2022 Toyota Tundra Changes: Here’s What We Know

Since June 2021, Toyota has been sharing tiny slivers of information regarding its next-generation 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck. They’re highlighting individual features before the main unveiling because they wish people to understand very clearly that this model will not just be a continuation of the previous Tundra models.

Toyota is stepping up its game as it prepares to compete with the big American brands at Ford, Ram and Chevrolet. Details on the 2022 Toyota Tundra are thus far still limited, but we’ve learned several key things.

2022 Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Toyota

A new iForce Max powertrain for the 2022

What we know is that Toyota is creating a new iForce Max powertrain for the 2022 Tundra. It will include a twin-turbocharged V6 engine in the lineup, this much we know, and there’s reason to expect a hybrid option at some point, too, maybe even from release.

If the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser’s twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine available overseas is any indication, the Tundra’s iForce Max mill will likely put down 409 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque.

Glance at the redesigned Tundra TRD Pro

The first full picture that was released showed us the TRD Pro which is a model geared more toward off-roading. It featured a white exterior, 18” black alloy wheels wrapped in Falken Wildpeak tires, and a very large, imposing and powerful front-end design. The front grille is greatly enlarged, and it features an all-new headlight design.

Revamped suspension

2022 Tundra. Photo: Toyota

The latest update includes details on the TRD Pro’s suspension setup, which Toyota summarized with the pithy phrase “turning over a new leaf.” This is a clear reference to the fact that the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro won’t rely on leaf springs at the rear as the current models do, like the outgoing 2021 Tundra 4X4 CrewMax SR5 Trail Edition. Photos revealed by Toyota show Fox internal bypass shocks along with rear coil springs.

This is undoubtedly part of Toyota’s mission to compete more directly with the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor, both of which feature a similar suspension setup. The Fox internal bypass shocks and coil springs at the rear will help the Tundra be far better at dealing with obstacles, a point which is further backed up by released shots of the truck’s interior.

New Tundra interior for 2022

Editor’s note: see our 2022 Tundra interior first look article here.

To support theories on the suspension, an earlier press release from Toyota revealed a number of interesting and carefully selected shots of the interior. One of the photos in this collection clearly shows a drive mode selector and a specific drive mode for rock crawling.

2022 Tundra. Photo: Toyota

Besides the off-road features, the interior shots also revealed what appears to be a 12.3” touchscreen infotainment system, red TRD-Pro-badged seating, wireless charging, and a power-sliding rear window that comes down into the back of the cab. The earliest image releases also reveal a moonroof in the 2022 Tundra.

Release date and pricing yet to be confirmed

Toyota is clearly trying to raise their pickup game in what is a very difficult and competitive market in North America. The new engines, suspension, drive modes, and highlighting of cutting-edge interior tech show that Toyota is trying to edge out the longer-established competition.

No price or final production start date has been confirmed by Toyota, but an unveiling is expected later in 2021 and production should begin very soon after at the Toyota Texas plant.

2022 Toyota Tundra pre-production teaser photos

[envira-gallery id=’97316′]