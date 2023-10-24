2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid & Turbo E-Hybrid First Drive Review: Uncompromised Balance

Barcelona, Spain — Porsche expands its Cayenne lineup for the 2024 model year by introducing a third plug-in hybrid version, the S E-Hybrid. It slots in between the E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid.

We travelled to Spain to put this new addition to the test, along with its prestigious counterpart, the Turbo E-Hybrid. We tested these vehicles in the heart of Barcelona, on the winding roads of the countryside, and on the demanding track of Parcmotor Castelloli.

Quick Summary: The new 2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange Porsche has expanded its luxury SUV lineup by introducing the Cayenne S E-Hybrid, positioning it between the Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid models. This new addition boasts a powerful system output of 512 hp and 553 lb-ft of system torque, thanks to a larger 25.9 kWh battery and 11 kW charging capacity. Furthermore, it comes equipped with adaptive air suspension as part of its extended standard equipment, promising an impressive blend of performance and efficiency for discerning buyers.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Style: A Cayenne Hybrid in Two Body Styles

All Cayennes look alike, right? At first glance, yes, but when you examine every variant, you see subtle differences. To identify the S E-Hybrid version, one only needs to look at the standard 20-inch rims, identical to those on the Cayenne S (gas) models. At the rear, the exhaust system boasts four brushed stainless steel pipes grouped in pairs. Also, the air openings are smaller upfront than those of the Turbo model, which we used for pictures.

Two body styles are available: the traditional one and the coupe. Two cues tell the story: the size of the rear window on the sides, significantly smaller on the latter due to the sloping roof, and the black trim, which comes standard on this model, whereas the regular version sports a silver trim.

The Porsche matrix LED headlights are standard, but a high-definition version is available.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Interior: Only the Essential Features

The products offered by Porsche are highly customizable, giving buyers lots of freedom to suit their preferences. Thus, the Cayenne S E-Hybrid is not overly equipped. It provides essential features such as front seats with eight electric adjustments, the Sport Chrono package, paddle shifters on the steering wheel, a mode selector, and new functions for Apple CarPlay users. Additionally, passengers can enjoy a screen in front of the passenger seat, and the vehicle is equipped with a new particle filtration system. The rest is up to you.

Regarding the interior, significant updates have been made for the 2024 model year, and the variants tested all benefited from it. We are still dealing with the third-generation model introduced in 2018, although it has evolved considerably.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Impressive Performance

Let’s now delve into the performance of this new S E-Hybrid version.

Its 3.0L turbocharged V6 engine alone delivers 348 horsepower. With the additional 174 from the electric motor, the total output reaches 512 horsepower. The peak torque is 533 pound-feet, resulting in more than satisfactory performance. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) takes just 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 263 km/h (163 mph).

Electric range expectations

What will attract buyers with this variant is its fully electric range. It’s estimated at 90 km, according to the European WLTP cycle. Our EPA range has yet to be determined. Considering we lose about 20-25%, a range of around 70 km can be expected. During our two test days, the S E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid versions indicated 68 km once fully charged.

Furthermore, the system can recuperate energy while driving, notably using one of the drive modes dedicated to that task, providing more electric freedom as you go along. Of course, this range (and what you get back) varies depending on the type of roads taken, your driving style, elevations, etc.

This plug-in hybrid generation features a larger battery with a capacity of 25.9 kWh, an increase of 8 kWh from the previous generation. Additionally, it has an 11 kW built-in charger, ensuring fast charging in just two and a half hours at home using a Level 2 station.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

On the Road

How does all this translate on the road?

First, the power is more than sufficient with this variant. Accelerations are swift, the sense of thrust is exhilarating, and the comfort level is extraordinary, making the road seem to flatten in front of you. It’s made possible by the standard pneumatic suspension of this S E-Hybrid variant. This suspension, designed with two chambers and two distinct valves, offers increased rigidity in sport mode and exceptional smoothness in comfort mode while reducing body roll.

The remarkable sound insulation of this Cayenne deserves special mention, providing a doubly enjoyable experience in all-electric driving. Furthermore, the driver can access various driving modes offering many options, ranging from simple hybrid mode to Sport, Sport Plus, Off-road, E-Power, and Auto-Hybrid modes. In this one, as mentioned, it’s possible to maintain the displayed electric range (for city driving, for example) or switch to recharge mode while driving.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

The 2024 Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid Version: A V8 Beast

A few words about the Turbo E-Hybrid version: its appearance features a few differences, notably larger openings in the lower part of the grille to allow the 4.0L turbocharged V8 engine to breathe more easily. This powerhouse offers an impressive combination of 729 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque, allowing the 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) to be erased in an incredibly swift 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 295 km/h (183 mph).

Inside, the equipment is slightly richer at the base level (seats, audio system), but the same high-end features are present. There’s a certain heaviness at the front, which is expected given the power. Chassis settings remain, including the pneumatic suspension, of course. The Turbo E-Hybrid variant comes standard with the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) torque management system, and rear-wheel steering is available.

These capabilities will undoubtedly be used on the Autobahn in Germany, but they will only find their equal here if you spend time at the racetrack.

On the track, it’s straightforward: you’re dealing with a beast. Its weight might be hard to conceal, but it remains incredibly agile, confidently navigating corners as you attack them. The braking system performs surprisingly well despite the masses attempting to continue their course when you want them to change (thanks to the carbon-ceramic brakes), and the power is always present. However, switching to Sport Plus mode for maximum responsiveness is recommended; in normal mode, accelerations after abrupt braking are sluggish.

The overall balance is impressive. These capabilities will undoubtedly be used on the Autobahn in Germany, but they will only find their equal here if you spend time at the racetrack.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E Hybrid. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Takeaway

By introducing a third plug-in hybrid option with the Cayenne, Porsche offers an additional choice to its clientele while increasing electrified vehicles’ presence (and sales) in its lineup.

All of this unfolds in anticipation of a complete electrification of the Cayenne, set to begin as early as 2025 in Europe with the first fully electric version. At least, that’s what can be heard through the grapevine. Following the marketing logic for our market, this could mean 2026 for us. Gasoline versions will coexist with fully electric versions for a few years. That is confirmed.

In the meantime, the 2024 Cayenne S E-Hybrid and Turbo E-Hybrid models can be ordered now from your Porsche dealership. Initial deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2024. Prices start at US$99,100 or C$113,700 for the Cayenne S E-Hybrid (US$104,000 or C$119,800 for the coupe) and US$146,900 or C$171,200 for the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid (US$151,400 or C$176,300 for the coupe).