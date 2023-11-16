The 2024 Santa Fe XRT: Hyundai’s Adventure-Ready SUV Up Close

Earlier this year, alongside the next-generation 2024 Santa Fe, Hyundai unveiled the off-road-ready XRT Concept variant, and the Korean now officially debuts the production version at the 2023 LA Auto Show. A boxy, futuristic-looking mid-size SUV the company delcared was “designed to ignite the ultimate adventure spirit and focuses on unleashing the desires of those seeking the thrill of the wild.” Here’s what separates the XRT from the pack. Santa Fe XRT Concept. Photo: Hyundai

Rugged Aesthetics, Adventure-Ready Presence

2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

The XRT flosses a rugged, ready-for-anything stance. Dark chrome and black trim elements and strategic cladding redefine the exterior aesthetics, giving the XRT an adventurous appearance. Black roof rails with cross bars add a touch of practicality, so get that rooftop tent ready. The 30-inch all-terrain tires in 245/60R18 further solidify its off-road prowess for families heading off the grid. All Santa Fes come with a broader liftgate as well.

A Higher Perspective, Adequate Towing Capacity

2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

One of the standout features of the XRT is its 1.4 inches of additional ground clearance. An enhancement that conquers both suburban parking lots and off-road terrain equally. In terms of towing capacity, the Santa Fe XRT is rated at 4,500 lbs. towing capacity when properly equipped with the towing package. This is enough for anything smaller than large RVs and trailers, but remember, this thing isn’t a full-size hauler.

Santa Fe XRT Power and Performance

2024 Santa Fe XRT. Photo: Hyundai

Standard : 1.6L Turbo Hybrid Electric (6-speed AT) with 232 hp and 271 lb.-ft. of torque

: 1.6L Turbo Hybrid Electric (6-speed AT) with 232 hp and 271 lb.-ft. of torque Optional: 2.5L Turbo (8-speed DCT) with 277 hp and 311 lb.-ft. of torque

The same two powertrains across the Santa Fe lineup, including the Calligraphy trim, are offered with the XRT. But with a burlier SUV like this, the standard 1.6L turbocharged hybrid from the Gamma III engine family, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, probably won’t cut it. It does make an impressive 232 horsepower and 271 lb.-ft. of torque, most XRT buyers will likely opt for the optional 2.5L turbocharged engine from the Theta III family, coupled with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, delivering an estimated 277 horsepower at 5,800 rpm and 311 lb.-ft. of torque in the range of 1,700 – 4,000 rpm.

The new Hyundai Santa Fe goes on sale in early 2024, with pricing still to come. Meantime, here are some other family-friendly off-road SUVs worth checking out.































