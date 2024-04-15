These 7 Off-Road Features Make the New 4Runner Trailhunter a Beast

Key features:

Combines a turbocharged 2.4L engine with a 48-hp electric motor for up to 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

Features ARB’s Old Man Emu (OME) 2.5-inch forged shocks for increased ground clearance and off-road capability.

Equipped with rock rails and high-strength steel skid plates.

An electronic locking rear differential and Multi-Terrain Select system standard

A 2400W AC inverter, a heritage grill with an integrated LED light bar, and auxiliary switches for easy customization.

When Toyota dealer-equips the new 2025 4Runner mid-size SUV with upgrades from leading brands like ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID Industries, you know who they’re going after. And while Toyota trucks and SUVs are not strangers to the unbeaten path, the Trailhunter edition lets you skip the aftermarket shops and head straight for the hills after driving off the dealer lot. Burly tires and wheels, higher ground clearance, upgraded air intake, and more.

There’s no confirmation from Toyota for the 4Runner Trailhunter, but we know the new Tacoma Trailhunter pickup will continue offering its genuine parts and accessories for the new truck, along with the option for additional accessories available through the Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program recently announced. We’re going to guess this will also extend to the new Toyota SUV. In the meantime, here’s what Toyota’s new SUV beast has in store.

Superior Suspension System

The 4Runner Trailhunter is outfitted with ARB Old Man Emu (OME) shocks, including 2.5-inch forged shocks with rear external piggyback remote reservoirs. This top-tier suspension setup offers control and comfort on uneven surfaces and ensures stability across rugged landscapes. The Tacoma truck variant is similar with 2.5-in. Old Man Emu forged monotube position-sensitive shocks with rear piggyback-style remote reservoirs.

Elevated Clearance

Fitted with 33-inch Toyo Open Country A/T tires, the vehicle boasts an increased front elevation of two inches and 1.5 inches at the rear. This lifted stance significantly enhances the 4Runner’s ability to overcome obstacles and navigate rugged terrains without undercarriage damage. Need more lift? Here’s what a 4Runner 10-inch suspension lift looks like, courtesy of the 2016 Toyota Tonka 4Runner Concept.

Optimized Air Intake

Like its small truck counterpart, this SUV gains a high-mount air intake, ensuring the engine breathes cleaner air, which is crucial for maintaining performance in dusty or sandy environments. This feature supports the longevity and efficiency of the 4Runner’s i-FORCE MAX powertrain, which comes standard with the range-topping Trailhunter and TRD Pro; the hybrid is optional on TRD Off-Road and Limited, each getting the standard turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder mil.

Robust Underbody Protection

Equipped with rock rails and high-strength steel skid plates, the Trailhunter is armoured against the abrasive and impact forces typical of off-road adventures. This protection isn’t just essential for venturing into the untamed wilderness without risking vital components, but the skid plates help to preserve the Toyota 4Runner’s resale value by minimizing undercarriage damage that can occur even during light off-roading.

Enhanced Visibility and Appearance

Overall, these Trailhunter editions look awesome, let’s be frank. And we’ll give Toyota props for putting in the effort, though we still feel the outgoing 4Runner looks equally as good. The heritage grill with bronze “TOYOTA” lettering and integrated 20-inch LED light bar, supplemented by RIGID LED fog lamps, not only adds a striking visual element but also improves nighttime visibility, making after-dark exploration safer and more feasible. Again, expect the Tacoma Trailhunter to sport these same details.

Accessible Power Supply

Suppose you’re planning an extended trip away and going off the grid (or throwing a tailgating party, for that matter). In that case, the Trailhunter’s powerful 2400W AC inverter supplies electricity to essential devices and tools in the cabin and the cargo area. This is an invaluable feature for those who don’t mind plugging in out in the wild. Good for things like charging laptops, running small kitchen appliances like a microwave or coffee maker, powering tools, and even supporting essential camping gear such as electric grills or portable heaters.

Ready for Customization

The Trailhunter’s design includes pre-wired auxiliary switches, simplifying the integration of additional off-road accessories and modifications. This customization-friendly approach allows owners to tailor the vehicle to their specific adventure needs and preferences. As mentioned off the top, there could be additional accessories available through the Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program, so stay tuned for an official announcement.

4Runner Trailhunter Gallery: