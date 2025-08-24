2025 Ford Expedition Tremor Review: A Better Raptor for Families?

The 2025 Ford Expedition arrives with subtle improvements and a clear mission: to remain one of the most capable and comfortable full-size SUVs on the market. Built in Louisville, Kentucky, alongside Ford’s heavy-duty trucks, the Expedition is still based on a latter-chassis platform, and while the new model receives some cool improvements in 2025, the Tremor model is clearly one of the best announcements from this new model year. This one replaces the previous Timberline trim.

Performance And Driving Impressions: A Very Capable SUV

Engine: 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6

3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 Output (Tremor & Platinum): 440 hp / 510 lb-ft torque

440 hp / 510 lb-ft torque Transmission: 10-speed automatic

10-speed automatic Drivetrain: Standard 4WD (modes: 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD Lo)

Standard 4WD (modes: 2WD, 4WD, 4WD Auto, 4WD Lo) Off-Road Modes (Tremor): Adds Rock Crawl, Trail Turn Assist, Trail 1-Pedal Drive

Adds Rock Crawl, Trail Turn Assist, Trail 1-Pedal Drive Ground Clearance (Tremor): 10.6 inches

10.6 inches Towing Capacity: Up to 9,300 lbs (depending on configuration)

Up to 9,300 lbs (depending on configuration) Wheels/Tires: 18″ Tremor wheels w/ General Grabber all-terrain tires (options up to 24″)

The Expedition continues to rely on its trusted 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6, offering two power outputs: 400 hp and 480 ft-lb of torque in most trims, and 440 hp with 510 ft-lb in the Tremor version. Note that you can also order this powertrain in the Platinum trim. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission, the power delivery is strong and confident. The standard 4WD system still offers many options (2WD, 4WD, 4WD Auto and 4WD Lo) and available terrain modes make it adaptable in various driving conditions. Plus, in the Tremor, there is a new Rock Crawl mode for specific situations.

On the road, the Expedition excels in ride comfort, thanks to a fully independent suspension at all four corners. It literally “floats” over pavement imperfections, especially with those smaller wheels wrapped in big all-terrain tires. However, ride quality can vary significantly depending on wheel size: options range from 18 to new 24-inch wheels. Those new low-profile tires certainly look the part, but we’re not sure about the ride quality they provide, especially on bad roads.

The new Tremor trim steps up the off-road game with an interesting ride height (10.6 inches), skid plates, exclusive 18-inch wheels with General Grabber all-terrain tires, and advanced features like Trail Turn Assist and Trail 1-Pedal Drive. During an intense off-road demo, the Tremor handled steep climbs and deep mud with ease. Quite impressive from such a big vehicle.

Interior: New Trends

The 2025 Expedition sees its most significant changes inside. Taking cues from the Lincoln Nautilus, it features a wide 24-inch digital display stretched across the dashboard, complemented by a 13.2-inch touchscreen in the center. Together, they offer a modern, high-tech environment with large, easy-to-read visuals and customizable layouts.

Seats in the first and second rows are generously cushioned, while the third row is slightly firmer but still usable for adults. Thanks to acoustic glass up front, the cabin remains impressively quiet at highway speeds.

A newly added feature in the cargo area is a clever multi-position shelf that serves several purposes: it helps organize luggage, transforms into a picnic table, or folds into a bench backrest when combined with the lowered tailgate (which supports up to 500 lb). It’s a small touch, but one that adds notable practicality for outdoor adventures.

Styling: Evolutionary

The Expedition hasn’t radically changed its appearance, but Ford has refined it to keep pace with rivals. Wheel options up to 24 inches reflect current trends, while the Tremor trim gives the big SUV a more aggressive edge with burnt-spice accents, auxiliary lights, functional roof rails, and rugged-looking footrests inspired by the ones found on the F-150 Raptor.

Despite its size, the Expedition manages to look cohesive and upscale, particularly in higher-end versions like the Platinum or King Ranch. The Tremor adds just enough visual drama without overdoing it, perfect for buyers looking for capability with a dose of personality.

Takeaway

The 2025 Ford Expedition doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it doesn’t have to. With thoughtful upgrades, improved suspension tuning, and a bold new Tremor variant, it remains one of the most compelling full-size SUVs on the market. Its strengths lie in comfort, space, towing ability, and now, genuine off-road competence.

Pros

Strong and efficient V6 with two power outputs

A very smooth ride

New Tremor trim adds off-road credibility

Innovative dashboard

Versatile cargo area with smart features

Cons

Ride comfort varies with wheel size

Haptic buttons on the steering wheels may irritate some

Price can easily exceed six figures in top trims

No hybrid or electrified version (yet)

The 2025 Ford Expedition proves that evolution, not revolution, can be enough to stay ahead. With just the right mix of ruggedness, luxury, and utility, it will still appeal to large families, especially those who pursue their everyday adventure. The addition of the Tremor makes it more versatile than ever, ideal for areas where roads are in bad shape.

