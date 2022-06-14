Calgary, Alberta – Off-road fans across the US and Canada have been getting a first look at the Ineos Grenadier, a spiritual successor to the original Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen that arrives in North America in late-2023.

In a series of presentations in major cities, interested buyers have been able to check out a prototype of the Grenadier and quiz Ineos experts about the 4×4 utility vehicle. It was conceived by British chemicals billionaire, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, after a bid to buy the rights to the old Defender from Land Rover was turned down.

Instead, he assembled a team of experts – including Canadian-owned, Austria-based G-Wagen creators, Magna Steyr – to engineer a rugged new vehicle from the ground up. Production starts this July in the former Smart factory in Hambach, France, followed by the first sales to European buyers.

Powered by a turbocharged BMW engine

Ineos Grenadier 4×4 SUV. Photo: Ineos

Ineos has a partnership with BMW for the Grenadier’s powertrain, which has a version of the B58, turbocharged inline-six at its heart – detuned in this application for less outright power and greater torque. It’s mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and puts the power through a Tremec transfer case to heavy-duty axles made by Carraro, an Italian specialist that supplies tractors and off-highway vehicles.

MotorTrend’s review of the prototype asks off-road SUV customers to think twice about the Wrangler.

Is an all-electric Grenadier in the works?

BMW’s withdrawal from the North American diesel market means that there won’t be a diesel Grenadier in the short term. However, a battery-electric version is under development and a fuel-cell model could also follow, given that Ineos is investing US$2bn in European electrolysis projects to make green hydrogen.

Ineos Grenadier interior and styling

TractionLife attended a preview of the Grenadier in Calgary, Alberta. The well-finished but handbuilt prototype on show was about 95% representative of the production cars to come, featuring several 3D-printed prototype parts such as the bumpers.

Ineos Grenadier 4×4 SUV. Photo: Ineos Ineos Grenadier 4×4 SUV. Photo: Ineos

We like the Grenadier’s singular focus on utility rather than luxury – the side-mounted ‘utility belt’ for example – and its distinctive interior, including a prewired, roof-mounted switch panel that will make it easier to add aftermarket accessories like light bars or winches.

Grenadier 4×4 price yet to be announced

Ineos representatives told us that the 50-week certification program for US and Canadian vehicles has already begun. US and Canadian pricing and dealership announcements will follow later this year, along with the opportunity for customers to convert their current, refundable build-slot reservations to firm orders.

Interior and exterior Grenadier photos: