All 6 Lexus GX 2024 Trims You Need to Know About

Gone is the GX 460 nameplate, along with its 301 horsepower 4.6L V8. Ushering in a next-gen, 2024 Lexus GX 550 with a more powerful twin-turbo V6, menacing yet sleek new looks, up to 8,000 lbs. towing capacity, and a hybrid-powered GX in the works.

The luxury hauler will come in six trims across North America. And for families who take their off-road adventures seriously, Lexus adds the new GX 550 Overtrail to the mix, sporting higher ground clearance and standard 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch All-Terrain tires.

Release Date: Lexus tells us the new 2024 GX will go on sale sometime early 2024. It will be assembled in Japan, out of the company’s Tahara plant.

In our view, it’s actually three trims; the ‘+’ grades are more like packages. But we digress.

Below a quick looks at all six 2024 GX 550 trims in both US and Canada:

US Trims Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, Overtrail and Overtrail+ Canada Trims Signature, Premium, Luxury, Executive, Overtrail and Overtrail+

Here, we’ll look at what makes each GX 550 trim different. For a deep dive into the redesign, new features and more, read our full story – 2024 Lexus GX 550 Release Date & Preliminary Specs: Here’s What We Know.

GX 550 Premium, Premium+

Status: entry-level trim

entry-level trim Best feature: 8,000 lbs. towing capacity

This is the entry level model, and like most luxury full-size SUVs and vehicles, the GX 550 Premium comes loaded with standards. It rides on standard 20-inch alloy wheels, which isn’t bad. The higher grades, less Overtrail, step up to the 22-inch size.

2024 GX 550 Premium. Photo: Lexus 2024 GX 550 Premium interior. Photo: Lexus

Another difference here is the Premium trim’s approach angle specs. Preliminary specs show approach: 26-degree; breakover: 23-degree; and departure angle: 23-degree. Compare that to GX Luxury’s breakover angle of 21-degree – a two degree difference. We’re not sure this matters to most buyers, but hey, there you go.

Premium is also taller than its Luxury counterpart, sitting 75.59-inches compared to 75.39-inches, respectively.

Towing capacity the big difference

Perhaps the biggest differentiator between the grades is towing capacity. And that’s what gives the entry-level GX 550 its edge. Like Overtrail, Premium will tow up to 8,000 pounds. Luxury/Luxury+ is rated at 6,990/6,780 pounds. So, that’s a huge plus, in our books. GX 550 towing specs per trim: 2024 GX 550 Premium, Premium+: 8,000 pounds

2024 GX 550 Overtrail, Overtrail+: 8,000 pounds

2024 GX 550 Luxury: 6,990 pounds

2024 GX 550 Luxury+: 6,780 pounds

GX 550 Overtrail, Overtrail+

Status: new trim, below Luxury

new trim, below Luxury Best features: Locking rear differential, wider stance, off-road wheels & tires, updated suspension

2024 GX 550 Overtrail+. Photo: Lexus 2024 GX 550 Overtrail+ interior. Photo: Lexus

Well, this one is definitely the outlier, and rightfully so. The best update, in our view, is the addition of the new 2024 GX 550 Overtrail and Overtrail+. A sophisticated utility vehicle taking its off-road prowess to another level – and a machine we first saw in concept form at the 2023 Tokyo Outdoor Show. Well, from concept to production, this upscale adventurer is now a reality.

Wider stance, off-road GX 550 tires, and distinct earthy colours

Unlike the other GX trims, the Overtrail rides on smaller, burlier 18-inch wheels wrapped in standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires for optimal traction on the unpaved roads. Furthermore, its rear thread is wider measuring 4.06 inches, compared to the GX Premium and GX Luxury’s 3.26 inches. That’s a significant difference.

It sits wider as well at 4.52 inches, compared to the regular GX’s 3.74 inch width, and exclusively gets an electronic locking rear differential as standard, for improved traction and control.

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail









2024 Lexus GX 550 gear shifter with off road controls







2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail



2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail









2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail







2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail

2024 Lexus GX 550 twin turbo V6 engine

2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail







2024 Lexus GX 550 Overtrail









While the other GX trims will be offered in 11 different, single colours, the Overtrail exclusively gets the bi-tone exterior colour combination treatment. Lexus chose combos that reflect more natural tones and hues, including: Atomic Silver/Black Roof

Incognito/Black Roof

Nori Green Pearl/Black Roof

Lexus-first Earth/Black Roof

Overtrail’s interior trims come in a GX-first colour combination of Black NuLuxe trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents. For a cleaner look: Chateau NuLuxe trimmed interior with Olive Ultrasuede accents and black ornamentation. Another small difference: all models get six illuminated charging ports; Overtrail finds four.

Read the full story – Lexus GX 550 Overtrail: Luxury Off-Roader Goes Beast Mode

GX 550 Luxury, Luxury+

Status: top trim

top trim Best features: expect more premium features as standard, and possible suspension upgrade from Premium

Same as in 2023, the Luxury is the range-topping model for 2024. The 2023 GX 460 Luxury started at $69,930 US.

Both Luxury trims get the largest wheel size at 22-inches, wrapped in 265/50R22 tires. And for both Premium and Luxury, rear tread is increased by 3.26 inches (4.06 inches for the Overtrail grades) compared to the outgoing GX.

But towing specs are different for Luxury and Luxury+, rated at 6,990 lbs. and 6,780 lbs., respectively.

At time of writing, Lexus hasn’t broken down the exact feature list for Luxury and Luxury+. We know with the outgoing 2023 GX 460 Luxury, extra features above Premium included an adaptive variable suspension, a semi-aniline leather interior trim, and a power-reclining and folding third row.

For 2024, there are some available upgrades we suspect will be standard on Luxury+, maybe Luxury as well. This includes LED fog and cornering lamps, a head-up display (HUD), heated second-row seats, third-row with power configurations compared to manual, 21-speaker Mark Levinson Surround Sound (over base 10-speaker system), Digital Key, Cool Box, Traffic Jam Assist, Cold Area Package, and Tonneau cover.

Shopping for a new sport utility? Here are more 2024 SUVs and crossovers worth considering.

2024 Lexus GX Preliminary Specs & Photos

Engine 3.4-L Twin Turbo V6 Horsepower 349-hp Torque 479 lb.-ft. Transmission Direct Shift-10AT Fuel Economy (city & highway) 17 mpg | 13.8 L/100 km Towing Capacity 8,000 lbs. – Premium

8,000 lbs. – Overtrail

6,990 lbs. – Luxury

6,780 lbs. – Luxury+ Wheels 20″ alloy – Premium

18″ alloy – Overtrail

22″ alloy – Luxury Tires 265/55R20″ – Premium

265/70R18″ – Overtrail

265/50R22″ – Luxury Wheelbase 112.2″ Height 75.59″ – Premium

76.18″ – Overtrail

75.39″ – Luxury Width (w/o mirrors) 83.22″ Length 197.04″