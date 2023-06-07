Grand Highlander Hybrid MAX First Drive Review: Toyota’s New 362-HP Mid-Size SUV

Kona, Hawaii — Everyone is building SUVs and crossovers, but Toyota’s approach is as granular as it gets. With around 50 different sport utility variations on tap — from sub-compact to full-size, and gas to all-electric — families have turned to Toyota SUVs for decades, and now, there’s one to fit nearly every budget and lifestyle.

Taking it a step further, the new 3-row 2024 Grand Highlander is not only a variation of the brand’s best-selling SUV, Toyota is serving it up with three different powertrains. Including one gas engine and two hybrid systems: the gas-powered 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo, the 2.5L 4-cylinder Hybrid, and 2.4L 4-cylinder turbo Hybrid MAX we’re reviewing here. Take a quick look below:

2.4L Turbo 2.5L Hybrid 2.4L Hybrid MAX Horsepower 265 hp @ 6,000 rpm 243 hp @ 6,000 rpm 362 hp @ 6,000 rpm Torque 310 lb.-ft @ 6,000 rpm N/A 400 lb.-ft @ 2,000-3,000 rpm Drivetrain FWD, AWD AWD only AWD only Transmission 8-speed auto (electronic) ECVT 6-speed auto Towing Capacity 5,000 lbs. 3,500 lbs. 5,000 lbs.

Typically, buyers get one powertrain option; maybe two, to include an electrified version like a plug-in hybrid, for instance. Here, Toyota is offering a nice spread for buyers looking to tow, still value internal combustion, are seeking utmost fuel-efficiency, or value performance above all else.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

But if you’re willing to step up to the range-topping trims like Limited and Platinum, just know you’re only getting the potent Hybrid MAX powertrain with full-time electronic AWD (no gas, nor 2.5L hybrid option). Frankly, we’d say that’s a good thing, if you can budget for these pricier trims.

First, what is new the Grand Highlander and who’s this SUV for?

If you’ve got a larger family, need to haul 7 to 8 passengers frequently, not keen on the Sienna minivan, nor the regular Highlander’s cramped 3rd-row offering, well, the Grand Highlander might be for you.

A stylish SUV with bold proportions that gets a sharp rear bumper, a hammerhead-style front grill, and 20-inch wheels, the Grand Highlander is the anti-minivan the Anti-Minivan shoppers have been yearning for.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Love for all 8 passengers with an adult-sized 3rd-row

But this mid-size SUV’s biggest draw is the addition of an adult-sized 3rd-row. In other words, a 3rd row that’s not just designed for little people or small children or your chatty mother-in-law. It’s spacious back there, with plenty of legroom, HVAC controls, and enough USB ports to keep the kids plugged-in and quiet for long road trips. It’s a trend we’re seeing, including with the Land Rover Defender 130, sporting a similar, spacious 3rd-row.

Propping down that last row opens up much more real estate with 97.5 cu.ft of cargo space; even with the 3rd-row up, you can fit 7 carry-on suitcases — suffice for a weekend getaway for the eight of you. Take a closer look at the 2024 Grand Highlander interior here.

An affordable mid-size SUV

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

It’s not all that expensive either. Starting at $43,070 in the US for the XLE (FWD), and $53,870 in Canada for the XLE (AWD), the 2024 Grand Highlander still retains its medium-size guise without crossing the full-size SUV threshold like its larger Sequoia sibling redesigned for 2023.

But the other star of the show? It’s the Grand Highlander 362-horsepower Hybrid MAX powertrain. It’s only available on the top trim models, where the price jumps significantly to $54,040 and $58,125 for the Limited Hybrid MAX (AWD) and Platinum Hybrid MAX (AWD), respectively; or $68,830 in Canada for the Platinum Hybrid MAX. For more on release date, pricing, specs and more, also read our other article: Up Close with Toyota’s New 3-Row 2024 Grand Highlander SUV

Grand Highlander SUV’s gas engine & hybrid offerings

Here’s a quick look at the other two powertrain options, before we get into what makes the Hybrid MAX so distinct.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Full disclosure: we didn’t test all powertrains, so we can’t comment on how the other two perform. We just went for the gusto, jumping into the Limited Hybrid MAX. No regrets — this is the powertrain responsible for crowing the first-ever Grand Highlander as Toyota’s most powerful mid-size SUV to date.

Gas-powered 2.4L turbo & efficient 2.5L Hybrid

It’s worth noting, the gas-powered 2.4L turbo which makes 265-hp and 310 lb.ft or torque, will tow as much as the Hybrid MAX at 5,000 pounds towing capacity. The smaller engine also pairs to an electronically-controlled 8-speed automatic transmission with DirectShift and all-wheel drive.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

The 2.5L Hybrid if more for those seeking the utmost efficiency over performance. It has less power with 243-hp, and will only tow 3,500 pounds maximum. Plus, it’s the only powertrain that mates to an electronic CVT — and not everyone is a fan of the continuously variable transmission. But that’s another topic. It also come with a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

While all three versions get three drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal), only the gas and Hybrid MAX comes with the added bonus of Multi-Terrain Select adding Mud & Sand, Rock & Dirt, and Snow modes.

Driving impressions: how does the Hybrid MAX perform & handle?

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Photo: Amee Reehal

We left the confines of our hotel, and hit the Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway (HI-19) heading north to put Hybrid MAX to the test. Once making that initial turn onto the main road, we punched the accelerator.

Torque felt almost immediate, turbo power was instant, and the Hybrid-MAX’s direct shift 6-speed transmission is a big reason for this surprisingly quick acceleration — safe to say, the eCVT in the the less powerful 2.5L hybrid wouldn’t render the same results (not even close).

The (AWD) system will toggle to a nifty 20:80 split for that grin-inducing, rear-wheel performance feeling.

We’re sure nobody is drag racing their mid-size SUVs, but this turbo Hybrid MAX will propel the Grand Highlander from 0-60 mph in a respectable 6.3 seconds, backed by 400 pound feet of torque. Compare that to the more efficient 2.5L hybrid’s 7.8 seconds. So, getting the kids to soccer on time shouldn’t be an issue.

AWD with rear-wheel bias

What you may not expect, however, is the feeling you’re behind the wheel of a rear-wheel drive SUV. Hitting the gas pedal, this 362 horsepower hauler just took off with responsive acceleration and straight line stability.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited with Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

The full-time electronic AWD securely plants the Grand Highlander to the road, but it also distributes power to the front and rear wheels depending on the driving situations, courtesy of a front mounted hybrid motor and a rear-mounted, eAxle electric motor, respectively.

So, when the Hybrid MAX’s AWD isn’t delivering its standard 70:30 front/rear power split suitable for most driving conditions, the system will toggle to a nifty 20:80 split for that grin-inducing, rear-wheel performance feeling.

Side note: the non-MAX hybrid’s electronic on-demand AWD delivers a 100:0 and 20:80 front/rear power split. It’s less about performance, but will throw more power to the rear for added stability when needed, like slippery conditions and the like.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander. Photo: Amee Reehal

Overall, we didn’t expect the Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX to be this fun to drive. Granted, an SUV designed to carry nearly 10 people with sufficient cargo space is enough for most. But when that same SUV is actually enjoyable to pilot on the open road, while still providing good fuel economy with an EPA-estimated 27 combined MPG, that’s never a bad thing.

Takeaway: is the powerful Grand Highlander hybrid worth it?

Toyota has a huge roster of SUVs and crossovers in its current lineup. But the Grand Highlander has a lot going for it.

It’s not just a Sienna minivan alternative for growing families, but offers current Highlander owners a chance to step up to something larger, without jumping to a full-size SUV. With well over 3-million Highlanders sold since inception in the US alone, we’re guessing a good number of these people are repeat Highlander buyers.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited Hybrid MAX. Photo: Amee Reehal

Just having that adult-sized 3rd-row with its ample cabin space, convenience features, and large cargo space accommodating 7 carry-on suitcases behind that last row, is simply a game-changer. These 3-row SUVs in a medium format are hard to come by at the moment.

And with 3 powertrain options to suit different needs, coupled with affordable pricing, Toyota’s Highlander winning-streak may have just hit another level.

Overall, it’s a good-looking mid-size hauler that’s light on its feet when paired to the potent turbo Hybrid MAX with full-time electronic AWD; the real-wheel power distribution is a treat on the highway.

The new 3rd-row is undoubtably the star here. But it’s the Grand Highlander’s Hybrid MAX turbo that will surprise you — in all the right ways. Check out some more 2024 SUVs to keep on your radar.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Photos