2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max (Hybrid) CrewMax Capstone Review

Synonymous with hybrid powertrains in its cars and SUVs, Toyota has introduced a gas-electric option to its recently reinvigorated Tundra full-size truck. To emphasize the extra power and torque on offer, the model’s proper name is i-Force Max, but for simplicity we’ll call it the Tundra Hybrid. We spent a week with a range-topping Capstone model to see how the electrified pickup performs.

2022 Toyota Tundra Hybrid Pricing

The price premium for the i-Force Max powertrain is around C$3,900/US$3,500 in the Limited and Platinum grades; Capstone is hybrid-only. Here’s a rundown of all the Tundra Hybrid choices:

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

CrewMax Limited : C$66,390/US$56,000

: C$66,390/US$56,000 CrewMax Platinum: C$76,590/US$64,090

C$76,590/US$64,090 CrewMax TRD Pro: C$80,550/US$67,505 (based on the Limited)

C$80,550/US$67,505 (based on the Limited) CrewMax Capstone: C$84,150/US$74,230

Prices shown are for 4WD trucks with a CrewMax cab and 5.5ft bed. In the USA, the Hybrid is available optionally with a 6.5ft bed and/or 2WD in the Limited and Platinum grades. All Canadian Tundra Hybrids have 4WD, the CrewMax cab and the 5.5ft bed, apart from the Limited L, which has a 6.5ft bed for a few hundred dollars more. The range-topping Capstone is only offered with the 5.5ft bed and 4WD.

On Limited, you can upgrade to TRD Off Road for C$3,000/US$2,115. Meanwhile the Platinum can be upgraded to the cosmetically enhanced 1794 edition we reviewed for C$1,200/US$370.

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

Tundra Capstone packages

There are plenty of the usual accessories but no major packages in Canada for the Capstone, so our test truck arrived in the standard configuration priced at C$84,150 before delivery charges.

In the US, the only packages offered on the Capstone are the Advanced Package (load-levelling rear air suspension and adaptive shocks (AVS)) for US$1,045 and a mirror package that includes the heated tow mirrors with blind spot and panoramic view monitors (US$290). These are standard in Canada.

Tundra Capstone Styling & Design

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

You’ll have likely seen a new Toyota Tundra on the road by now. It looks like a full-size truck. The Hybrid is no different, save notably for some extra i-Force Max badging atop fake vents on the hood. They serve no purpose other than to reduce your view of the front of the truck when maneuvering. The Capstone’s looks are enhanced by 22in, dark-alloy rims shod with P265/50 Bridgestone all-season tires.

2022 Toyota Tundra Interior & Equipment

Advanced 14-inch screen big step forward over the older system

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new Tundra already has an interior stylish enough to match the class best, not to mention the cutting-edge digital technology that customers want. In all Hybrids, a huge, 14in display featuring Toyota’s latest infotainment system dominates the dashboard. Its easy, smartphone-like operation is a big step forward over the older system.

The screen is also a control centre for the countless cameras monitoring the truck, whether you’re using the handy trailer backup function or just sitting at an intersection. The camera pictures aren’t always what you want to see on the screen, but we liked the reassurance of the bed view. Like all full-size trucks, the Capstone is huge, so you often need the panoramic-view cameras when parking.

Capstone interior is less workhorse, more upscale premium

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal 2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

This is no work truck. The Capstone grade brings soft, cream leather seats, woodgrain door and dash trim, JBL audio and acoustic laminated side windows for a luxury car-like ambience. Up front, it’s comfortable and spacious, while the digital instrument cluster has all the info you need.

There’s plenty of room in the back and the rear seats fold out of the way if you’re carrying cargo instead of people. There’s no flat floor however, as the hybrid system’s 1.87kWh Ni-MH battery pack and regular 12V battery are accommodated under the rear seat.

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

The truck’s poor visibility is a problem. In particular, the enormous tow mirrors with blind spot and panoramic view monitors compromise your view left and right at intersections. You need to be on your game every time to ensure you don’t miss an oncoming vehicle. The chunky B-pillar also makes shoulder-checks difficult, as in other trucks.

Here’s our other story on the redesigned 2022 Tundra interior.

Power & Handling: How Does Toyota’s Full-Size Hybrid Truck Perform?

The i-Force Max setup adds an electric motor to the regular Tundra’s 3.5-litre, twin-turbo V6. By installing the 48-HP electric motor between the gas engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, as opposed to adopting the power-split hybrid architecture of the brand’s cars and SUVs, Toyota has ensured that the Tundra Hybrid’s driving experience is pickup not Prius.

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

Naturally the electric motor adds power and torque to the system – a combined 437 HP vs 389 for the gas truck, and 583 lb-ft vs 479 – so don’t expect a step change in fuel economy. The 4WD Tundra Hybrid records 11.7L/100km on the combined cycle, not much of an improvement over the gas truck’s 12.2L/100km.

Driving impressions and Tundra Hybrid towing

As promised, the Tundra Hybrid starts, stops and shifts just like a regular truck, with the exception of brief, seamless switches to all-electric mode at low speeds. The battery isn’t big enough to support extended electric-only operation.

For a big truck, the Tundra also steers well, rides comfortably and handles securely.

Thanks to the electric motor’s instant torque however, the Capstone feels powerful and responsive, with an artificially enhanced engine note providing V8 vibes. For a big truck, the Tundra also steers well, rides comfortably and handles securely.

The Capstone grade’s maximum towing capacity is around 10% less than the top-rated Tundra’s at 10,340 lb (4,690kg). Stowing your gear in the bed is eased by a pushbutton release for the tailgate and automatic step deployment; steps also lower automatically to access the cabin.

Takeaway: is the 2022 Tundra Hybrid Capstone worth it?

2022 Toyota Tundra i-Force Max CrewMax Capstone. Photo: Amee Reehal

Pros More power for less fuel

Conventional truck driving experience

Luxurious, high-tech cabin Cons Poor visibility with high-end mirrors

Marginal fuel saving

No flat floor under rear seats

Like its hybrid competitor, the Ford F-150 PowerBoost, we’re sure that most Tundra Hybrid buyers will choose it more for its extra power and torque than for its minor economy benefit. The i-Force Max badging makes sense in that context and perhaps one day soon, hybrid will become the mainstream choice.

