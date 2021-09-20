First Look Inside Toyota’s Redesigned 2022 Tundra Pickup

Toyota’s full-size Tundra pickup receives a complete redesign for 2022. Essentially, expect a new truck from the ground up – you can read about all the 2022 Tundra changes here. But what’s the interior like and what can consumers expect in terms of cargo, tech, and features?

We got an exclusive look at the new 2022 Tundra TRD Pro interior. While this isn’t a full production model and some finer details and textures may be different when the new truck officially hits the market late 2021, what you see here is essentially what to expect.

There’s a full 2022 Tundra interior gallery at the end of this post.

Chiseled Tundra interior with a more premium touch

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall, Toyota took the bold, chiseled exterior look to the cabin while adding a good dose of premium appointments. The company’s design team appropriately calls this technical muscle, departing from the conventional vertical layout in lieu of a more wide, horizontal design.

The result is an instrument panel and centre stack that now flows better with the interior layout, while incorporating those premium materials in high-contact points throughout, including the armrests, door, and the padding which runs across the dash.

Blending hard-edged looks with upscale touches isn’t anything new to the full-size truck segment these days, including the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 interior. But the Tundra appears to retain a more durable, adventure-ready design that complements the truck’s tough exterior.

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

As Toyota puts it, “Our design goal from the beginning was to create the most powerful, rugged and sophisticated looking full-size pickup the will take Tundra to a whole new level…not only did we improve the performance and enhance the capability of this new Tundra, as the same time, we were certain to retain the strong quality, durability and reliability of which Toyota trucks are known for.”

2022 Tundra gains bigger touchscreens and a completely new multimedia system — a Toyota first

Interior design aside, the new Tundra receives the Toyota Audio Multimedia — the first Toyota vehicle to do so.

Engineered by Texas-based Connected Technologies and with processing power five times greater than the outgoing Tundra’s system, the new setup includes an optional 14-inch touchscreen (an 8-inch touchscreen comes standard) and a new interface dubbed Human Machine Interface (HMI) for better interaction.

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

Everything on the new, larger 14-inch touchscreen is ramped up — from improved screen resolution to much more responsive touch functionality including tablet-style pinch-and-zoom. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard, and new easy-to-grip volume dials are large and prominent.

Front-and-centre, the driver gets a 4.1-inch digital multi-function screen (MID) flanked by analog gauges with a tachometer, speedometer, oil, and fuel gauges

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro. Photo: Amee Reehal

But it’s the massive 12.3-inch TFT instrumentation panel that makes the big difference, displaying all the goods like navigation, off-road features, towing info, audio controls, and vehicle diagnostics.

Like more new vehicle tech these days, things like cloud-based services and navigation, over-the-air updates, and more advanced virtual personal assistant with voice-activated commands are includes for 2022.

Check out our past Tundra reviews and news here.

Interior 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro pictures

[envira-gallery id=’99249′]