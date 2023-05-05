GMC’s Limited HUMMER EV Omega Edition Truck & SUV for 2024

No, the Omega Edition Hummer isn’t a collaboration with the iconic watchmaker — though, that would be cool. Instead, it’s a moniker referencing the cosmos above. Or as GMC is putting it, “an exclusive special edition set to send desirability into orbit.”

Marketing tactics aside, GMC is taking its all-electric supertruck and Hummer SUV to another level with the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Omega Edition. Like, to another planet? Sure.

This bad body goes for $139,995 with the 20-module battery configuration. The the 24-module battery SUV starts at $149,995. So, what extras do you get for this premium price on an already premium EV?

2024 GMC HUMMER EV Omega Edition SUV 2024 GMC HUMMER EV Omega Edition SUV

First off, the paint colour: a limited edition Neptune Blue Matte inspired by the Blue Planet — an “exterior paint colour that sets HUMMER EV among the stars.” We’ll stay put on Plant Earth, and appreciate the way it looks in that matte blue, especially paired to this Hummer’s blacked-out accents.

A big hauler with big wheels, the Omega Edition rolls on exclusive 18-inch gloss black beadlock-capable wheels with a Carbon Flash trim ring, wrapped in 35-inch Mud Terrain tires (part of the Extreme Off-Road Package). These wheels are designed to enhance the vehicle’s appearance and provide excellent traction and durability off-road. But only the Hummer SUV, not the Hummer EV supertruck, gets a Black beadlock mounted spare wheel and Neptune Blue Matte spare tire cover.

2024 GMC HUMMER EV Omega Edition SUV

To ensure this Hummer can handle dunes, craters, and Walmart parking lots with ease, GMC has fitted it with the Extreme Off-Road Package — a suite of off-road goods including additional skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, the 35-inch Mud Terrain tires on those 18-inch rollers, and UltraVision with underbody camera views incase a martian gets stuck underneath.

Other extras include black exterior badges, while the cabin finds Transparent Sky Panels and an exclusive high lux carpet flooring insert. And when it’s time to get the lunar party started? Well if you have the truck version, drop the tailgate with the MultiPro tailgate audio speaker system by Kicker.

If this is all too cosmic for you, check out this old-school Mil-Spec Launch Edition #004 – the ultimate Hummer H1 done Baja-style.