2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro: Up Close & Personal [Video]

The Tacoma TRD Pro checks off the boxes when it comes to off road abilities, go-fast performance, and more upscale interior features. It’s one of the most popular Taco trims, and there’s a reason it’s known as the ultimate adventure machine in a compact size.

While the new Tacoma Trailhunter and TRD Off-Road with the manual transmission are also great options, they don’t strike the right balance the TRD Pro does with its major suspension upgrades, improved seats, a powerful hybrid powertrain, and premium interior— all designed to take on the harsh elements.

For 2024, there are 8 Tacoma trims to choose from — and the entire Taco lineup is redesigned, entering its next generation. But here’s what sets the popular, range-topping 2024 Tacoma TRD Pro apart.

Release Date: all hybrid-powered Tacomas have a Spring 2024 release date – this includes the TRD Pro. If you can’t wait for an off-roading Tacoma, the TRD Off-Road with the standard gas-powered i-FORCE is available late 2023, according to Toyota.

TRD Pro now exclusively a Tacoma hybrid pickup

First, it exclusively gets the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain — the most powerful engine in the lineup, making 326 horsepower and a whopping 465 lb.-ft. of torque. Compared to the outgoing V6 gas engine, this hybrid nearly doubles the output.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

The i-FORCE MAX hybrid is standard with TRD Pro and Trailhunter, optional with TRD Off-Road and Limited trims, and unavailable in entry Tacoma models like SR and SR5.

The system’s 2.4L engine pairs with a 48-hp electric motor integrated into the eight-speed transmission feeding off a 1.87-kWh NiMH battery pack. Below, a look at power for all 2024 Tacoma trims:

Powertrain Engine Horsepower Torque Transmission i-FORCE – SR model 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 228 hp @ 6,000 RPM 243 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 270 hp @ 5,400 RPM 310 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 6-speed manual i-FORCE 2.4L turbo, 4-cylinder 278 hp @ 6,000 RPM 317 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto i-FORCE MAX 2.4L turbo hybrid, 4-cylinder 326 hp @ 6,000 RPM 465 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 RPM 8-speed auto

Enhanced TRD Pro seats, exclusive suspension upgrades, and much higher ground clearance

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

For the first time in the small truck segment, and only available with Tacoma TRD Pro, are the IsoDynamic Performance Seats up front. A fancy name for seats designed to reduce fatigue on the unbeaten path, improve vision on the road, and overall provide enhanced off-road driving control and comfort.

With up to 8 Tacoma trims now (Prerunner and Trailhunter are new for 2024), Toyota decided each Tacoma will now feature suspensions tuned specifically to each grade.

In the TRD Pro’s case, this means exclusive red TRD sport-tuned shocks for a more responsive feel, improved high speed off-road performance with FOX’s new QS3 three-way adjustable internal bypass shocks with remote reservoirs, improved bottom out feel courtesy of FOX Internal Floating Piston (IFP) rear bump stops, and red aluminum front TRD upper control arms alleviating unsprung weight.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Standard on TRD Pro four-wheel-drive models is an electronic locking rear differential; the system works on a electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high/low range along with Active Traction Control (A-TRAC). It rides on 18-inch black TRD Pro wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T rubber.

Riding on 18-inch black TRD Pro wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Territory R/T rubber, for those serious about traversing mountain sides and conquering sand dunes, the TRD Pro ramps it up with a running maximum ground clearance at 11.1 inches.

Other TRD Pro accessories and exclusive, new exterior colour

That’s a whopping two inches higher in the front and an inch and a half in the rear compared to 2023 TRD Pro. Pair all that with a 33.8-degree approach, 23.5-degree breakover, and 25.7-degree departure angles.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

Other TRD Pro features in the mix include RIGID white LED fog lamps, a new integrated LED light bar coupled with LED headlights, aluminum TRD front skid plate, and rear metal bumper with red recovery hooks courtesy of Australian-based ARB.

Lastly, Toyota says only the TRD Pro gets an exclusive new exterior colour, being announced sometime Summer 2024.

(The current 2024 Tacoma colour palette includes Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, and Bronze Oxide.)

TRD Pro vs TRD Off-Road vs Trailhunter

Granted, the Tacoma TRD Off-Road is built for just that, off-roading. But it lacks some of those more premium features you’ll get with the TRD Pro — it take spot 5 in the 8 trim lineup in terms of grade walk and pricing.

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

While the Off-Road does get the manual stick shift transmission and composite skid plates, it comes standard with the less potent, gas-powered i-FORCE engine; the more powerful hybrid is optional with this truck.

The first-ever Tacoma Trailhunter is a beast, but it’s designed more for weekend getaways and overlanding with exclusive features like the integrated high-output air compressor in the bed, ideal for things like a fridge and shower. Both Trailhunter and TRD Pro are the top-of-line Tacos for 2024, and both powered exclusively by the hybrid i-FORCE MAX.

As with the TRD Off-Road and Trailhunter, the TRD Pro is only available in double-cab; no 2-door XtraCab options. These three (TRD Off-Road, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter) also get tons of available cameras installed so drivers can view potential obstacles looming on the trail via the Multi-Terrain Monitor displayed on the 14-inch touchscreen that’s standard on TRD Pro.

Main TRD Pro specs for 2024