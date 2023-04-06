2024 Kia EV9 Specs, Dimensions & Photos: A Closer Look

Arguably the most eye-catching new vehicle on the 2023 New York Auto Show floor is Kia’s new flagship, the EV9. The three-row EV, shown as a concept in New York last year, is built on Hyundai-Kia’s all-conquering E-GMP architecture, which proved its mettle once again on the show’s opening morning by securing four World Car of the Year awards for Hyundai and one for Kia (EV6 GT, World Performance Car of the Year).
Jump down to the EV9’s specs here.
The EV9 is a little longer than a Kia Telluride but similar in height and width. Kia says it has leveraged the packaging benefits of an EV to provide generous accommodation for six or seven passengers, depending on the configuration.
“The exterior styling of the EV9 is a master class in simplicity of form and expression.”Tom Kearns, chief designer, Kia Design Center America
There’s a dual-display cockpit with full digital instrumentation and premium interior materials with alternatives to traditional leather, including partially recycled materials. Power adjustable second-row seats with leg extensions are an option. SUV practicality comes in the form of 7.8in of ground clearance and up to 5,000 lb of towing capacity.
The EV9 joins the full Kia SUV family and is expected to go on sale in North America as a 2024 model in Q4 of 2023. From next year, it will also be assembled at Kia’s plant in West Point, Georgia.
2024 Kia EV9 Specs & Dimensions
Key specs
- Standard powertrain: 76.1-kWh battery with a 160-kW motor (215 horsepower)
- Optional powertrain: single motor 99.8-kWh battery (379 horsepower)
- Maximum Power: 379 horsepower
- Max Torque: 516 lb.-ft.
- Range (single-motor configuration): targeted 300 miles
- Towing Capacity: 5000 lb.
- 0-60 mph: 5 seconds
- Ground Clearance: 7.8 inches
- Standard 800V Charger: 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes
- Drive Modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, and My Mode
- Wheel sizes: 19 to 21 inches
Cargo and size dimensions
- Length: 197.4 inches
- Height: 70.1 inches
- Width: 77.9 inches
- Cargo Space (behind first row): up to 81.9 cubic feet
- Cargo Space (all seats up): 20.2 cubic feet
- Cargo Space (both rows down): 81.9 cubic feet
EV9 GT-Line & Base Model Gallery
Photos of the GT-Line (blue) and regular model.