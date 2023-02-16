Buick’s Subcompact Encore GX SUV Gains Modern 2024 Redesign & More Tech

Toronto, ON — In an age when the number of automotive brands and market segments seems to be perpetually splintering, Buick is working to maintain relevance with the promise of new models like the Wildcat EV concept, and by updating its top North American seller, the Encore subcompact SUV.

More Aggressive, Contemporary Styling

The 2024 Encore GX receives a styling update that gives the smallest Buick a more mature appearance than the rather cutesy look of the outgoing generation. The nose undergoes the biggest transformation with sharp lighting slashes and a creased, leading edge perched atop a pair of stylized, stacked grille openings.

2024 Buick Encore GX. Photo: Buick 2024 Buick Encore GX. Photo: Buick

While more aggressive than last year’s Encore GX, the new look is somewhat derivative of Honda’s latest HR-V or Hyundai’s updated Kona, both of which are reasonable competitors to the Buick.

The Encore GX’s rear is freshened up with the brand’s new tri-shield logo and BUICK wordmark scripted across the lower hatchback.

Following the path of the larger Envision first arriving in 2017 and full-size Enclave SUVs, the Encore lineup will now include the sportier ST and posh Avenir trims, and both 18- and 19-inch wheel options will be available, depending on the trim.

Buick Encore GX Interior Adds Modern Touch

Inside, the 2024 Encore GX receives more notable changes including the first application of Buick’s Virtual Cockpit System that includes a pair of screens beneath a single swath of glass spanning much of the dashboard.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir. Photo: Buick 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir. Photo: Buick

Directly in front of the driver, the 8-inch gauge display is configurable for individual tastes, while the central, 11-inch infotainment system features touch screen functionality and is curved toward the driver for easy reach. Buick offers the new Encore GX with wireless smartphone connectivity and charging.

Although lacking some of the panache of luxury subcompact SUVs like the Volvo XC40 or new BMW X1, the Encore GX’s use of soft-touch materials and pleasing textures throughout the cabin does exceed many of the mainstream brand competitors in terms of quality and visual appeal. Buick has given their QuietTuning approach to the Encore GX, too, which in this case includes acoustically-laminated glass to help cut down on wind noise.

In addition to distinctive exterior treatments, the new range-topping Encore GX Avenir adds power adjustable leather seats with embroidered headrests, a heated steering wheel, and additional cabin air filters.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir. Photo: Buick

Mechanical Carryover

All Encore GXs are motivated by a carryover 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder that generates 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard in the US; all Canadian Encore GX ST and Avenir trims will feature standard all-wheel drive.

All-wheel-drive units distribute power via a standard nine-speed automatic, while base model Encores will utilize a CVT transmission to send power to the front wheels only.

While Buick claims a “peppy and fun-to-drive” Encore GX, those figures fall well short of the premium brand competitors, and even some of the mainstream segment leaders. We’ll have a better idea once we get behind the wheel of this updated model.

Safety

The 2024 Encore GX comes standard with Buick’s safety suite that includes automated emergency braking, lane keep assist and automatic high-beam control. Adaptive cruise control, lane change, and blind spot alerts are available in optional tech and safety packages.

Arriving Soon

The 2024 Buick Encore GX represents a modest update to the brand’s best-selling model that offers a unique positioning that fits somewhere between the mainstream and premium brand competitors. Buick claims the Encore GX will begin arriving in US and Canadian dealerships spring 2023, with pricing to be finalized soon.