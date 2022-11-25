Best Off-Road SUV & Crossovers for Families Seeking Adventure

The typical family SUVs and crossovers aren’t exactly renowned for their off-road chops. These family haulers are generally well-equipped vehicles offering cargo, cabin tech to keep everyone happy, a higher ride height for added confidence, and all-wheel drive if you’re lucky.

But that’s all changing as long-running models like the Subaru Forester and Ford Explorer, to name a couple, are now gaining serious off-road abilities like improved low-end torque, more rugged cladding for better protection, steel skid plates, significantly higher ground clearance, fog lights and light bars, limited-slip rear differential, all-terrain tires, and more.

If you’re shopping for a do-everything SUV or crossover that will haul the family to school and work during the week and conquer the off-road trails on the weekend, keep these best off-road family SUVs on your radar.

Subaru Outback Wilderness









































































































































































































































































Key off-road features: Revised CVT transmission offering low-end torque Upgraded wheels & tires and larger wheel arches Hex-designed LED fog lights

The Outback SUV has always been a capable off-roader with its advance all-wheel drive and utility-focused design. The current redesigned, six-generation model introduced in 2020 took it a step further.

But Subaru has significantly dialled it up for 2022 with the new Outback Wilderness, converting the generally well-mannered suburban family hauler into a proper off-the-grid, raised-and-cladded wagon warrior with everyday drivability intact.

The ramped Outback gains a long list of worthy upgrades – about 17 in total you can read about here – from higher ground clearance and beefier tires to new bumpers and a more blacked-out look to conquer the unpaved terrain.

Otherwise, the powertrain remains the same with the Outback’s current range-topping 2.4L turbocharged engine and 8-speed CVT transmission, producing 260-hp at 5,600 rpm, 277 lb-ft of torque at 2,000 rpm, and 3,500-lb. towing capacity.

Subaru Forester Wilderness





2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru



2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru





2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru









2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Photo: Subaru





Key off-road features: Nearly 10-inches of ground clearance X-MODE comes as standard Upgraded exterior features with more durability

Built on the Forester Premium with the 2.5L direct-injection engine making 182-hp and 176 lb-ft of torque, the Forester Wilderness sets itself apart in almost every other way.

First, it receives a welcomed half-inch ground clearance increase measuring 9.2-inches. This lifted stance is significant considering the Forester was already sitting higher than most of its competitors. Subaru also added longer coil springs and shock absorbers coupled with special tuning, a specially revised drivetrain, and X-MODE equipped as standard.

Inside, it finds the Forester Premium’s cabin features like the All-Weather Package as standard with heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors and windshield wiper de-icer.

Ford Explorer Timberline













2021 Explorer Timberline. Photo: Ford

2021 Explorer Timberline. Photo: Ford







Key off-road features: Steel skid plates Torsen limited-slip rear differential 5,300 pounds towing capacity

Steel skid plates, higher ground clearance, improved towing – this definitely is not your typical Explorer. Dubbed the most off-road-capable Explorer ever, the bold claim is backed up by the specs.

The foundation starts with standard Ford intelligent four-wheel drive, bolstered by a Torsen limited-slip rear differential. The LSD is capable of automatically distributing torque to the wheel getting the best traction, while stopping the other from spinning, to help get things moving.

Powering the mid-size SUV is Ford’s 2.3-litre turbocharged EcoBoost engine producing 300 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. A Class III Trailer Tow Package is included allowing drivers to haul along other adventure-ready toys like RVs, ATVs and watercraft.

Ford Expedition Timberline

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Photo: Ford

Preproduction Timberline model with available Ford Accessories shown. Available winter 2022.

Preproduction Timberline model with optional features shown. Available winter 2022.

2022 Ford Expedition Timberline. Photo: Ford











Key off-road features: Best-in-class standard ground clearance New tech like SYNC 4a, Ford Power-Up, and BlueCruise hands-free driving system 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires

Coming as no surprise, Ford’s big hauler also gets the off-road Expedition Timberline treatment for 2022.

The most off-road capable Expedition in the lineup distinguishes itself from others through a distinct grille and Active Orange exterior accents. Ford has improved its trail capability with the best-in-class standard ground clearance, wider track, and enhanced approach and departure angels.

Further enhancements include Trail Turn Assist – we find on Bronco – allowing you to make tight turns, rugged 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler all-terrain tires, improved ride height, two-speed transfer case, and an F-150 Raptor heavy-duty underbody skid plate.

The power comes from the Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, pumping out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

VW Atlas Basecamp





Key off-road features: Custom wheels & all-terrain tires 1.5-inch raised suspension with H&R Springs HIVE EX compact expedition trailer

Introduced back in 2019, VW’s biggest SUV gained the off-road treatment with the Atlas Basecamp. Unfortunately, this isn’t for sale but should provide enough inspiration to those looking for off-road parts and upgrades.

Powered by the same 3.6L VR6 engine found in the Atlas SEL matted to the 8-speed transmission, the Basecamp puts down 276-hp equipped with the Volkswagen 4Motion all-wheel drive with Drive Mode Selection, so going off-road won’t be an issue.

This Atlas variant steps it up in a few major ways: the blacked-out fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels are custom and wrapped in beefy 265/70R17 all-terrain rubber. It gets a custom body by by Air Design, lift gate by H&R with coil over springs that raise the ride height around 1.5 inches, a roof rack with bike mounts, and LED light bars up top.

VW Taos Basecamp









Key off-road features: First VW to showcase the latest Gentex HomeLink Bluetooth enabled frameless mirror with integrated compass Raised suspension with H&R Springs Custom roof rack with LED lights

Based on the positive response for the Atlas Basecamp, VW decided to give its compact SUV the same off-road love with the Taos Basecamp Concept – but like the Atlas, this little SUV isn’t a production model (yet, we hope).

Conceived by the Volkswagen Design Team in Oxnard, California, this raised and ramped-up Taos definitely isn’t your typical compact SUV. Sporting custom Traverse MX wheels by fifteen52 wrapped in all-terrain Falken tires alongside H&R Special Springs, bold fender flares, silver rocker cladding running along the sides, and skid plates at the front and back, this is a serious adventure machine ready to hit the unpaved roads.

Up top, the small off-roader gains a custom roof rack by Thule Canyon XT with integrated off-road Baja Designs LED lighting, while the interior finds a custom cargo divider to keep all the gear in one place.

Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek













Key off-road features: Off-road tuned suspension with 5/8-inch lift 18-inch beadlock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires Tubular roof rack 220-pound load capacity max.

Nissan’s mid-size SUV has been going strong for 35 years — for 2022, the Pathfinder hits the market hard with a rugged look and redesign, a more responsive 9-speed transmission paired to 4WD, better towing capabilities, seating for 8, and a massive 12.3-inch digital dashboard, to get things started.

Aside from gaining a bigger presence — from larger tires and wider stance to a more dominant front end — Nissan’s goal here was to return to the Pathfinder’s adventure-going origins. As they put it, “returning to its rugged roots, loaded with the benefit of everything learned along the way.”

But it’s the new 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek grade Nissan introduced that turns this SUV into a proper off-roader. Features include a lifted and tuned suspension, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels wrapped in all-terrain rubber, a tubular roof rack with a maximum 220-pound load capacity, Nissan’s Intelligent Around View Monitor with Off-Road Mode as standard on this version, and Rock Creek embroidery inside and Rock Creek badging outside for good measure.

All models come with 4WD, 7 drive modes (Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow), and standard Trailer Sway Control for the available 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity.

Honda Passport TrailSport







2022 Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda



2022 Passport TrailSport. Photo: Honda Key off-road features: New TrailSport with Honda's i-VTM4 torque-vectoring all-wheel drive system 8.1-inch ground clearance More rugged styling than outgoing model

Honda claims the redesigned Passport is “equally at home on dirt and mud-strewn trails as it is on the highway or twisting mountain roads.” With the all-new TrailSport in the mix for the first time — a feature borrowed from Honda’s light trucks — perhaps there’s a case for a more versatile and durable 2022 Passport.

The 2022 Passport TrailSport gains ground clearance up to 8.1 inches to conquer the unpaved roads, and departs from the lineup with a more distinct front grill, bolder front and rear bumpers with skid garnish designs painted silver, all riding on 18-inch wheels with Pewter painted highlights.

Powering the new Honda SUV is a respectable 280-hp, 3.5L V6 engine paired to a 9-speed transmission. Advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, part of the Honda Sensing system, are all included as standard as well.

GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon AT4



2021 GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon AT4

2021 GMC Yukon Denali

Key off-road features: More blacked-out features with red tow hooks Four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension Front skid plate

As far as American premium full-size SUVs go, the Yukon Denali has definitely been leading the way since the upscale hauler hit the scene back in 1999. For 2021, GMC is taking things off-road with the rugged new Yukon AT4 following in the footsteps of the new Sierra AT4 pickup, recently launched Sierra HD AT4, and Acadia AT4.

Available later in the season, all 2021 Yukons ride on a four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension that will raise the body up to 2 inches (50 mm) for additional ground clearance when traveling off-road; GMC claims this new suspension makes for a comfier ride, as well.

Unlike the glossy Denali, the Yukon AT4 replaces all the shiny stuff with dark elements and chunks of black. And of course, the prominent pair of red recovery hooks, similar to the Sierra AT4, which really make this Yukon stand out. When at this maximum height, the Yukon AT4 offers a nearly 32-degree approach angle for added off-road capability.

Toyota RAV4 TRD Offroad





































Key off-road features: More muscular, wider looks New TNGA platform New 2.5L Inline-4

The RAV4 has never really been an ‘off-road machine’ since hitting the market in 1994. But the new model is heading in that direction, to some degree.

The muscular, aggressively-styled RAV4 is unlike anything we would’ve expected when the covers came off at its 2018 New Auto Show debut – and that’s definitely a good thing for this fifth-generation model.

The new chiseled RAV4 with available 19-inch wheels sports a stronger nose leading into a more dynamic profile with bolder shoulders now. Looks aside, we expect it to handle off-road duties; the RAV4’s sits on a new TNGA platform allowing for a lower, wider package; while the shorter front and rear overhangs will aid in RAV4’s ability to conquer the back trails with ease.

Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition















Key off-road features: Black metallic 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 225/60/18 all-terrain Falken Tires Side rocker panels and an all-new headlight garnish Standard AWD across all CX-50 models

The first-ever CX-50 is a North America-only compact crossover, new for 2023. But to split from the rest of the saturated small SUV market, Mazda is offering the CX-50 Meridian Edition — essentially, the CX-50 with a package adding outdoor accessories for those going off the beaten path.

Fitted with exclusive 18-inch wheels wrapped in burlier Falken all-terrain tires measuring 225/60/18, the Meridian Edition package adds cosmetic details like matte black hood graphic, black wheel locks and lugs, and a Polymetal Gray or Zircon Sand exterior paint.

To tackle the rougher stuff, side rocker panels and an all-new headlight garnish are also included (Note: the headlamp garnish won’t be included anymore on 2023 models, according to Mazda).

All-wheel drive comes standard across all CX-50 models, along with a choice between a 256-hp 2.5L turbocharged four-cylinder engine, or 227-hp version with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode.