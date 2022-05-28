First-Ever 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate Dials Up Luxury to New Levels

When a GMC SUV or truck gets the Denali treatment, shoppers know what to expect: big American luxury inside and out. For 2023, and for the first time, the full-size Yukon ramps up the premium even more with the new Denaili Ultimate model. Which is fitting considering the GMC Yukon helped create the Denali brand. Here’s a look what the new model has in store.

Exterior: exclusive Yukon Denali wheels & even more chrome

The range-topping 2023 GMC Yukon Denali Ultimate is the most luxurious model in the range, thanks to the use of next-level materials and premium chrome elements at various places. We see exclusive Vader chrome accents on the front, along with the detailed Galvano appointments, polished bright chrome bordering the windows, extra chrome elements on the lower door panels, and Ultimate-exclusive 22-inch seven-spoke wheels sporting a combination of bright chrome and dark shade.

2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC

Interior of the new Denali SUV

The new Yukon Denaili Ultimate SUV’s interior upgrades substantial. All three rows get full-grain leather seats in the so-called Alpine Umber interior. The front occupants benefit from 16-way power seats with massage functions. The seats also get Denali Ultimate-exclusive weaved contrast stitching. Moreover, we find more brown in the shape of woodgrain trim at different locations with laser imprinted topographical map of Mount Denali.

2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC

The interior also receives an abundance of aluminum décor trim enhancing the overall appeal of open-pore Paldao woodgrain trim. GMC has entrusted the entertainment duties to the 18-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system, including UltraNearfield speakers fixed in the headrests for a highly immersive sound experience. The carved metal speaker grilles further enhance the overall interior charm of the 2023 GMC Yukon Denali.

Technology

Besides the updated exterior and interior, the Denali Ultimate is the first Yukon to get the available segment-leading, trailering-capable Super Cruise driver assistance technology. The new driver-assist suite gives this Yukon Denali model the ability to change lanes automatically along with hands-free trailer towing on specific pre-mapped sections of highways. However, GMC’s says the Super Cruise accessibility will be restrained at the start of development.

2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate. Photo: GMC

At the centre of the dash, this GMC full-size hauler features a 10.2-inch GMC Infotainment system with Google built-in services (such as Google Play and Google Maps) and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Amazon Alexa and WiFi Hotspot are optional features.

Powertrain

Nothing changes in the powerplant department. The 2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate still offers customers two engine choices. You can select from the standard 6.2L V8 pumping out 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts) and the turbocharged 3.0L Duramax diesel generating 277 hp (207 kW) and 460 pound-feet (624 Newton-meters) of torque.

Both the engines mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Magnetic Ride Control, Air Ride Adaptive Suspension, and Active Response 4WD with electronic limited-slip differential and Auto Track two-speed transfer case are part of the standard package.

2023 Yukon Denali Ultimate Price and Availability

GMC’s press release did not mention the price of the new Yukon Denali Ultimate, so we have to wait to get a word on it. Being the flagship model, it will undoubtedly be more expensive than the 2022 Yukon Denali, starting at $70,600 in the USA.

Expect the Denali Ultimate to hit the roads in the fall of 2022 as a 2023 model.