2024 Buick Envista First Drive Review, Release Date & Pricing

Ann Arbor, MI – Buick has stayed pretty much unchanged over the last while, but is now promising five new or updated vehicles over the next 18 months, and the all-new 2024 Envista is the first.

It takes the place of the now-discontinued Encore as the brand’s entry model. It’s very well-done and, relative to its size, could be the most impressive vehicle Buick offers right now.

Release Date: The 2024 Buick Envista goes on sale late Summer 2023.

2024 Envista Price Across North America

Buick’s new SUV is offered in three trims: Preferred, starting at $23,495 US ($28,999 CAD); Sport Touring (ST) at $25,195 US ($30,299 CAD); and Avenir at $29,695 US ($33,899 CAD). All US prices exclude tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment all prices including delivery; all Canadian prices including delivery.

US MSRP Canadian MSRP Preferred $23,495 $28,999 Sport Touring (ST) $25,195 $30,299 Avenir $29,695 $33,899 US: MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Includes DFC.

Canada: MSRP includes delivery.

2024 Envista ST (left) and 2024 Envista Avenir (right). Photo: Buick

That Avenir trim will now be the top trim on all Buick models with the 2024 refresh of the Encore GX, which will wear it for the first time. Buick’s lineup is SUV-only, and its other two offerings are the Envision and Enclave.

While the Envista slots below the Encore GX in price, it’s actually a bit longer and taller. What might be the deciding factor for some buyers in more wintery-prone areas is that the Envista comes only in front-wheel drive (FWD), while the Encore GX also offers FWD or all-wheel drive (AWD).

Here’s our full 2024 Encore GX Avenir review.

Performance

The Envista shares its platform with the also-new-for-2024 and equally-impressive Chevrolet Trax – both built in South Korea for the North American market – as well as its turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine.

It makes 137 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque, and hooks up to a six-speed automatic transmission. That’s less than the now-defunct Encore, which had a 1.4-litre four-cylinder making 155 horsepower, but go by the driving experience rather than the numbers.

2024 Envista Avenir in Moonstone Gray Metallic. Photo: Buick 2024 Envista ST. Photo: Buick

The Envista’s little engine is surprisingly peppy from a stop. It has to work hard for highway passing, but smooths out and keeps up with traffic once you’ve gotten around slower tractor-trailers or drivers gumming up the middle lane.

It takes regular-grade 87-octane fuel, and is officially rated at 28 mpg in the city and

32 mpg on the highway; or 8.4 L/100 km in the city, 7.4 on the highway, and 7.9 combined.

Driving Impressions

The driving experience is where the Envista really shines. Its smooth ride and extremely-quiet cabin would be a standout in a larger and pricier vehicle, never mind one that’s entry-level.

The steering isn’t particularly communicative, but it’s well-weighted and the vehicle responds accurately to it, tucking neatly into tighter curves with a minimum of body roll, and exiting smoothly and ready for the next one.

The overall impression is that you’re driving a sedan, but one that’s easier to enter and exit due to its higher ride height, so you slide across rather than lower or raise yourself in and out.

A Watts-link suspension is standard on the Avenir and optional on the ST; its rear-axle design limits lateral motion for better handling and a well-planted feel. The overall impression is that you’re driving a sedan, but one that’s easier to enter and exit due to its higher ride height, so you slide across rather than lower or raise yourself in and out.

Buick Envista key performance specs

Engine 1.2L VVT Turbo I-3 Transmission 6-speed automatic Horsepower 137-hp @ 5000 rpm Torque 162 lb.-ft. @ 2500-4000 rpm

Envista Styling and Interior

Strong lines and good proportions

2024 Buick Envista. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Buick Envista ST. Photo: Amee Reehal

The Envista’s a good-looking vehicle, with strong lines and good proportions, although its raked roof gobbles up a bit of rear-seat headroom, and reduces rear-window visibility. I drove it on a lovely sunny day, but it should be interesting to see how it handles wet and grimy weather since it doesn’t have a rear wiper.

And oddly, its brake lights and turn signals aren’t the upper horizontal ones as you’d expect, but way down in the fascia. It isn’t the first to do this – Hyundai and Kia have a couple of similar designs – but drivers are used to brake lights at eye level, and there’s no need to reinvent the wheel, or at least how you indicate that the wheels are stopping.

Buick Envista exterior dimension specs:

Wheelbase (in. / mm) 106.3 / 2700 Overall Length (in. / mm) 182.6 / 4638 Overall Width (in. / mm) 71.5 / 1816 Overall Height (in. / mm) 61.3 / 1556 Track (in. / mm) 61.3 / 1556 (front)

61.6 / 1564 (rear)

Comfy cabin for shorter trips

2024 Buick Envista. Photo: Amee Reehal

Legroom is generous for both front- and rear-seat passengers; cargo volume is 586 litres with the rear seats up, and up to 1,189 litres when they’re folded down. An eight-way power driver’s seat is standard on all trims, along with heated front seats and steering wheel, but the seat cushion could use a bit more support. The Envista is fine for short hops but without long-distance comfort for several hours behind the wheel.

Soft touch materials for a premium feel

The cabin design is handsome and with soft-touch materials that give it a premium feel. The dash is dominated by a 19-inch tablet-style screen that incorporates the instrument cluster and infotainment system, and it’s easy to use and includes a volume dial. Other controls are buttons or dials, which helps reduce distraction over paging through menus and tapping a screen.

2024 Envista Avenir. Photo: Buick

Other standard features include blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and remote starter. Move up the trim levels, and standard or available features include rain-sensing wipers, power liftgate, sunroof, wireless charger, auto-dimming driver’s-side mirror, and leather upholstery.

Buick Envista interior dimension specs:

Headroom (in. / mm) 39.4 / 1000 (front, without moonroof)

37.3 / 947 (rear, without moonroof) Legroom (in. / mm) 41.9 / 1065 (front)

38.7 / 983 (rear) Shoulder Room (in. / mm) 56.0 / 1423 (front)

54.5 / 1383 (rear row) Hip Room (in. / mm) 52.3 / 1328 (front)

45.8 / 1163 (rear row)

Buick gained a reputation as an older buyers’ brand, but it’s now pulling in a younger audience. The 2024 Envista should be especially appealing to them: great to drive and intelligently-priced, it’s an entry-level model that feels anything but entry-level.

Buick Envista Avenir and ST Images