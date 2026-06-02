Are we at peak crossover? Are we past peak? What about SUVs (i.e., truck-based crossovers)? That’s the question you have to ask when you eyeball the new Lexus ES. Now, when you do that, you kind of have to squint. Because your brain is going to tell you this car is a sedan. But if you look at the softer-shouldered Toyota Crown, which shares platform bits with the ES, what you’re really seeing is a crossover with a trunk. Same goes for the ES.

2026 Lexus ES 350h. Photo: Michael Frank / TractionLife 2024 Toyota Crown XLE. Photo: Toyota

But both of these “sedans” are far closer to sitting at the entry height of a petite crossover like the Lexus NX. Meaning, you’re not getting down and into the new ES. The move aboard is a lot more like a half step up.

The benefits of that experience will pay dividends for any buyer who’s sick of the whole crossover thing. How so? Because you sit higher than sedan height, the outward vision from the car is excellent. There’s not as much greenhouse as you might get in a squared-off Jeep or Land Rover, sure, but at the same time, the sloping hood lets you spy the front corners, and the higher ride height yields a more confident driving position than in a standard sedan.

Related – 2019 Lexus ES 350 Review

A Driver’s Car? Or a Passenger’s Car?

Michael Frank / TractionLife

It’s almost impossible to oversell the experience of driving the ES. Why? Because we’ve forgotten the basic truism that sitting a few inches lower yields a much more pleasurable driving or riding experience. When you sit lower, your head is on a shorter lever vs. riding high in an SUV. So as a passenger, you’re far less likely to experience car sickness. You’re “in” the car, not on it.

“The cabin is actually quite beautiful, minimalist, and superbly well crafted, and the fact that the car is utterly undistinguished on the outside serves a different mission…”

And as a driver, the experience is more rewarding for the same reasons. The result of any input is just a little sharper. No, the ES isn’t a sports car. But its reflexes aren’t softened by that delay of a long-hinged suspension trying to influence mighty, 22-inch (or larger) unsprung wheels and tires. Driving the ES, you remember that a sedan can be purely enjoyable, even in traffic, and that the luxury Lexus brings is peace of mind. This car drives confidently, and the upscale digs don’t hurt a bit. Plus, it’s one of the quietest vehicles I’ve ever tested, and I mean that about the hybrid, not just the BEV.

An Absolute Bargain

Michael Frank / TractionLife

You need to understand that Lexus made an important decision with this car that many manufacturers have decided to do. They’ve made all of these cars electrified, which means they’re either hybrids or full BEVs. And you can get AWD across the board. Fuel economy is great with 46 combined MPG from the front-wheel drive car and 44 with the all-wheeler.

But the EVs are faster—and will be cheaper. You’re looking at $51,095 for the front-driver ES hybrid and $52,495 for the AWD. But the electric ES 350e runs $48,895 and the AWD ES500e costs $51,895. Those prices are pretty dang aggressive. You’re able to get a very roomy Lexus EV, with some of the best backseat space of any mid-size sedan on the market, for the same money you’d be paying for just about any non-luxury mid-size crossover.

2026 Lexus ES USA From Canada From ES 350h Hybrid $51,095 $63,300 ES 350e EV $48,895 $65,925 ES 500e AWD EV $51,895 $68,925

Note: U.S. pricing includes delivery. Canadian pricing reflects Lexus Canada’s estimated vehicle price before taxes, licence, insurance, and registration.

It’s Not Pretty

Michael Frank / TractionLife

Yep, I know. This isn’t a beautiful car. In silver, it’s decently attractive. Which is a way you’d describe a mutt on its best day. In a way, I don’t care. The cabin is actually quite beautiful, minimalist, and superbly well crafted, and the fact that the car is utterly undistinguished on the outside serves a different mission: you’re never cop bait, and you’re never going to sweat the valet getting emotional about your car.

Besides, tell me that your bland crossover (of almost any brand) is “gorgeous” and I’m going to laugh in your face. The ES is an appliance. But it’s a stupendous one that will make you like driving again.