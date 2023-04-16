2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir First Drive Review

Detroit, MI — Whether Buick predicted it or things simply worked out in its favour, the fairly new Avenir sub-brand has turned out be a huge hit for the American automaker. Nearly half of all Enclaves and Envisions sold the past year have been the range-topping Avenir trim.

So, when the subcompact Encore GX received its major refresh for 2024, it was no shocker the small SUV received the Avenir treatment as well, for the first time.

Buick will offer the Encore GX in three trims, including the entry-level Preferred and sportier ST. We got up close with the Encore GX Avenir at its global launch, but now, we actually got to drive the thing and put the range-topping trim level through its paces.

Powered by a 155-hp 1.3 turbo engine

All Encore GXs are motivated by a carryover 1.3L turbocharged 3-cylinder that generates 155 hp and 174 lb-ft of torque. Front-wheel drive comes standard in the US; all Canadian Encore GX ST and Avenir trims will feature standard all-wheel drive. Front-wheel models get a CVT, while all-wheel drive models receive a nine-speed automatic transmission.

On the road, our all-wheel drive equipped Encore GX Avenir provided enough grip through the winding roads. “Peppy and fun-to-drive” as Buick puts it may be a stretch, but it’s peppy enough for a small SUV, providing enough power when needed courtesy of the small displacement turbo, which compared to a naturally-aspirated mill, hits peak torque quicker and maintained through the rpm band.

2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir Interior

Inside, the refreshed Encore GX takes on a plush, premium, and tech-savvy look — something uncommon with subcompact SUVs, and a very deliberate move by Buick.

“It’s rare to get such an elevated, tech-forward interior in this segment,” says Daniella D’Souza, Brand Director, Buick Canada. “We wanted to uplift every aspect of the Encore GX and put the entire small SUV segment on notice.”

Avenir dials it up even further. Including an exclusive Whisper Beige and Jet Black Black colour theme, leather seats, 8-way power adjustable front seats with 2-way power lumbar, heated steering wheel, fine dust air filter, rearview auto dim mirror, embroidered Avenir headrests and Avenir door sills.

A Buick-first in the Encore GX is the Virtual Cockpit System (VCS). A fancy term for what’s essentially a cockpit with a 19 diagonal inches of high-definition screens under one sheet of glass.

The setup is comprised of an 11-inch diagonal infotainment system and a configurable 8-inch diagonal driver cluster screen, both angled towards the driver. It’s another key attribute that sets this subcompact apart from its competitors. The screens access Buick’s latest infotainment system, paired to standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Wireless charging will cost you extra.

Despite the expected real estate constraints that come with a subcompact like this, the Encore GX’s cabin feels spacious enough, offers ample legroom, and provides a fairly quiet interior environment on the road enhanced with Buick’s QuietTuning system.

New Encore’s Styling: Bold Proportions, Big Wheels

Buick’s SUV styling game has reached a new level — arguably, underrated it terms of the recognition it gets for bold yet elegant design. The large Enclave is big, beefy, yet retains clean lines and elegance; the new Envista compact crossover’s coupe-like looks are a departure for the brand, introducing new styling elements including Buick’s new logo.

The updated Encore GX is in the same camp. From the side, it doesn’t look too dissimilar to the outgoing model. But the front and rear, the all-new look is evident. Up front, the new winged LED headlamps look sharp with the forward-leaning front-end design; the Avenir and ST’s rear finds standard LED taillamps, paired to a new Buick logo and typography.

A nice touch? This small premium hauler gets large 18- and 19-inch wheel options.

Takeaway: is the Avenir-badged Encore GX worth it?

For such a small little SUV hauler, Buick managed to pack this thing with a load of features, in particular, the first-ever, top trim Avenir we tested here. As they should, seeing as the Encore is Buick’s best-selling vehicle in North America.

The interior’s soft-touch materials give it that premium feel, coupled with Buick’s new cockpit with 19-inches of touchscreen real estate. The looks are significantly refreshed and inspired by the Wildcat EV concept, and the 19-inch wheel option is a nice touch you don’t typically get with subcompact SUVs.

The 2024 Buick Encore GX goes on sale spring 2023 (online orders open in May), with the Avenir trim priced at $33,195.