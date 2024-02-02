First Drive: 2024 Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ AWD Review

Tucson, AZ — At the top of the next-generation GX 550 lineup sits the Luxury and Luxury+ grades. It lacks the off-road chops in the Overtrail model. Still, it gains much more in premium details, including optional heated 2nd-row captains chairs, automatic power-extending running boards, 22-inch alloy wheels, and a massive panorama glass roof. While the 4.7L V8 is gone, this range-topping trim maintains its premium persona while adding a new sense of style with a more dynamic, badass redesign we can get behind.

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

Details:

US Starting MSRP: $79,900 ($83,895 as tested) – GX 550 Luxury+ AWD

Canada Starting MSRP – CAD $105,850 – GX 550 Executive

Release Date: The 2024 models arrive at North American dealerships in early 2024 and are assembled at the Tahara plant in Japan.

Market GX 550 Trims US Trims Premium, Premium+, Overtrail and Overtrail+, Luxury, Luxury+ Canada Trims Signature, Premium, Overtrail and Overtrail+, Luxury, Executive

Performance and Driving Impressions

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

Lexus is doing away with its V8 power plant. Motivating the next-generation GX 550 is the same 3.4L twin-turbo in the new Toyota Tundra. During our time on the local roads and open highways in Tucson, Arizona, we missed the burly sounds from the larger displacement, and the larger 22-inches wrapped in 265/55 all-season tires for 2024 were marginally noisier.

But these are minor issues, seeing as the new V6 makes almost 50 extra horses at 349 horsepower @ 4,800-5,200 rpm and 479 lb-ft of torque @ 2,000–3,600 rpm, up 150 lb-ft over the outgoing GX 460. Lexus confirmed a hybrid-powered GX is in the works. Our best guess is that it will arrive in 2026.

Spec 2023 GX 460 2024 GX 550 Engine 4.6L V8 3.4L V6 Horsepower 301 hp 349 hp Torque 329 lb-ft 479 lb-ft

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

On-road handling and driving dynamics gain a significant upgrade for this mid-size luxury hauler. Gone is the 4.6L V8’s 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive, replaced by a 10-speed direct-shift automatic we found delivered smooth launch acceleration, while at higher speeds on the highway, keeps things quiet with the 10th gear remaining at low engine speeds. In turn, it is more fuel efficient as well. Lexus designed an effective transmission with a wide range of gear ratios to accommodate nearly all driving styles.

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

If you want to take the range-topping GX 550 Luxury+ off-road, nothing stops it. We only experienced the GX 550 Overtrail off the beaten track. Still, they’re all built on the GA-F Platform that’s lighter and stronger, and an electronically controlled locking rear differential is optional on all but the Overtrail grade-equipped standard. The top Luxury+ also gets standard Drive Mode Select with several selections, from Eco to Sport+.

Interior

Luxury+ and Overtrail interior photos:

With the new GX 550’s larger dimensions comes a more spacious cabin. The dashboard design and centre stack layout are tidier and more sophisticated than before. There’s a larger 14-inch screen, but it sits lower and flush with the horizontal layout; gone is the big screen sticking out like a sore thumb. More importantly, this creates better visibility, especially when off-roading and negotiating rocks that lie ahead.

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

All but the adventure-ready GX 550 Overtrail offers 7-passenger seating with three rows. But only the Luxury and Luxury+ (or Executive in Canada) trims offer the optional 2nd-row captain’s chairs. Other worthy features include a cool box in the centre arm storage we found kept our waters very cold under the hot Arizona sun, and for the colder climates, heated 2nd-row captain’s chairs.

This GX 550 Luxury+ trim’s key cabin features:

Semi-aniline leather-trimmed interior

Heated leather-trimmed steering wheel

Massaging front seats

10-way driver and 8-way passenger heated and ventilated front seats

Heated second-row captain’s chairs

Power-folding 3rd-row seat

2nd-row manual door sunshades

Cool box (armrest storage area)

Wireless phone charging

Panoramic View Monitor

Styling

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

Lexus designers took a different approach with the next-gen GX’s looks. It still screams luxury and opulence but with a key focus on off-road performance and capability. Gone is the massive front spindle grill that occupied the entire front fascia, replaced by a cleaner grill where the headlights and grill openings sit as high as possible.

This not only looks better but offers a functional off-road design. The rear quarter pillar smoothly tapers from the roof to the back window, creating a cohesive and bold appearance as the underbody flows from the rocker’s bottom towards the rear bumper. On the Luxury+ trim, the automatic power-extending running boards can be deactivated — so no more unintentionally bashing your shines.

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

The overall look is sturdy, with squared-off edges and long horizontal lines. Frankly, the GX has never looked better and so badass, marrying classic Lexus luxury with off-terrain details like the classic GX lift-up rear window that remains for 2024. This model rides on 22-inch x 7.5-inch six-twin alloy wheels in metallic dark grey and machined finish.

This GX 550 Luxury+ trim’s key exterior features:

Triple-beam LED headlamps

LED fog lamps

Outside mirrors with puddle lamps

Automatic power-extending running boards

Power rear door with Kick Sensor

Tow hitch receiver

Panorama glass roof

Takeaway

Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ / Executive. Photo: Amee Reehal

Since the first 2002 GX 470 hit the scene, Lexus has maintained its burly, adventure-ready persona. But with the best-selling compact RX, the full-size LX for families, and now the first-ever 3-row TX in the mix, where does the 2024 GX 550 fit in?

With this latest version, including the Luxury trim, Lexus did all the right things to differentiate it from the pack, maintaining the Lexus premium while adding a high dose of off-the-beaten-path attitude and capabilities. The GX 550 Overtrail is more for off-roaders and has extra features like higher roof rails, removable fascia, burlier tires, and more. The Luxury and Luxury+ trims take advantage of the same 349 horsepower 3.4L mill but add those upscale items families want, from the captain’s chairs to glossier wheels.

