2024 Lexus GX 550 Release Date & Preliminary Specs: Here’s What We Know [Video]

There’s just something about take a premium full-size SUV off the beaten path. For over two decades now, that’s exactly what the Lexus GX has been known to do, tackling rough terrain backed by its proven off-road capabilities.

Comfortable, packed with tech, and exuding premium vibes on the outside, these large luxury haulers are designed and built for adventure. Who’s actually taking their $100K+ body-on-frame SUVs off road is another question. But we digress.

Release Date: Lexus tells us the new 2024 GX will go on sale sometime early 2024. It will be assembled in Japan, out of the company’s Tahara plant.

For 2024, and like its recently redesigned Lexus LX 600 sibling with whom it shares the same GA-F platform and suspension, the new GX also enters its next generation sporting a new 3.4L twin-turbo V6 (a hybrid version in the works), up to 8,000 pounds towing capacity, a revamped interior with more tech, and the addition of the burly Overtrail grade for those serious about going off-the-grid.

There were some minor Lexus GX updates in 2020, and the addition of the 2022 Lexus 460 Black Line Edition with more interior tech. But this 2024 overhaul is significant for an SUV that first arrived to North America in 2002 — arguably, a long overdue redesign.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium

Full preliminary specs and 2024 GX photos at the end of this guide.

2024 Lexus GX price and trims

Pricing isn’t available just yet — expect firm numbers early 2024, before this beast officially hits the market. But in terms of grade walk, here’s the breakdown:

US Market: GX 550

GX 550 Overtrail

GX 550 Overtrail+

GX 550 Luxury

GX 550 Luxury+ Canada Market: GX 550 Signature

GX 550 Premium

GX 550 Overtrail

GX 550 Overtrail+

GX 550 Luxury

GX 550 Executive

New V6 engine delivers more GX horsepower & torque than outgoing V8

2024 Lexus GX 550 twin turbo V6 engine 2024 Lexus GX 550 gear shifter with off road controls

Gone is the outgoing GX 460’s 4.6L V8 making 301-hp and 329 lb.-ft. of torque. The new GX 550 gets a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission. Full-time AWD comes standard, and new enhancements on the electronic transfer case means switching into 4hi is now faster than before.

Lexus will offer a hybrid-powered GX down the road, and our guess is, it will be even more powerful than this new V6.

Sure, the new engine drops a couple cylinders but it delivers significantly more power than the previous generation V8; now rated at 349 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. Below, a quick spec comparison:

GX 460 vs GX 550 performance specs:



2023 GX 460 2024 GX 550 Engine 4.6L V8 3.4L V6 Horsepower 301-hp 349-hp Torque 329 lb-ft 479 lb.-ft. Towing Capacity (max.) 6,500 lbs. 8,000 lbs.

Considering smaller SUVs these days are making well over 300 horsepower, like the new mid-size Toyota Grand Highlander with 362 horsepower, the GX’s 301 horses was in need of a boost. Lexus will offer a hybrid-powered GX down the road, and our guess is, it will be even more powerful than this new V6.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium

Lexus GX towing capacity improves across the board

Towing capacity also increases to 8,000 pounds compared to 6,500 pounds before. However, this only applies to the Premium and Overtrail trims (Signature, Premium, and Overtrail in Canada).

The top GX trims — Luxury and Luxury+ (Luxury and Executive in Canada) — see towing capacities below 7,000 pounds: 6,990 pounds and 6,780 pounds, respectively. Below, a ratings for each trim:

2024 GX 550 towing specs: 2024 GX 550 Premium, Premium+: 8,000 pounds

2024 GX 550 Overtrail, Overtrail+: 8,000 pounds

2024 GX 550 Luxury: 6,990 pounds

2024 GX 550 Luxury+: 6,780 pounds 2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium

2024 GX Interior gains more tech features, improved seating, and smarter cargo solutions

Inside, expect a completely new cabin. The redesigned, horizontal instrument panel now sits lower for improved visibility and a better view of the optional HUD. Lexus retained the hard switches and dials for the important stuff, and moved the off-road control closer to the gear shifter.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Premium 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

For improved ergonomics, the front seat hip point to heel height has been extended 30 mm; and the second-row with optional heated seats is available in a conventional bench or pair of captain’s chairs.

Standard is a 14-inch touchscreen, 12.3 Multi-Information Display (MID), wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and various charging ports throughout. Wireless phone charging up front will cost extra. Also standard is a 10-speaker audio system with the option to step it up to a 21-speaker Mark Levinson surround system setup.

More space for luggage and small items

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

In terms of interior storage solutions and cargo space, Lexus made some big improvements. The 12 cupholders should make most people happy, but more importantly (in our view, anyways) interior storage space has been increased in the centre console and door pockets.

The new cabin will hold up to 5 suitcases with the 3rd row folded, overall improving second and third row space; there’s a new a 120V AC inverter to power up the essentials, and two extra storage spaces now exist under the cargo area to accommodate those smaller items.

Rugged Lexus GX Overtrail and Overtrail+ New for 2024

For those serious about hitting the unpaved terrain, there’s the new for 2024 GX 550 Overtrail and Overtrail+ trims. First on display at the the Tokyo Outdoor Show early 2023 in concept form, we now have a proper production model slated to arrive in early 2024.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

With smaller, burlier 18-inch wheels wrapped in standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires, and a variety of distinct GX bi-tone exterior paint combinations inline with more natural tones, the two Overtrail trims exclusively find an electronic locking rear differential as standard, for improved traction and control.

Ramping it up further, this one also gets black accented overfenders for style and function, and a standard aluminum skid plate to protects the GX’s fuel tank, differentials and transfer box when hitting the rough terrain.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail 2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

It’s powered by the same V6 twin-turbo, and retains the AWD and the maximum 8,000 pounds towing capacity to haul those weekend toys to the cabin.

Need something more? Check out this badass Lexus GXOR Concept SUV with 18-inch all-terrain rubber, F Sport wheels, an aftermarket tow-pro brake controller for towing duties, hidden front winch, a 50-inch LED light bar, snorkel, K9 roof rack with storage cases, and an Overland solar 160-watt panel for a touch of efficiency. That’s just for starters.

2024 Lexus GX Preliminary Specs & Photos

Engine 3.4-L Twin Turbo V6 Horsepower 349-hp Torque 479 lb.-ft. Transmission Direct Shift-10AT Fuel Economy (city & highway) 17 mpg | 13.8 L/100 km Towing Capacity 8,000 lbs. – Premium

8,000 lbs. – Overtrail

6,990 lbs. – Luxury

6,780 lbs. – Luxury+ Wheels 20″ alloy – Premium

18″ alloy – Overtrail

22″ alloy – Luxury Tires 265/55R20″ – Premium

265/70R18″ – Overtrail

265/50R22″ – Luxury Wheelbase 112.2″ Height 75.59″ – Premium

76.18″ – Overtrail

75.39″ – Luxury Width (w/o mirrors) 83.22″ Length 197.04″