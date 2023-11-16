The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Debuts in LA with New, Wider Liftgate 



The unveiling of the completely redesigned Santa Fe with its boxy, Defender-esque looks was no surprise, but the mid-size hauler did make its North American debut. Hyundai took the covers off at the LA Auto Show, showcasing its maximum 277 horsepower SUV in person with a new, longer wheelbase and standard third-row seating—both the Calligraphy and off-road ready XRT trims.



The Lifegate: connecting the interior to the outside world

2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy. Photo: Hyundai

At the heart of Santa Fe’s transformation is its wider liftgate opening, turning what was once just storage space into a terrace-like function. The relatively simple design allows passengers to enjoy the surrounding environment, blending urban lifestyles with the natural world. The spacious interior and the liftgate’s innovative design enhance Santa Fe’s appeal for city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts alike. All of this is courtesy of the Santa Fe’s longer wheelbase, measuring 4,830 mm long and 1,900 mm wide.

2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Interior

When we first learned of the new SUV, Hyundai only unveiled a few images of the 2024 Santa Fe’s cabin. Still, we assumed it was clear that it would follow in the footsteps of its IONIQ siblings by offering a fully digital user interface. Yet, as Hyundai promised, an array of physical buttons was still at the occupants’ disposal to improve ergonomic efficiency. All of this rings true based on the LA debut and getting up close.

2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy. Photo: Hyundai

Inside, the redesigned Santa Fe finds a Relaxation Comfort Seat with Leg Rest feature, while prioritizing health and cleanliness with a UV-C Sterilization Compartment. Dual Wireless Charging ensures things are charged up, and the Panoramic-curved Infotainment Display, seamlessly merging the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, adds a more seamless, streamlined touch. All this is to drive home Hyundai’s new dedication to enhancing Santa Fe’s cabin ambiance, focusing on comfort, health, and user-friendly technology.

2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy with Leg Rest. Photo: Hyundai 2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale in early 2024, with pricing still to come. Meantime, here’s a look at every Hyundai SUV and crossover out now.









































































