2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum Review

Editor’s Note to our US and Canadian readers: we tested the 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum trim; in Canada, it’s called the Highlander Limited AWD with the Platinum Package. Same SUV, different names.

Toyota’s ever-popular mid-size SUV has been extensively refreshed for the 2023 model year, three years after this fourth generation first went on sale. Key changes are the introduction of the latest Toyota Multimedia infotainment system and the replacement of the old 3.5-litre V6 in gas-only models with a 2.4-litre turbo four-cylinder. We spent a week with the range-topping Platinum / Highlander Limited AWD to see whether the updates improve the car.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Highlander Trims and Pricing

United States: Highlander L

Highlander LE

Highlander XLE

Highlander XSE

Highlander Limited

Highlander Platinum

Highlander Hybrid LE

Highlander Hybrid XLE

Highlander Bronze Edition

Highlander Hybrid Limited

Highlander Hybrid Platinum Canada: Highlander LE AWD

Highlander Hybrid LE AWD

Highlander XLE AWD

Highlander XSE AWD

Highlander Hybrid XLE AWD

Highlander Limited AWD (Platinum Package)

Highlander Hybrid Limited AWD

The Highlander offering is very similar whether you’re in Canada or the US. In Canada, the gas-powered trims start at C$49,286 for the LE AWD (all Canadian Highlanders come with AWD as standard). Our flagship Limited (MSRP C$57,526) came with the optional Platinum package (C$1,870) to take the as-tested MSRP to C$59,396.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Platinum package adds a digital/auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded leather seats, embedded traffic and weather information, and a panoramic view camera to the regular Limited.

In the US, the entry point for gas Highlanders is the US$36,620 L FWD. The line tops out with a standalone Platinum AWD model for US$51,425 – the closest US equivalent to our test vehicle. The standard Limited AWD is US$48,225. In both cases, you’ll save US$1,950 if you opt for FWD.

The Platinum-level specs are broadly aligned between the two countries but an important difference at the Limited level is that a second-row bench seat is available as a no-cost option in the US. All Canadian Highlander Limiteds are seven-seat only, with two captain’s chairs in the second row, as are all US Platinums.

The Highlander Limited/Platinum is also available as a Hybrid model. The premium is a modest C$2,500 in Canada, US$1,600 Stateside.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum Styling

There are no major changes to the look of the Highlander for 2023. We talked about its styling in our review of the 2020 Highlander Hybrid and it remains an inoffensive if somewhat underwhelming presence. Cypress green is a new exterior colour option. Our test car was finished in understated Blueprint, complemented by 20in platinum alloy wheels.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum Interior

Toyota Multimedia is the big news on the inside, resulting in major improvements to the infotainment interface, which feels much more like a smartphone’s than before.

In the Limited/Platinum, everything is displayed on a 12.3-inch, landscape multimedia screen. Through Connected Service Drive Connect, we were able to access the intelligent assistant, navigation and destination assist functions. We found voice-commanded operations through intelligent assistant (‘Hey Toyota’) to be seamless and intuitive, making it easy to enter a destination into the cloud-updated navigation system.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

The vehicle was also easy to pair with the Toyota App, which offers further connected services including remote monitoring and lock/unlock, although we couldn’t make the remote start work.

Small changes to the dashboard layout include tweaks to the HVAC controls, with temperature dials now located where the previous power/volume knob was situated. The tiny volume control is now below the screen, way out to the right. That’s fine for passenger operation but makes steering-wheel-mounted buttons or voice commands the driver’s best options.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

A further change conveniently re-sites the Qi-compatible front wireless charging pad from the centre console box to the central dashboard shelf below the multimedia screen. Standard power-folding exterior mirrors represent another equipment upgrade on the 2023 Limited and Platinum.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Perhaps we used the car differently this time, but we were less impressed with the available cargo space than before, even though the capacity is unchanged from 2020. The space behind the third row remains minute, with no underfloor storage, but even with that row folded, we were reminded that a mid-size SUV won’t match a van for room in the trunk. Leave room in the budget for roof bars and a box if you plan to take your Highlander on a family vacation.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal 2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum Powertrain: new engine

Non-Hybrid 2023 Highlanders swap the old V6 for a higher-torque, turbocharged four-cylinder with automatic stop-start. Horsepower drops from 295 to 265 but in everyday driving that matters less than the torque figure, which is up from 263 lb-ft to 309 lb-ft and, in typical turbo fashion, is now available from a very low 1,700rpm. The result is much more useable power and greater flexibility, for example when overtaking.

The 2023 Toyota Highlander retains an eight-speed automatic transmission. Photo: Amee Reehal

The new motor brings substantial reductions to NOx and non-methane organic gas (NMOG) emissions. The clean-up isn’t as extensive when it comes to CO2 emissions however and the fuel savings are minor, cutting the official combined fuel consumption only from 10.3L/100km (23mpg) to 9.9L/100km (24mpg). If you want to use less fuel, buy the Hybrid.

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum Driving impressions

Toyota claims that the new engine makes the Highlander, “even more fun to drive”. Toyota makes some excellent driver’s cars but this one drives like the family SUV that it is. The power is there when you need it, but avoid the pointless Sport mode that holds the car in a lower gear far beyond when it should be shifting up.

The ride comfort is acceptable for the class but not plush. We weren’t sold on the steering, either, which felt a bit stodgy and didn’t always provide the self-centring we were looking for. Overall, then, the Highlander Limited is not fun to drive, but nor does it have to be to fulfil its function. It will however tow up to 2,268kg (5,000 lb).

2023 Toyota Highlander Platinum. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway

Pros Excellent new multimedia system

Torquey, flexible new engine

Helpful amenity upgrades Cons No major economy improvement

Only seven passengers in Canada

Disappointing cargo space

Since the current Highlander was launched in 2020, Honda has introduced a new Pilot, Jeep, a new Grand Cherokee L, and Kia has refreshed the Telluride, to name but three changes in a super-competitive segment. In Hybrid form, the Highlander retains a USP over most of the hard-drinking competition, but we’re less convinced by it in conventional, gas-only guise, despite the new engine. In this case, the Telluride still gets our vote.