The Lexus GX 550 OVERTRAIL JAOS Concept

There’s just something about luxury full-size SUVs like the redesigned Lexus GX 550, taking it from the urban streets and city lights to completely off-the-grid backed by 4×4, high ground clearance, and 18-inch wheels wrapped in massive all-terrain tires. Now, a collaboration with Japanese-based JAOS Corporation showcases just how fierce the new GX can become.

Debuting at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon, the Lexus GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” JAOS finds the same 3.4L Twin Turbo V6 mil across the lineup, putting down 349 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. And gone is the GX 460 nameplate. But this new set of impressive upgrades redefines the capabilities of this already formidable vehicle.



















































The front end is fortified with the JAOS Front Bumper Guard, featuring ABS construction and an integrated LED lamp for enhanced visibility during off-road adventures. The durable JAOS Skid Plate Type R safeguards the underbelly, crafted from 4 mm thick aluminum. The aggressive stance of the OVERTRAIL is further dialled up by the JAOS Fender Garnish Type X, finished in a clean matte black look.

Equipped for all terrains, this modified OVERTRAIL features JAOS Side Step Black with a steel tube and resin step, ensuring ease of access while maintaining durability. The roof is enhanced with the JAOS Flat Rack, providing ample storage space with its 1250 x 1400 dimensions and black anodized aluminum build. To tackle mud and debris like a champ, the off-road SUV is fitted with JAOS Mud Guard III Black, featuring a combination of EVA flap and aluminum plate construction.

Underneath, the BATTLEZ Lift Kit VFCA takes the OVERTRAIL to new heights, featuring titanium-infused lift kit springs and Harmofleq built-in adjustable dampers. Rolling on TOYO TIRES OPEN COUNTRY A/T III LT275/70R18, a tire not commonly available in Japan, this project stands as a testament to the blend of style and performance, setting the GX 550 “OVERTRAIL” JAOS apart as a true off-road champion.

