Right on Time for an Upgrade: 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander First Drive

Los Angeles, CA – The Mitsubishi Outlander may not be the best-seller in the category or even the most memorable vehicle in the three-diamond brand’s history, but a quick look at the manufacturer’s sales numbers shows that it is the undisputed best-selling Mitsubishi in North America. Since its massive redesign in 2021 (as a ’22 model year), the Outlander has gained momentum in a segment where a few models have become prime targets for car thieves. Is the Mitsubishi Outlander the answer to those who prefer to avoid the risk of owning a Toyota RAV4 or a Honda CR-V?

With seven seats, a 10-year warranty, great fuel economy, and a good reputation in terms of reliability, the Outlander certainly deserves a test drive. We flew down to Los Angeles to see if the new ’25 model was a better vehicle than the one sold until 2024. Because that is what Mitsubishi has done with its best-selling vehicle: improvements here and there to make it better. For those who think the newest iteration of the compact SUV is a revolution, well… think again!

Performance And Driving Impressions: Efficient and Quiet

Amongst the latest upgrades for 2025, soundproofing is one of the strong selling points of this compact SUV. The Outlander was already one of the greats on that level, but with 18 locations around the passengers with more sound deadening materials, the biggest vehicle in Mitsubishi’s line-up is now offering a near-luxury quietness inside.

Ironically, when compared to its Nissan Rogue cousin based on the same platform, the Mitsubishi model has the advantage of being powered by a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated 4-cylinder engine unlike the Rogue’s turbocharged 3-cylinder, which is louder on acceleration.

Yes, it’s true that the CVT transmission is still working with that naturally aspirated engine, and when you step on it, you’re reminded of its presence under the hood. On windy roads near Los Angeles, the Outlander reached its limits quickly. The S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system is efficient, but in terms of emotional driving, the Outlander is far (very far, actually) from the Lancer Evolution. And like all good modern crossovers, the Outlander leaves the factory with a bunch of driving modes (Eco, Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Mud, and Snow). On top of some adjustments done to the front suspension – for added confidence and comfort –, the steering aspect of the Outlander has also been altered, offering more weight on-center. Again, the 2025 Outlander feels great, but it’s not the most engaging vehicle.

Interior

Equipped with comfortable seats (at the two front rows), the Outlander impressed us, even with the big 20-inch wheels. But, then again, most of those Californian roads were as smooth as silk. To find out about how it performs on rougher roads, we’ll have to drive it for a longer testdrive.

Inside, the dashboard is the same, apart from that center touch screen. Instead of the 8- and 9-inch screen options last year, the new 2025 Outlander leaves the factory with a new 12,3-inches unit. Behind the steering wheel, the digital information screen is also a plus. The center console is the biggest visual change in 2025. The cupholders have been moved beside the gearshift lever, giving the engineers more volume for the center storage box. Space is great in front and in the second row. But that third row is reserved for small kids at best. It certainly helps, but it’s not ideal for longer trips.

Styling: Almost The Same

Aesthetically, this ’25 Outlander is the same as the outgoing model. Avery light in the SUV is now powered by LEDs, while 18-inch and 20-inch wheel designs are new for 2025. The taillights have also been redesigned with a smoked transparent cover over a new design. Mitsubishi also introduces a new color in 2025. This one is called Moonstone Gray Metallic. A total of eight colors are available with some than can match with a contrasting-colored roof. Inside, there are two new themes for the seating area.

Takeaway

Pros

High-tech content (even on the base model)

Comfortable and quiet

Good average fuel economy

Cons

Not as fun to drive

Polarizing exterior design

No regular hybrid option is available yet.

The new 2025 Mitsubishi Outlander is not revolutionary, but it’s evolutionary. And the latest improvements are certainly welcomed. The SUV model is available in six trims : ES, SE, LE, SEL, GT and GT Premium. All models in Canada get a 2.5-liter bloc and all-wheel drive, which is standard. In the US, you can also get a FWD version. Of course, for consumers who think technology is important, the higher trims are interesting, but the basic trims should not be ignored as their content is quite impressive despite their asking price.