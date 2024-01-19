The Mustang Mach-E GT Adds New Bronze Appearance Package for 2024

Available on the Mustang Mach-E GT AWD with Extended Range (for three body colours)

$60,990 in the US; $81,990 in Canada

Online orders open up in the winter of 2024

2024 Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package

Putting down nearly 500 horsepower, 600 lb.-ft. of torque, and a 3.8-second 0-60mph time that’s a full two seconds quicker than the base model, the Mustang Mach-E GT (and GT Performance Edition) doesn’t need much to improve on. But for 2024, Ford introduces the new Bronze Appearance Package for the range-topping EV SUV, adding a dose of personalization to go with all that performance.

And while the Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze Appearance Package is all cosmetic tweaks, the 2024 GT model does gain improvements on its own, including the newly standard MagneRide Damping System, Brembo brake calipers, 385mm front rotors, and a 10-way power driver seat (now all standard on GT).

The bronze package itself is available on the three body colours, including Shadow Black and Star White Metallic Tri-Coast. But in our view, the bronze touches look sharpest against the new Eruption Green you see here, particularly the 20-inch Sinister Bronze painted aluminum wheels which replace the Mach-E GT’s standard 20-inch high-gloss aluminum wheels with black-painted pockets and aero cover. The Mustang “Mach-E 4X” door badges and rear GT Badge also get the bronze treatment, coupled with the prominent bronze mesh front grille up front.

Oddly, Ford didn’t enhance this Mach-E’s interior, just the exterior looks. Usually, these appearance packages add things like bronze stitching on the seats, bronze badging, and maybe bronze GT embroidered into the seats. Nevertheless, the Mach-E GT’s cabin already comes loaded with copper metallic stitching on the sport seats, an aluminum applique instrument panel, multi-colour ambient lighting, front door scuff plates with metal inserts with distinct pony graphics, and GT lettering.

Ultimately, this bronze package doesn’t offer a whole lot, but the few upgrades it does, including the sleek bronze wheels and glossy copper grill, are just enough to help it stand out.