The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Debuts in LA with New, Wider Liftgate 

Who knew a wider lift gate opening could create a terrace-like experience.

News Editor
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy rear head on view
2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy. Photo: Hyundai
Updated:


The unveiling of the completely redesigned Santa Fe with its boxy, Defender-esque looks was no surprise, but the mid-size hauler did make its North American debut. Hyundai took the covers off at the LA Auto Show, showcasing its maximum 277 horsepower SUV in person with a new, longer wheelbase and standard third-row seating—both the Calligraphy and off-road ready XRT trims.

The Lifegate: connecting the interior to the outside world

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy rear trunk with 2nd and 3rd seats down
2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy. Photo: Hyundai

At the heart of Santa Fe’s transformation is its wider liftgate opening, turning what was once just storage space into a terrace-like function. The relatively simple design allows passengers to enjoy the surrounding environment, blending urban lifestyles with the natural world. The spacious interior and the liftgate’s innovative design enhance Santa Fe’s appeal for city dwellers and adventure enthusiasts alike. All of this is courtesy of the Santa Fe’s longer wheelbase, measuring 4,830 mm long and 1,900 mm wide. 

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT side view parked in desert at sunset
2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Interior

When we first learned of the new SUV, Hyundai only unveiled a few images of the 2024 Santa Fe’s cabin. Still, we assumed it was clear that it would follow in the footsteps of its IONIQ siblings by offering a fully digital user interface. Yet, as Hyundai promised, an array of physical buttons was still at the occupants’ disposal to improve ergonomic efficiency. All of this rings true based on the LA debut and getting up close.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy interior front cabin
2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy. Photo: Hyundai

Inside, the redesigned Santa Fe finds a Relaxation Comfort Seat with Leg Rest feature, while prioritizing health and cleanliness with a UV-C Sterilization Compartment. Dual Wireless Charging ensures things are charged up, and the Panoramic-curved Infotainment Display, seamlessly merging the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and infotainment system, adds a more seamless, streamlined touch. All this is to drive home Hyundai’s new dedication to enhancing Santa Fe’s cabin ambiance, focusing on comfort, health, and user-friendly technology.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Calligraphy interior leg extension for front seats
2024 Santa Fe Calligraphy with Leg Rest. Photo: Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe XRT interior front seats
2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

The new Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale in early 2024, with pricing still to come. Meantime, here’s a look at every Hyundai SUV and crossover out now.

Specifications2024 Santa Fe
EngineGamma III 1.6L Turbo Hybrid Electric (6-speed AT)
– Total combined system output: 232 HP @ 5,600 rpm
– Total combined system torque: 271 lb.-ft.@1,000 – 4,100 rpm
Theta III 2.5L Turbo (8-speed DCT)
– Maximum engine output: 277 HP @ 5,800 rpm
– Maximum torque: 311 lb.-ft. @ 1,700 – 4,000 rpm
DimensionsLength: 4,830 mm
Width: 1,900 mm
Height (Roof / Roof rack): 1,760 mm / 1,770 – 1,780 mm (Calligraphy Trim), 1,795 mm (XRT trim)
Wheelbase2,815 mm
Headroom (Normal / Sunroof)Front: 1,045 mm / 1,020 mm
2nd row: 1,030 mm / 1,007 mm
3rd row: 958 mm
Leg RoomFront: 1,052 mm
2nd row: 1,075 mm (HEV = 1,055 mm)
3rd row: 761 mm
Shoulder RoomFront: 1,511 mm
2nd row: 1,475 mm
3rd row: 1,360 mm
Cargo Capacity / Liftgate Opening Width1,148 mm / 1,275 mm
