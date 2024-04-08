Full-Size SUV 8 SeatersFord Bronco

The Bronco Raptor Adds Sinister Looks with New Black Appearance Package

Upgrade features a Shadow Black painted roof, mirror caps, roll bar, and fender flares for a distinct contrast.

By Amee Reehal
1 min.
Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport customers experience the total solar eclipse at Bronco Off-Roadeo just outside Austin, Texas on April 8, 2024.
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know about April 8th’s total solar eclipse. And if you were one of the 150 Bronco owners attending the Bronco Off-Roadeo Texas event, you were treated to something else: the Bronco Raptor’s New Black Appearance Package. It was a fitting day for Ford to debut a stealthy, mostly cosmetic upgrade under darkened skies, giving the burly, near 420 horsepower SUV a distinct look.

Bronco Raptor Black Appearance Package front view off roading
Photo: Ford

A follow-up to the Code Orange package introduced in 2023, the Black Appearance Package is just one more way for Bronco customers to differentiate their off-roaders. As the Blue Oval’s Bronco Brand manager puts it, “Customers choose Bronco Raptor for two reasons: its high-performance off-road capability and its distinctive appearance. The Black Appearance gives them a look that stands out on any trail and under any sky, even a total solar eclipse.”

Well, the novelty of a solar eclipse aside, the new appearance looks sharp. For an extra $4,995 USD or $6,995 CAD, the upgrade features a Shadow Black painted roof, mirror caps, roll bar, and fender flares for a distinct contrast. It includes a Matte Black steel bumper, skid plate, tow hooks, and unique Raptor decals. Ultimately, there’s nothing upgraded in terms of performance…but when you’ve got a 3.0L twin-turbo, 440 lb.-ft. of torque, massive 37-inch B.F. Goodrich off-road tires, and Fox live-valve internal bypass dampers, looking good is all you’ll need to worry about.

Amee Reehal
