The Tacoma has been one of the best-selling mid-size trucks for over 15 years, and the value-packed SR5 grade has led the way for the Japanese pickup.

The new 2022 Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 is based on the SR5 package, only available in 4×4 Double Cab, and ramps up the small truck’s off-road abilities with a lifted suspension, 16-inch bronze wheels, improved storage features, a distinct grill, and new Lunar Rock colour scheme.

Toyota gave Tacoma fans a treat unveiling two 2022 adventure-ready versions at the same time: this Trail Edition 4×4 and the new 2022 Tacoma TRD Pro with 4 major off-road upgrades. But it’s the ramped-up SR5-equipped Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 that will be the big seller with its focus on storage, styling, and value.

Here are 5 big off-road updates to the 2022 Trail Edition:

Lifted Suspension: Toyota removed front air dam found on the standard SR5 for added ground clearance; coupled with a 1.1-inch lift up front expect the Trail Edition to provide a 34 degree approach angle. At the rear, a spacer between the rear axle housing and leaf springs to help level the truck’s profile and improve departure angle to 23.6 degrees — good for a 0.5-inch rear lift. Overall breaker angle is now 26.4 degrees. - Advertisement - For added traction for slow-speed four-wheel-drive situations, the Trail Edition also gains a standard locking rear differential, plus undercarriage skid plates otherwise only available with the TRD Off-Road Package.

Improved Storage: there’s now added security for valuable gear with lockable bed storage that includes insulation and can double as a cooler (yes, to stow your most important gear). Plus, a 120V power outlet in the bed for charging duties, and driver’s side storage round things out.

Heritage-Inspired Grille: First found on the TRD Pro, the Trail Edition gains a distinct grill but this version adds a dose of bronze including unique bronze-coloured lettering. It’s a small detail but adds a sharp look to the new off-roading Tacoma, especially alongside those new wheels.

16-inch Bronze Wheels: complimenting the grill is a new set of bronze-finished 16-inch wheels with a a Toyota centre cap and wrapped in all-terrain Goodyear rubber with an aggressive sidewall tread pattern to handle the unpaved roads.

Lunar Rock exterior colour: added to the 2022 Tacoma colour options is this clean and crisp Lunar Rock paint scheme that just works with all that contrasting bronze at the wheels and front grille. Toyota also brought back a few colours — Army Green, Midnight Black Metallic, and Super White — but expect black exterior badging accents across all models regardless of colour, while a new Trail Edition badge is fitted on the rear tailgate, and the rear bumpers are now colour-keyed to match the exterior paint colour.

Powering the 2022 Tacoma Trail Edition 4×4 is a 278-hp 3.5L V6 engine making 265 lb-ft of torque. Towing capacity is rated at 6,400 pounds from this Double Cab model.

Inside, key features include a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat featuring 2-way power lumbar support, all-weather floor liners, Apple Carplay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa compatibility, an 8-inch multimedia touchscreen, and six-speaker sound system.