2023 BMW X7 Gains a Sportier Face, More Power & Updated Cabin

The Bavarian automaker’s bravest and best-selling X7 SUV has just got better inside and out. The 2023 BMW X7 comes with a modified, sportier front fascia, small changes at the back, more power for the entry-level xDrive40i, and an updated cabin featuring new iDrive 8 technology.

Here, we take a look at what’s new for 2023.

2013 X7 leads new design language of BMW models

Starting with the front fascia, the designers divided the luxury full-size SUV’s conventional headlight fixture in two. It will be a fundamental design for the new full-size BMW cars, including the upcoming 7-series and i7 electric sedans, as well as the XM Hybrid crossover. All we can say is there’s a lot of BMW front grill drama these days, possibly alienating the hardcore Bimmer fans.

The division of the headlights positions the LED running lights near the edge of the hood line and the actual lights down on the bumper. Other changes on the front bumper are a new glossy silvery trim on the xDrive40i and murky slats for the kidney grille that gets a brighter chrome surround. For the first time, the grille illuminates in the high-performance M60i model. Below, a quick look at the two X7 models:

2023 BMW X7 xDrive40i (Left) Vs 2023 BMW X7 M60i (Right). Photos: BMW

The sportier X7 M60i looks slightly different from the xDrive 40i, courtesy of shiny black treatment instead of chrome, monotone black color for kidney grille and vents, dark headlight fixtures, and an M badge on the grille.

The German luxury automaker further augments the new X7’s styling with 14 new shades, including Sparkling Copper Grey metallic, M Marina Bay Blue, Ametrin, Dravit Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and Frozen Pure Grey.

Besides 21-inch wheels for the xDrive40i and 22-inch alloys for the M60i, BMW offers 23-inchers with summer tires for the first time on the high-end model.

Increased X7 Horsepower for 2023

While the 2023 X7 again gives buyers two engine choices: a standard 3.0-litre inline-six and an available twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8, the base inline-six gets a significant increase of 40 horsepower and 52 lb-ft of torque. With the 48-volt mild-hybrid assist, the base powerplant now delivers 375 hp and 383 lb-ft, enabling it to hit 60 miles per hour in 5.6 seconds.

The brawnier twin-turbo V8 offers the same 523 hp and 553 lb-ft as we get from the outgoing model, with a 0 to 60 sprint in 4.5 seconds. The range-topper Alpina XB7 will come with a modified twin-turbo V8 that is good for 630 hp and 590 lb-ft with a 0 to 60 run in 4.0 seconds.

All powerplants mate to a new eight-speed automatic transmission with Sprint function that shifts the gearbox into the smallest accessible gear and places all the drive modes in the most energetic settings as the driver holds the left paddle shifter for a second.

BMW X7 Interior

2023 X7 xDrive40i interior. Photo: BMW

The new X7 features the BMW’s iDrive 8 infotainment system comprising a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment wrapped in a single piece of glass; Apple CarPlay for BMW still remains.

The 2023 BMW X7 receives standard multi-contour seats, featuring heating functionality for the front seats and an optional massage and ventilation facility. While the 40i gets BMW’s vegan Sensafin faux leather, the M60i sports Extended Merino leather.

Price for the BMW X7 2023 Model

The 2023 X7 xDrive40i should hit the dealerships before the end of 2022, wearing a starting price tag of $78,845 (including the $995 destination charges), which is about $2,000 extra than the outgoing model. The high-performance X7 M60i will cost $104,095, while the Alpina XB7 will reportedly start at around $145,000.