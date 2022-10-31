Rare 1987 Buick GNX Up for Grabs to Support ACLU

Getting your hands on a used 1987 Buick GNX these days is tough. But Omaze — a for-profit fundraising American company partnering with charities in fundraising events — is making this wish a reality, while supporting the ACLU. The company is giving away unit number 51 of 547 total GNXs produced, and no payment necessary — just donations going straight to ACLU.

Unlike your conventional muscle cars (think Mustangs, Challengers, and the like), Buick’s badass Grand National really did redefine what these burly cars stood for, sporting understated looks backed by big power. This 1987 Buick GNX finds only 2,000 miles, propelled by a Turbo 3.6L V6 mill making 276 horsepower and 360 lb-ft of torque, paired to blacked-out 16-inch wheels to go with its blacked-out, unassuming style. Rear-wheel drive with a 4-speed automatic transmission, expect this clean, Buick sedan to sprint 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds. Expect the iconic GNX logo throughout, and an interior with the original black and grey seats.

To be entered to win this clean 1980s muscle car with an approximate retail value $185,000, hit up Omaze’s website to learn more. Plus, you’d be helping worthy causes, from the right to abortion care to trans people’s right to live freely.

