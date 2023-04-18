First Look: 2024 Buick Envista Compact Crossover

Detroit, MI — Sporting sleek coupe-like looks, Buick’s new Envista slots between the updated subcompact Encore GX and compact Envision. And while this low-slung SUV design that’s evidently trending these days may not be to everyone’s liking, we can say this: it looks great up close, both inside and out.

The idea here is to migrate sedan owners to the world of crossovers, which frankly, had already begun years ago. But this first-ever Buick nameplate also hopes to introduce new buyers to the storied brand. And for those upscale crossover shoppers looking for something a little different in terms of design while stepping away from the lowly 4-door car, the Envista is a pretty good proposition. Especially at its reasonable price, discussed more below.

As the company’s executive director of Global Buick-GMC Design, Sharon Gauci, puts it, “this is not your average small SUV. With its unique proportions, modern stance and sleek form, the Envista takes Buick’s sculptural beauty to the next level.”

2024 Buick Envista Avenir. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Buick Envista ST. Photo: Amee Reehal

We got a first taste of this new design direction with the world debut of the Wildcat EV concept — an incredibly stretched-out 2+2 coupe, mind you, but the low-profile silhouette and forward leaning nose carries over to the new Envista crossover.

Gone is the round Buick logo, replaced by a new emblem with a cleaner look. And unlike most coupe-like SUVs on the market, this one looks appealing from all angles. The front fascia and grille design is unlike anything Buick as rendered in the past; a very clean look with that new logo emblem and futuristic-looking thin headlights.

The side profile is precisely sculpted, and the rear design is what really sets the Envista apart, flossing a sportback design that’s equally clean and crisp coupled with the long, horizontal taillights.

Evista in three trims: Preferred, ST, and Avenir

2024 Buick Envista Avenir. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2024 Buick Envista will come in three flavours: Preferred, ST, and Avenir. Starting at only $23,495 in the US (Canadian pricing closer to release date), this truly is an affordable Buick.

All three trims under $30,000

The mid-range ST (Sport Touring) is the sporty one of the trio, and in our opinion, the best of the bunch with the blacked-out 19-inch wheels (18-inch comes standard), and other touches of black, including at the C-pillar towards the back. ST starts at $25,195

The Avenir is the top model with more chrome bits, if that’s your thing; though it does come with the massive 19-inch wheels standard — frankly, that’s not all too common on small SUVs. So the Envista does a good job blending luxury with sport and style, much like its more posh Cadillac cousin. Avenir is priced at $29,695.

So, that’s under $30,000 for a well-equipped, handsome-looking, upscale crossover that’s larger than a subcompact. Mid $20K for the Envista ST? That would be our choice here.

2024 Buick Envista Interior

2024 Buick Envista. Photo: Amee Reehal

Stepping inside the Envista, the first thing that stood out was the overly generous legroom behind the front sets, all courtesy to the SUV’s long wheelbase. In fact, Buick states the Envista offers more legroom than any prior small SUV its ever produced.

Up front, there’s a massive 19-inch, ultra-wide dual LCD screen infotainment setup, plus an 11-inch-diagonal infotainment screen, taking honours as the largest in the compact SUV segment; controlled by an updated version of Buick’s interface.

ST and Avenir trims get their names embroidered on the headrests, respectively, and all versions get the sporty flat-bottom steering wheel — a nice little touch.

2024 Buick Envista. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Buick Envista. Photo: Amee Reehal

Safety features

In terms of safety features for US buyers, the 2024 Envista comes standard with six active safety and driver assistance technologies such as Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high-beams and more — all part of the standard Buick Driver Confidence package. Plus, a standard high-definition Rear Vision Camera.

In Canada, there are a few differences: all Evista trims come with safety and driver assistance technologies as standard. These include Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

Envista Power: 136-Hp 1.2L Turbo Engine

2024 Buick Envista Avenir. Photo: Amee Reehal

2024 Evista Key Specs:

Engine : 1.2L turbo

: 1.2L turbo Transmission : six-speed auto transmission

: six-speed auto transmission Power : 136 horsepower

: 136 horsepower Torque :162 lb-ft

:162 lb-ft Fuel Rating: 30 mpg combined

Power comes from Buick’s familiar 1.2L turbo engine matted to a six speed automatic transmission. But for 2024, the same mill is lighter and uses less parts, rendering improved handling and increased efficiency, according to the company. Output is rated at 136-hp and 162 lb-ft of torque, with fuel figures rated at 30 mpg combined.

Power from the turbo is held longer across the RPM range, while hitting peak power much faster. But we’ll only know this once we get this new SUV out on the road ourselves.

Oddly, while the ST is the more spirited version, only the Avenir gets the Watts link suspension system as standard, promising a higher level of athleticism and a more quiet and isolated ride; this suspension is optional on the ST. The tradeoff here is the significant price difference between the two trims.

2024 Buick Envista ST. Photo: Amee Reehal

Takeaway

Buick SUV styling is underrated, in our opinion. The latest generation of these semi-luxurious American utility vehicles are very well designed. Proportions are bold, somewhat beefy, yet still elegant and with clean silhouettes.

The Envista offers something a bit different within the Buick lineup in terms of looks, but it works. But styling aside, what really sets this newcomer apart is its spacious interior and cargo space, coupled with an approachable pricepoint that won’t break the bank. All packaged into a more premium offering for both crossover and sedan defectors alike.

Our pick would be the mid-range Envista ST with its more sporty looks and blacked-out features. But once you add the 19-inch wheel upgrade and suspension upgrade that’s standard on the Envista Avenir, you might as well just get the Avenir at around $30,000. But if you could swap out the Avenir’s chrome bits (i.e. the exterior panels and features) for the darker look? Now we’re in business.

The 2024 Buick Envista will go on sale summer 2023. Here are some other 2024 SUVs worth checking out.