model will get all the other TRD goods and features like the 3.5L V6 engine with the TRD-tuned cat-back exhaust (good for 278 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of peak torque), LED headlights with sequential turn signals featuring TRD Pro inserts, all black TRD exterior badges,

Inside, an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatible), a 4.2-inch colour multi-information display, black leather-trimmed heated front seats with TRD printed headrests, and list of other TRD-equipped cabin upgrades like shift know and all -weather floor mats.

Interior and exterior 2022 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro pictures

