Kia SUV Models Up Close: Smallest to Biggest

Kia has come a long way the past 20 years, and its stylish and feature-packed SUV and crossover lineup is leading the way. The compact Sportage, mid-size Sorento, and funky Soul have been popular models for the Korean, but newcomers like the wildly popular Telluride SUV has opened up the Kia brand to a new legion of SUV shoppers.

Gone is the Sedona minivan, replaced by the well-designed 290-hp Kia Carnival, while the subcompact Seltos and Niro join the Kia sport utility club. Of course, there’s an EV in the mix with the all-new Kia EV6.

Here’s a closer look at the entire Kia SUV model lineup:

Soul

Seltos

Niro EV

Sportage

EV6 EV (EV6 GT)

Sorento

Telluride

Carnival

Kia Soul

Subcompact crossover SUV

Photo: James Lipman Key features: 2023 Soul design enhancements front and rear Intuitive infotainment layout Flexible cargo space

The boxy Soul lives on. Once considered a novelty—by me, at least!—the Kia Soul has grown into a must-consider compact SUV, starting the Soul’s complete 2020 redesign. The first thing to note is its flexible cargo capacity. More of your life can fit inside the Soul than you might imagine at first glance. Its box shape and flat hatch door provide a little extra room to squeeze in an extra suitcase or two.

Kia’s layout and infotainment system, throughout their entire lineup, is intuitive and straightforward. The available 10.25-inch screen, Harman/Kardon sound system and advanced safety features, such as Rear-Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist, are nice additions to a vehicle in this class. Under the hood, the Soul is equipped with a 2.0L engine that gives you a respectable 147 horsepower.

2023 Soul

The big 2023 changes include design enhancements front and rear, some new exterior colours, a more simplified Soul lineup (LX, S, EX, GT-Line variants), and standard safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist.

Read our full story – 2023 Kia Soul: Goodbye Lively Turbo, Hello New Colours?

Kia Seltos

Key features: SX AWD features flat-bottom steering wheel S FWD and AWD trims are equipped with navigation with 10.25-inch display New Nightfall Edition AWD adds blacked-out style

All-new, Kia introduced the Seltos to their SUV lineup as a 2021 model. Here’s our full Seltos first drive review. Lively and playful, the Kia Seltos speaks to a first-time buyer as much as the boomer couple enjoying the life of empty nesters. Its styled for the young, and young at heart. I won’t be surprised if the Seltos shoots to the top of Kia sales based on its appearance alone.

The second trim, LX, will give you AWD and 17-inch wheels. A 2.0L engine capable of 146 horsepower is standard, while the SX and Nightfall Edition trims give you a 1.6L Turbo GDI that pushes 175 horsepower. Similar to the Soul, the Kia Seltos comes with a wealth of available safety features, such as Lane-departure warning with lane-keep assist, which helps you stay within your lane. Expect the Kia Seltos to turn heads, and likely pick up some awards later this year.

Here’s our closer look at the Kia Seltos interior and features.

Kia Niro EV













Key features: All-new Kia for 2023 Redesigned 2023 Niro Hybrid gains 139-hp hybrid powertrain Interior made of recycled materials & natural fibers

Combining car-like drivability and SUV-like practicality with the hybrid fuel-efficiency, the new Kia Niro is a hard to beat crossover SUV in its segment. We got our first glimpse of the Niro in 2018.

A 1.6L four-cylinder hybridized engine paired with an electric motor creates 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque and delivers an EPA-estimated drive range of 50 mpg. A 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive are standard across the range. The powertrain for the plug-in hybrid is the same but you also get 26 miles of all-electric range.

The Niro EV swaps the combustion engine with a 201-horsepower electric motor and a single-speed automatic transmission. The 64-kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivers up to 239 miles range when fully charged, which is on par with its rivals likes Hyundai Kona Electric, Bolt EUV, and VW ID.4.

The interior is modern and tech-loaded with plenty of driver assistance features like forward collision warning with pedestrian and cyclist detection etc. It does a lot of things right and exceeds expectations, especially if you go for the new Niro EV.

Kia Sportage

Compact SUV





















Key features: Newly available hybrid & plug-in-hybrid powertrains Full 2023 redesign inside & out Dynamic 12.3″ Touchscreen

Fully redesigned for the 2023 model year since its last 2016 major update, the Kia Sportage combines sporty with an almost futuristic feel. Following Kia’s “Opposites United,” design philosophy, it features “boomerang” daytime running lights and angular fenders that add an extra touch of sportiness.

There is just one engine option i.e. a new 2.5L four-cylinder capable of producing 187 horsepower. Steering feels light and is precise, while the cabin is spacious with cutting-edge tech and quieter than you would expect.

Sportage Hybrid & PHEV

Kia also offers the Sportage in hybrid and plug-in hybrid flavours, both employing a 1.6L turbo-four engine assisted by an electric motor and a battery. The powertrain in the Sportage Hybrid pumps out 227 horsepower, while the PHEV with a more powerful motor and a larger battery delivers a 32-mile all-electric driving range.

Kia offers their Dynamax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system with 1.5 inches extra ground clearance than the previous Sportage AWD, and some fun add-ons such as their Smart Power Liftgate, which automatically opens when it senses you standing at the rear with the Smart Key in your pocket.

The balance between design, performance and features lands the Sportage as one of the top vehicles in its class.

Kia EV6 EV & EV6 GT

Battery electric compact crossover SUV



















Key features: World first multi-charge system capable of 800V ultra-fast charging Up to 320 miles or 528 km driving range possible from a single charge Recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes

Kia’s SUV lineup wouldn’t be complete without an all-electric model. Enter the 2022 EV6 — the Korean’s first BEV developed on the dedicated E-GMP architecture. Unlike more BEVs, according to Kia, the EV6 looks to blend power and performance in a stylish package.

This EV sports the world’s first multi-charge system capable of 800V ultra-fast charging making it possible to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes. A full charge will garner a maximum of 310 miles or 499 kms (EPA-estimated), and sprint from 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds (quicker than Porsche Cayenne Coupe).

The new EV6 GT will sprint 0-60 mph in only 3.4 seconds (yes, you read that right). It puts down 576-hp and is the brands fastest vehicle to date. Here’s our full 2023 EV6 GT first drive review.

As Kia puts it, “EV6 is the embodiment of the new Kia. It is born to inspire every journey, through bold design, progressive engineering, innovative technologies, and exciting electric performance.”

Shopping for a 2023 electric vehicle? Here’s a look at 2023 Electric SUVs & Crossovers: New Models to Watch For

Kia Sorento

2022 Sorento PHEV. Photo: Kia Key features: Flexibility between five- and seven-seat models Plug-in-hybrid new for 2023 Lots of powertrain options

The Kia Sorento is likely the most recognizable nameplate in Kia’s SUV lineup. For families that need more room, the Sorento is the place to start. It seats five, but if you’re shopping in this category you’ll likely want to upgrade to get the third row to seat seven. This jump will also give you Kia’s turbo engine that has 281 horses, compared to the standard 2.5L four-cylinder capable of 191 horsepower.

Kia’s FWD system comes standard, while the AWD is optional. However, the new X-Line S trim comes with standard all-wheel-drive configuration. The drive quality is more refined and peppy, especially with the enhanced dual-clutch eight-speed automatic that’s paired to the 2.5L turbo engine.

The Sorento is also accessible in hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. The Sorento Hybrid employs a 1.6L turbo inline 4-cylinder and an electric motor producing 227 horsepower, while the Sorento PHEV pairs the same turbo with a 66.3-kWh electric motor to generate 261 horsepower and an inspiring all-electric range of 32 miles.

Of course, the Kia Sorento incorporates everything you expect from a Kia, from its clean and refined interior design to a laundry list of tech, including advanced smart cruise control.

Read our full story – Kia’s Mid-Size Sorento SUV Adds New Hybrid-Powered Model for 2022

Kia Telluride

























Key features: 2023 updated grille, redesigned headlamps, & new front bumper New all-digital instrument panel with dual 12.3-inch screens Navigation now standard across all trims

The Kia Telluride has quickly become one of the top large SUVs on the market. Whether you choose the seven- or eight-seat model, the Telluride is chock full of useful technology, safety features and cargo space to handle every inch of family life.

It doesn’t hurt that it’s a looker, as well. The Telluride has a Range Rover-esque design, and one could easily argue the Telluride beats the Range in terms of appearance. The rectangular LED headlights are, in a word, sexy, while its overall strong stance and crisp lines make it an absolute knockout.

Inside, the cabin is serene and calming. From the controls to the seats, everything the Telluride is perfectly placed and spaced. Dual-pane sunroofs help brighten the entire vehicle, no matter which row you’re in. Find USB ports near each seat and even a 110 volt household outlet. New to the 2023 model year are a pair of 12.3-inch screens and a Smart Power Liftgate with Auto Close functionality

The Telluride almost floats across the road. The ride is incredibly comfortable, with a drive mode select feature that lets you toggle through Eco, Comfort, Smart and Sport modes. It has a 3.8L V6 GDI engine that pushes 291 horsepower and 262 lb-ft of torque. With a new Tow mode, it can now tow up to 5,500 lbs.



Most of Kia’s safety technology comes standard, including Advanced Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Stop-and-go adaptive cruise control, Blind spot monitoring, etc.



It drives much smaller than it looks, and will easily become the new favourite family member in your household.

Read our full story – 2023 Kia Telluride: Here Are the Updates to Know About

Kia Carnival

2022 Carnival Key features: 8-passenger SUV option for larger families Upscale interior, flexible seating arrangements with modular features Great styling unlike most minivans

Sure, the Carnival is more minivan than an SUV, but it’s an 8-passenger family mover and a viable option for who need more cargo and convenience over a sport utility like the Telluride.

Powering the new Carnival is a 290-hp 3.5L V6 engine paired to 8-speed automatic transmission. The newcomer sits atop Kia’s new w N3 platform which the Korean states is “lighter, stronger, quieter, safer, more stable than ever.” Fuel economy improves as well courtesy of aerodynamic improvements to the wheels, front bumper air curtain and mirrors.

At first glance, the Carnival’s interior appears upscale, particularly in these photos with the black on brown leather layout (3D HydroGrafic trim and premium stitching details is optional). The chrome detail extending the length of the dash, coupled with the slim metal air vents, is a nice touch.

Both 7- and 8-passenger seating options are customizable, where the second row of the 8-passenger version finds a long-sliding centre seat opening up space when needed, or when the kiddoes need to jump in the back a little easier.

Read our full story – Kia’s new 8-passenger 2022 Carnival: an SUV alternative for growing families