Cybertruck Vs Ford F-150 Lightning: Differences Explained

The Cybertruck and Ford F-150 Lightning are arguably the two most highly anticipated EV pickup trucks for good reasons. They both offer a good amount of power, excellent drive range, high-tech features, top safety ratings, autonomous driving, and so much more. Since both are highly capable, it is obvious you would want a Cybertruck vs F150 Lightning comparison so that you can decide which EV truck suits you better.

Let’s discuss and compare these pickup trucks in detail. Before we start, please note that, unlike Ford, Tesla still holds back lots of details about the Cybertruck. Therefore, a fair comparison in some cases will not be possible.

Release Data & Price

After introducing the Cybertruck in November 2019, Tesla delayed production twice. According to recent information from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the development might start anytime next year. On the other hand, the 2022 F-150 Lightning is on its way for market launch in spring.

The base F-150 Lightning featuring two motors and an all-wheel-drive layout, costs $39,974. That’s just $74 higher than the $39,900 single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck. The Lightning wins in the base price assessment since it comes with a dual-motor AWD setup.

Cybertruck. Photo: Tesla F-150 Lightning Lariat. Photo: Ford

Other EV truck variants from Ford include XLT at $52,974, Lariat at $67,474, and the range-topper Platinum at $90,874. The XLT and Lariat with extended range batteries go for $72,474 and $77,474, respectively.

At the launch, Tesla offered the Cybertruck in two other variants as well, including a dual-motor all-wheel-drive model for $49,900 and a tri-motor AWD model for $69,900. However, these values are irrelevant now since Tesla removed the pricing information from its website.

We are expecting more changes after Elon Musk said the first Cybertruck models would feature four electric motors, offering both front and rear-wheel steering. Musk failed to mention the price and other important information.

Design: Futuristic Tesla Truck or More Traditional F-150 EV?

The F-150 Lightning appears very similar to its gas-powered F-150 sibling sans the grille, which is unnecessary for an EV. America’s best-selling passenger vehicle has kept its winning formula for good reasons. Plus, it’s got a frunk for extra storage.

On the other hand, the Cybertruck is a totally new design, apparently made for a sci-fi movie. The wedge-shaped truck is created with scratch- and dent-resistant cold-rolled stainless steel, making it one of the most durable vehicles on the market. Musk says the Cybertruck body can survive shots from a 9mm handgun, and of course, somebody tested it for themselves. Here’s a quick video on that from LaterClips:

Which EV truck design is the best depends on your individual liking. If you seek an electric pickup truck that looks like mainstream gasoline-powered trucks, the F-150 Lightning should be a clear choice. However, if you want something peculiar with all the functionalities you expect from a truck, Cybertruck won’t let you down. Personally, we’re digging this Cybertruck concept by UK-based designer Khyzyl Saleem.

Power & Acceleration

Cybertruck F-150 Lightning Max. Power 800 horsepower 563 horsepower Torque 1,000 pound-feet of torque 420 pound-feet of torque

The F-150 Lightning, with the standard-range battery, will be able to deliver 426 horsepower and 318 pound-feet of torque. On the other hand, the extended-range battery model aims for 563 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque.

Tesla claimed to achieve 800 horsepower and 1,000 pound-feet of torque with its tri-motor model. However, it will not be fair to compare it with Ford’s EV truck because that doesn’t offer a tri-motor model.

Cybertruck 0-60 in under 3 seconds

Regarding zero to 60 mph acceleration, the Cybertruck may zoom to this speed in 2.9 seconds with tri-motor, less than 4.5 seconds with dual-motor, and a sub-6.5-second with a single-motor model. The quad-motor model will obviously accelerate faster, but we do not have any official information regarding it. Here’s our story on the Cybertruck towing capacity.

The Blue Oval didn’t provide the 0 to 60 mph acceleration time but did say it would be around the mid-four-second mark.

Battery & Range

2022 F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup battery and motor. Photo: Ford Tesla Cybertruck structural battery pack. Photo: cybertruckownersclub.com

F-150 Lightning’s range is decent but falls short of the Tesla truck

Undoubtedly, Tesla offers one of the highest driving ranges and beats its electric truck rival easily. Against the standard-range F-150 Lightning with 230 miles of range and the extended-range model with 280-300 miles, the standard Cybertruck delivers 250 miles of range. The range for the dual-motor and tri-motor models stands at 300 miles and over 500 miles, respectively. So, the Cybertruck clearly wins the range battle, and it triumphs again in the charging times.

The Cybertruck with up to 250-kW charging speed capability can juice up from 10% to 80% in only 44 minutes. Alternatively, the F-150 Lightning with up to 150 kW charging support can replenish its batteries from 15% to 80% in around 45 minutes. While there isn’t much difference here, the lower range of the Lightning means it will spend more time at charging stations, particularly for long-distance travelers.

Takeaway

In our Cybertruck vs F-150 Lightning comparison, we can’t pick a clear winner because some of the details are missing (especially regarding the Cybertruck). However, in our analysis, you can clearly see the two cheapest Cybertruck variants equally compare with the F-150 Lightning models.

There are some areas where Cybertruck is a clear winner, but Lightning doesn’t fall behind in terms of capability, tech, safety, and practicality. So, the final decision should come down to your individual preference, coupled with more info once these electric trucks actually hit the market.