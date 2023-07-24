Hyundai’s Radically Redesigned 2024 Santa Fe Gains Blocky, Wide-Body Vibes

It’s no secret that Hyundai’s been on a design streak in recent years with cars like the retro inspired IONIQ 5 electric hatchback and the sleek IONIQ 6 sedan. The carmaker also recently unveiled two out of this world concept cars, the RN22e electric performance sedan and the N Vision 74, a hydrogen-electric hybrid sports coupe that takes cues from the first ever Hyundai Pony concept, with a heavy resemblance to the iconic DeLorean DMC-12.

It therefore comes as no surprise to see what Hyundai is trying to do with the all-new 2024 Santa Fe, a mid-size SUV that will soon enter its fifth generation under a drastically new demeanor.

Gone is the old homogenous blob we’ve gotten so used to seeing in the automotive industry. It’s been replaced by a blocky, square-jawed, wide-body mother of an SUV. We find it looks rather cool. Here’s our first look at the very intriguing 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Only Styling for Now

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai’s press release for the new Santa Fe was rather straightforward. This is only a design concept for now, but more information will be unveiled in August when the carmaker will do an online reveal through its YouTube channel. It’s around the same time that the automotive press will have driven preproduction models in New Mexico.

So, yes, this is no joke. This really will be the next Santa Fe. We, however, still don’t know how much it will cost or what kind of drivetrain will sit underneath its hood. Will Hyundai deliver us an electric version? It’s still unclear.

Land Rover Vibes

Looking at the new Santa Fe, from all angles, it’s hard not to think about a Land Rover product. While the very horizontal front fascia with neat H-pattern LED headlights has a very south-Korean touch, the Santa-Fe’s side profile, due to an upright windshield and a slopping roofline, reminds us of the current Land Rover Defender. From some angles, some would even argue that the Santa Fe is the reincarnation of the early 2000s Land Rover Discovery.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Flared arches ensure an aggressive and purposeful stance, while LED taillights – again in an H pattern – sit underneath the car’s tailgate, just aft of the rear bumper. According to Hyundai, such a configuration increases the size of the hatch, further improving practicality. However, no cargo space numbers have yet to be confirmed.

Obviously, Hyundai’s mission with the new Santa Fe is to come out with a considerably bolder, more adventure-ready machine. It also clearly wants to reinstate the fact that the Santa Fe is a true two-row midsize SUV, leaving the three-row space for the Palisade and, presumably, the upcoming IONIQ 7 electric SUV.

With such high demand for adventurous trucks and SUVs these days and the promise of the return of the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser, Hyundai’s styling direction with the new Santa Fe only makes sense.

Rugged Interior with Lots of Technology and Storage

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai only unveiled a few images of the 2024 Santa Fe’s cabin, but it’s clear that it’ll follow in the footsteps of its IONIQ siblings by offering a fully digital user interface. Yet, as Hyundai promised, an array of physical buttons was still put at the occupants’ disposal to improve ergonomic efficiency.

A large center console suggests that there’s plenty of storage space, while a dual wireless charging tray for smartphones is in tune with the times. The squared off, business-like design theme is carried over inside throughout flat surfaces on the dashboard and door cards. Even the steering wheel has a rugged look.

We’ll need to wait a few more weeks before Hyundai unveils the full story about the 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe. One thing’s for certain, Land Rover just got some serious styling competition from a South Korean underdog.

