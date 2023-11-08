The 2024 Toyota Crown Sedan Price & Model Lineup: A Break from the SUVs

Considering how many new Toyota SUV and crossovers the company is recently pumping out, it only made sense to go back to basics: produce a new sedan. And why not? The lowly 4-door car may have lost its appeal in the past ten years or so, but these underrated family haulers still exist for good reason. The 2024 Toyota Crown features a striking design, elevated ground clearance, and two potent yet eco-friendly self-charging hybrid systems with on-demand all-wheel-drive.

First, the trims. Expected three Crown grades in the US, and two in Canada — starting at around US$40,000 and C$52,000, respectively. And the car is on sale across North America now.

XLE Limited Platinum United States $40,050 $45,650 $53,070 Canada – $51,990 $61,690

Crown vs. Camry price points are worlds apart

Comparing the Crown to the long-running Camry probably isn’t fair, but we’re doing it anyway. They’re both Toyota sedans, and we’re sure consumers will cross-shop them. The Crown is around $15,000 more than the 2024 Camry’s starting MSRP of approximately US$26,500 (C$31,000 in Canada). To understand why, here’s a look at each of the 2024 Crown grades.

2024 Toyota Crown XLE: entry-level with balanced features

2024 Toyota Crown XLE in Oxygen White. Photo: Toyota

First out the gate is the Crown XLE with a balanced combo of power and technology. Under the hood is a 2.5L four-cylinder hybrid engine generating an impressive 236 horsepower. Riding on 19-inch alloy wheels, it finds all-wheel drive and an 18.1 kWh battery, for a 41 mpg combined fuel rating, according to Toyota. Inside, expect sedan-worthy practical features like heated and power-adjustable front seats and a 12.3-inch colour touchscreen infotainment system, along with a standard six-speaker sound system.

2024 Toyota Crown Limited: mid-level with added tech

2023 Toyota Crown Limited in the Heavy Metal look. Photo: Toyota

In the middle is the The 2024 Toyota Crown Limited, incorporating the fourth generation Toyota Hybrid System for efficient and eco-friendly performance, with the same 236 horsepower setup as XLE. It’s equipped with the Toyota Multimedia system, which includes Service Connect, Safety Connect, and Remote Connect. As with the XLE, the Limited rides on 19-inch alloy wheels but adds illuminated entry lights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, a four-door Toyota Smart Key system, and rain-sensing wipers. A backup camera provides added convenience and safety. Additionally, the 2024 Toyota Crown Limited offers a variety of body colours, including Oxygen White, Magnetic Grey Metallic, Heavy Metal, Black, and Supersonic Red. Note, however, body colours can be paired with up to three interior colour schemes, including Black/Chestnut, Macadamia, and an all-Black scheme featuring contrasting white stitching for the 2024 model year.

2024 Toyota Crown Platinum: range-topper with the 340 hp Hybrid Max

2024 Toyota Crown Platinum in the Bronze Age Bi Tone look. Photo: Toyota

Finally, the range-topping Crown Platinum. So, what justifies the extra cost and what differentiates it from the Crown Limited? Aside from the extra features and tech listed below, the Toyota Crown Platinum offers enhanced performance and additional goodies compared to the Limited trim, most notably the 340 horsepower HYBRID MAX turbocharged powertrain and advanced driver assistance systems. Plus, these extras:

21” alloy wheels

Dual exhaust tips

Digital key

Advanced Park system

Panoramic View Monitor system

Traffic Jam Assist

Front Cross Traffic Alert

Lane Change Assist

Driver monitor camera

Drive Connect feature in the Toyota Multimedia system

Available in four two-tone body color schemes with black hood and roof (Wind Chill Pearl, Bronze Age, Supersonic Red, and Heavy Metal)

All-Black interior scheme with contrasting white stitching enhanced for 2024

