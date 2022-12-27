2024 Hyundai Kona Redesign: Major Changes to Know About

First launched in 2018, the Hyundai Kona has entered its second generation boasting a bolder & more dynamic design, driver-centric interior, and four powertrains. The subcompact crossover SUV will arrive in America and Canada late 2023 as a 2024 model year, allowing buyers to choose from four flavours: EV, ICE (internal combustion engine), HEV, and sporty N Line.

Here’s our 2024 Kona Electric first look from Germany.

Interestingly, designers first created the EV model and then replicated the changes to accommodate an internal combustion engine and a hybrid powertrain. It means all the versions use the same architecture, but Hyundai distinguishes them with unique styling.

New Kona’s Dimensions Grow for 2024

The next-generation Kona gets bigger than the previous generation in length, width, and wheelbase. It’s 4,355 mm (171.5 inches) long – that’s a 150 mm increase from the outgoing EV. The width improves by 25 mm (0.98 inches), while the wheelbase grows by 60 mm (2.6 inches).

2024 Hyundai Kona. Photo: Hyundai 2024 Hyundai Kona. Photo: Hyundai

On the front, one thing that remains the same is the unique LED light bar stretching across the hood. However, the EV model uses a pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamp for distinction. The headlights, contained in a black plastic piece, find their place below the light strip on each corner.

We can find variations between the 2024 Kona models in the lower fascia design. The Kona EV features pixel-like elements, giving hints of the Hyundai Ioniq. On the other hand, the gasoline model boasts a rectangular opening in this area, whereas the N Line comes with a more insistent look donning a trapezoidal element.

At the back, we see a light bar spanning across the hatchback, similar to what we find on the front. However, here the LED lamp emits red light, and it is pixelated for the EV. The taillights are placed on the lower edges, and there is a High-Mounted Stop Lamp (HMSL) effortlessly incorporated inside the spoiler.

“KONA has evolved in every respect to embrace an even wider range of diversity, to become a true lifestyle supporter.” SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai Design Center

Apart from these design differences, the EV has a pixel-enthused 19-inch alloy wheel style, a black embracing line, and available black side mirrors and roof. The combustion-powered and hybrid models share the bumper, skid plate, and wheel arch cladding. The sporty N Line comes equipped with a wing-type spoiler, more assertive front and back outlines, a wing-shaped bumper to highlight the lower posture, unique 19-inch alloy wheels, two mufflers, and available black side mirrors and roof.

While we’re digging the new styling and powertrain options, it will be tough to beat the track-focused 2022 Hyundai Kona N with its turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine, putting down 276 horsepower (286 horsepower when activating the Grin Shift feature) and 289 lb-ft of torque.

2024 Hyundai Kona Interior

2024 Hyundai Kona. Photo: Hyundai

Thanks to the stretched wheelbase, the interior grows bigger and is more upscale than before. While Hyundai didn’t share much information about the cabin, we can see two 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the driver information) packed within a single bezel.

Ambient lighting is there to improve the interior feel, and the gear selector now finds a place behind the steering wheel, moving from the centre console. It offers not only a cleaner look but also extra room for stuff in the console.

The second row has a curve-less bench seat following the brand’s “21st-century urban design aesthetic.” Behind the rear seats, Hyundai says the 2024 Kona offers “a maximized cargo space.” We do not know the exact cargo capacity, but it will be more than the previous generation.

Availability & Price

The South Korean automaker is mum about the technical specifications and price, and we do not know whether the hybrid will be accessible in the United States or not. Hyundai didn’t offer the Kona hybrid previously, so that might also be the case for the new generation.

Expect more information about the 2024 Hyundai Kona next year. We expect the new Kona EV to come with more range and power than the previous model. Stay tuned.

Meantime, here’s our look at the entire Hyundai SUV lineup.