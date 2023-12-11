Up Close with the New 2024 Porsche Macan EV

Leipzig, Germany – Porsche’s next pure electric vehicle has been in development for some time, but after a long wait, the Macan EV is finally here and set to go on sale in 2024. To better understand the technology the 2024 Macan EV will bring to market, we got a first-hand look at the car’s tech as it was moving through its final stages of development. Here’s what we know.

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Porsche

The first Porsche built on VW’s PPE architecture

The Macan EV is the first Porsche based on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which Porsche and Audi jointly develop.

Like other EVs in the Volkswagen Group family, such as the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, the Macan EV features 800-volt charging technology and permanently excited synchronous electric motors. In practical terms, these features allow for faster charging and a weight reduction for the car’s high-voltage cables.

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Lee Bailie

All Macan EV models will feature a lithium-ion battery pack with an approximately 100 kWh capacity. The batteries consist of 12 modules with prismatic cells. Charging speed is expected to be up to 270 kW with the use of a DC fast charger. Porsche says the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in less than 22 minutes.

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Porsche

The Macan EV also supports ‘bank charging,’ so if the charging station uses 400-volt technology, the car will divide the battery pack into two 400-volt units that can be charged together at the same time. In this instance, the maximum charging speed would be up to 150 kW.

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Lee Bailie

As for recuperation, Porsche says the Macan EV can recover up to 240 kW depending on how the driver applies the brakes. State of charge and battery temperature are also factors, according to the company.

Powerful electric motors: Expect over 600 horsepower

Front motor. Rear motor.

Porsche hasn’t yet outlined a model lineup for the Macan EV but says there will be entry-level and range-topping models at launch. As for output, Porsche is keeping exact numbers under its hat but says the Macan EV will be quite powerful with up to 450 kW (603 horsepower) and more than 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft.) of torque.

The motors will vary in size according to the model. For both entry and top-range trims, the front axle motor is 100 mm (3.93 inches) long with a 210 mm (8.26 inches) diameter. The rear axle motor, however, is 200 mm (7.87 inches) long with a 210 mm (8.26 inches) diameter on the base model, while the top trim gets a bigger unit that measures 210 mm (8.26 inches) long with a 230 mm (9.05 inches) diameter.

Dynamic Chassis Tuning

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Porsche

On the chassis front, the Macan EV uses a double-wishbone suspension with a multi-link setup at the rear, which is connected to the body through an elastically mounted sub-frame. The top-range model will have a rear e-drive unit attached to the body at four points, which will improve handling, increase structural rigidity, and reduce noise, vibration, and harshness, Porsche says. The top trim will also come standard with Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, which is an electronically controlled differential lock located at the rear axle.

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Porsche

PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) is also on the Macan EV chassis menu, featuring two-valve dampers that adjust based on driving mode. Rear axle steering, a first for the Macan, will also be offered. It’s designed to help improve overall stability while delivering a smaller turning radius (36.4 feet / 11.1 meters).

The 2024 Macan EV Interior: Porsche Driver Experience

2024 Porsche Macan EV. Photo: Porsche

In the cabin, the main draw is the Porsche Driving Experience, which features up to three HD screens. The first, which houses a configurable instrument cluster, is a curved display measuring 12.6 inches in front of the driver. To the right of this display, in the center of the dashboard, is a 10.9-inch multimedia touchscreen that houses stereo, navigation, and climate functions, among others. Finally, on the right-hand side is an optional 10.9-inch passenger display that can be used for navigation, video streaming, and other multimedia content. To cut down on driver distraction, the passenger screen is covered with a film covering so it cannot be seen from the driver’s seat.

Porsche Macan EV’s AR HUD showing adaptive cruise control. Photo: Porsche

The Macan EV will also be available with a head-up display that has augmented reality (AR) capability, along with ambient lighting that conveys information to the driver and occupants. For example, the light strip, which runs along the dashboard and into the front door trims, will warn exiting front passengers when an oncoming vehicle is approaching. It also interacts with the car’s driver assistance systems, such as launch control, or when the car is charging.

Porsche has also updated the PCM (Porsche Communication Management) system to be faster responding and with more features. For instance, the ‘Hey Porsche’ voice assistant will now suggest routes, including charging stops, while the Porsche App Center can be used to access third-party apps directly from the car.

The Porsche Macan EV will go on sale in 2024. Further details, including pricing, will be available closer to launch.