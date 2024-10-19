Following up on our 2024 SUVs to watch for, we’re diving into what 2025 has to offer, with a primary focus on all-new and next-generation models arriving in 2024 through to spring 2025. Also included are many popular models that are receiving significant updates for 2025.

This guide will continuously be updated as new 2025 models arrive.

2025 Audi Q5 / SQ5 (Redesign)

Release date: Spring 2025

2025 Audi Q5. Photo: Audi

Notable new features:

First Audi SUV built on new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture

New front end, with redesigned Singleframe grille, bumper, and LED headlights,

Digital Stage screens – 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, 14.5-inch multimedia display, and 10.9-inch passenger screen available

Audi’s Q5 and SQ5 compact crossovers return as all-new third generation models for 2025. They are the first Audi SUVs built on the company’s all-new Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) architecture and receive a host of new technology. Key among new features is Audi’s Digital Stage, which first appeared in the Q6 e-tron.

Digital Stage includes a curved 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, and a 14.5-inch touchscreen that are housed in the same free-standing digital display. A 10.9-inch passenger display is also available. The new exterior design features a redesigned Singleframe grille, new LED headlights and taillights. Power comes in the form of either a 2.0-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine (Q5) that produces 268 horsepower, or a 3.0-liter turbo 6-cylinder (SQ5) with 362 horsepower. Both models are paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and quattro all-wheel drive.

2025 Audi Q6 / SQ6 e-tron (New Model)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 Audi Q6 e-tron. Photo: Daniel Rufiange

Notable new features:

First Audi built on new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture co-developed with Porsche

100 kWh lithium-ion battery

456 hp, with dual-motor and quattro all-wheel drive (Q6)

The third Audi EV SUV arrives on an all-new platform, Premium Platform Electric (PPE), that was co-developed with Porsche. The Q6 and SQ6 are mid-sized SUVs that slot into Audi’s EV lineup between the Q4 and Q8 e-trons. Both models are powered by a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery paired with dual electric motors.

The Q6 produces 456 horsepower, while the SQ6 puts out 509 horsepower. As for range, the Q6 is rated at 307 miles (494 km), while the SQ6 is 275 miles (443 km). Like the all-new Q5, the Q6 comes with Audi’s new Digital Stage, which includes 11.9-inch (instrument cluster), and 14.5-inch (multimedia touchscreen) displays, along with a 10.9-inch passenger touchscreen. Of note, the Q6 is available in RWD in the U.S., but not in Canada.

Related: The 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron Bridges the Gap in Audi's EV Lineup

2025 BMW X3 (Redesign)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 BMW X3. Photo: BMW

Notable new features:

Redesigned kidney grille with available illumination

BMW Curved Display with iDrive9

New four and six-cylinder engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology

BMW’s compact X3 SUV is all-new for 2025 as a fourth-generation model, and sports a new design, new technology, and even a new naming convention. Two gas-powered models will be available at launch, the X3 30 xDrive, and the X3 M50 xDrive. The letter “i” will only be used for BMW’s EVs moving forward.

The 30 is powered by a 2.0-liter twin-turbo 4-cylinder (255 hp / 295 lb-ft.), while the 50 has a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline 6-cylinder engine (393 hp / 428 lb-ft.). Both engines feature 48-volt mild hybrid technology and are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The BMW Curved Display and new iDrive9 software are among cabin highlights.

2025 Buick Enclave (Redesign)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Buick Enclave Sport Touring. Photo: Buick

Notable new features:

All trims powered by 2.5-liter turbo engine (328 hp / 326 lb-ft.)

First Buick to offer GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver aid

30-inch diagonal digital display

The Enclave, Buick’s flagship three-row SUV, is all-new for 2025 as a third-gen model since the last. In addition to a fresh exterior design inspired by the brand’s Wildcat EV concept, the Enclave receives an injection of new technology. Key among the new features is a 30-inch digital display that Buick claims is the largest screen in its class. The Sport Touring trim, seen above, adds some sporty flair.

The ’25 Enclave is also the first Buick that will be available with GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driver aid. All 2025 Enclaves will be powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 328 horsepower and 326 lb-ft. It’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive. The ’25 Enclave has a 5,000-pound (2,268 kg.) maximum towing rating. The 3.8-liter V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission from the 2018 redesigned Enclave are long gone.

2025 Cadillac Escalade (Major refresh)

Release date: Early 2025

2025 Cadillac Escalade. Photo: Cadillac

Notable new features:

Updated front-end styling with standard illuminated front crest

Available 24-inch wheels

New colours: three exterior, two interior

The fifth-generation Escalade, introduced in 2021, moves into 2025 with some exterior and interior updates. Among the exterior changes is a bolder front-end design featuring lighting tech inherited from its EV sibling, the Escalade IQ seen above. Specifically, the Escalade receives a standard illuminated front crest, and an illuminated grille surround for V-Series and Premium Luxury Platinum grades.

Elsewhere, the ’25 Escalade will be available with 24-inch wheels (biggest ever for an Escalade), along with new colors. New exterior finishes include Aegean Stone (green / gray), Deep Sea Metallic (blue), and Latte Metallic (light bronze). Inside the massive Cadillac SUV, two new colorways are available: Renaissance Red, which has a Mulan leather interior, while Jet Black and Sheer Gray receive an Opus leather interior with heathered grey fabric accents and wood veneer.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ (New Model)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 Escalade IQ Sport. Photo: Cadillac

Notable new features:

First-ever Escalade EV

55-inch pillar-to-pillar LED display

Up to 450 miles (724 km) of range

The first-ever Escalade IQ is the flagship EV SUV for Cadillac, and it comes loaded with luxury and tech features. The highlights include a 55-inch pillar-to-pillar LED display, available Super Cruise driver assistance technology, and Vehicle-to-Home bidirectional charging capability. Powering the Escalade IQ is a 24-module variant of GM’s Ultium battery rated at 200 kWh.

It can deliver up to 450 miles (724 km) of range, and its 800-volt architecture allows for fast charge times. When connected to a 350 kWh DC fast charger, it can produce about 99 miles (160 km) of range in roughly 10 minutes of charge time. As for power, the Escalade IQ can produce up to 750 horsepower, up to 785 lb-ft. of torque, and can tow up to 8,000 pounds (3,629 kg.).

Related: Cadillac's Electric Escalade IQ Debuts with Big Power & Ample Range

2025 Cadillac Optiq (New Model)

Release date: Early 2025

2025 Cadillac Optiq. Photo: Cadillac

Notable new features:

Standard dual-motor all-wheel drive

Standard Super Cruise (subscription required)

Up to 300 miles (482 km) of range

The compact Optiq will slot into Cadillac’s EV SUV lineup below the mid-sized Lyriq and will serve as the brand’s entry-level model designed to emphasize luxury and performance. With a wheelbase that’s 6 inches (152 mm) shorter than the Lyriq, the Optiq is more agile but still packs a punch. Power comes from an 85-kWh Ultium battery paired with dual electric motors.

Output is rated at 300 horsepower with 354 lb-ft. of torque. Maximum range is 300 miles (482 km). Design features include a Black Crystal Grille, a fixed glass roof, and choreographed lighting when the vehicle is unlocked. The Optiq’s cabin has a high-tech luxury feel that includes a standard 33-inch LED display with 9K resolution.

2025 Chevrolet Equinox (Redesign)

Release date: Second half of 2024

2025 Chevrolet Equinox RS. Photo: Chevy

Notable new features:

All-LED lighting (front and rear)

1.5-liter turbo engine (175 hp / 203 lb-ft.)

New model lineup: LT, RS, and Activ (new)

The mid-size Equinox SUV is all-new for 2025 as a fourth-generation model, and there are significant changes afoot. The Equinox’s boxier styling is meant to bring it in line with other redesigned Chevy SUVs and pickup trucks. To that end, the grade walk now consists of LT, RS, and Activ. The latter is new and includes a front fascia with vertical grille inserts and gray metallic-finished accents.

It also has blacked-out badging, 17-inch aluminum wheels, all-terrain tires, available white roof, and Maple Sugar and Black interior color scheme. Other noteworthy interior features include an 11-inch instrument cluster, and 11.3-inch infotainment touchscreen. All ’25 Equinoxes are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine (175 hp / 203 lb-ft.) which powers either the front wheels or all four. FWD models use a CVT, while AWD trims feature an 8-speed automatic.

2025 Ford Expedition (Redesign)

Release date: Spring 2025

2025 Ford Expedition Tremor and Stealth. Photo: Ford

Notable new features:

24-inch panoramic display

First model with Ford Split Gate

New Tremor grade

The all-new 2025 Ford Expedition comes with new technology, features, and a design refresh. The latter includes a new grille, and redesigned LED headlights and taillights. New features include the Ford Split Gate which debuts on the ’25 Expedition. The Split Gate folds up and down, can support up to 500 pounds (227 kg.), and includes a seatback that’s also a serving table.

Inside, a 24-inch panoramic display anchors a redesigned dashboard. The Expedition comes in four trims: Active, King Ranch, Platinum, and first-ever Tremor. Two 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6s are available: 400 hp / 480 lb-ft. (Active, King Ranch, Platinum), 440 hp / 510 lb-ft. (available on Platinum, standard on Tremor). A 10-speed automatic is standard on all grades, with either RWD or 4WD, except Tremor which is 4WD only. In Canada, all ’25 Expeditions have standard 4WD.

Related: First Look: 2025 Ford Expedition Steps Up with New Tech & Trims

2025 Ford Explorer (Major refresh)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Ford Explorer ST. Photo: Ford

Notable new features:

Bigger grille with new LED headlights

First model with Ford Digital Experience infotainment system

Standard 13.2-inch digital infotainment touchscreen

The sixth-generation Explorer receives a design update and new technology for 2025. Design changes include a bigger grille, new LED headlights, front skid plate, and wider air curtains. A black-painted roof is available for Platinum, the 400 horsepower ST introduced for 2022, and ST-Line models. The rear has an updated liftgate, and new LED taillights that blend into an Explorer wordmark badge.

Inside, the Explorer comes standard with a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen with Ford Digital Experience, which allows users to better integrate their devices and apps with the vehicle. Two EcoBoost engines are available: 2.3-liter 4-cylinder (300 hp / 310 lb-ft.), 3.0-liter V6 (400 hp / 415 lb-ft.). Active, ST-Line and Platinum receive the 4-cylinder standard, while the V6 is standard with ST, and optional with Platinum. A 10-speed automatic is standard on all trims, with either RWD or 4WD. In Canada, 4WD is standard.

2025 GMC Terrain (Redesign)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 GMC Terrain. Photo: GMC

Notable new features:

New LED headlight design that connects to redesigned grille

1.5-liter turbo engine (175 hp / 203 lb-ft.) standard on all trims

15-inch digital infotainment touchscreen

Like its Chevy Equinox cousin, the GMC Terrain is all-new for 2025 with a new look from the 2018 Terrain redesign. This third-generation model brings a fresh design, more tech and more features. On the design front, the ’25 Terrain sports a look that bears a stronger resemblance to GMC’s truck lineup, with a new grille, LED headlights and fog lights. A two-tone roof option, a first for Terrain, will be available.

GMC will launch the ’25 Terrain in base Elevation trim only, but AT4 and Denali trims will roll out next year as 2026 models. The Elevation, however, will be equipped with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, and 15-inch infotainment touchscreen. All new Terrains are powered by a 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine (175 hp / 203 lb-ft.) that’s paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

2025 GMC Yukon (Major refresh)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 GMC Yukon. Photo: GMC

Notable new features:

Available 24-inch wheels

16.8-inch digital infotainment touchscreen

All-new AT4 Ultimate grade

Like other full-size GM SUVs, the GMC Yukon is being refreshed for 2025. Exterior design changes include a redesigned grille, available power liftgate, and 24-inch wheels. Inside, all ’25 Yukons come outfitted with a vertically oriented 16.8-inch infotainment touchscreen. As for trims, the Yukon will be available in AT4 Ultimate, a new grade which comes with a front skid plate, 20-inch wheels, four-corner Air Ride Adaptive Suspension which can raise the vehicle up to two inches (51 mm).

Inside, the AT4 Ultimate has an Obsidian Rush interior with full-grain leather seating surfaces and Burl wood accents. It also has a unique leather seat styling, with open pore wood décor, and leather rim steering wheel accents. The first-ever Yukon Denali Ultimate arrived for 2023.

2025 Hyundai Tucson (Major refresh)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Hyundai Tucson. Photo: Hyundai

Notable new features:

New front grille, redesigned daytime running lights

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster & 12.3-inch infotainment display

Redesigned dashboard and center console

Joining the Hyundai SUV lineup in 2020, Hyundai’s fourth-gen Tucson receives a significant refresh for 2025 that center around design and tech changes, following a full 2022 redesign. On the design front, the ’25 Tucson sports a new grille, front and rear bumper fascias, and redesigned daytime running lights. It also has new wheel designs, aluminum badging, and a 2.9-inch (75 mm) longer rear wiper blade.

Inside, the Tucson has a redesigned panoramic display that incorporates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment display. The console and center stack have also been reconfigured, with supplemental knobs and switchgear added for frequently used functions such as audio volume/tuning, and climate controls.

2025 Infiniti QX80 (Redesign)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Infiniti QX80 Autograph. Photo: Kunal D’souza

Notable new features:

3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 (450 hp / 516 lb-ft.)

Dual 14.3-inch digital displays

Klipsch Premium Audio

After nearly 15 years, the biggest Infiniti is all-new once again. The 2025 QX80 marks the third generation for Infiniti’s three-row flagship SUV, and the changes are many, from design to powertrain, to technology and luxury. On the design front, the new QX80 sports a revised double-arch grille, new LED daytime running lights, new LED headlights, and a full-width LED taillight element at the rear.

New touches abound in the cabin, including standard 14.3-inch dual digital displays, Klipsch Premium Audio, and an available center console cool box. Powering the new QX80 is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine (450 hp / 516 lb-ft.) that’s paired with a 9-speed automatic that drives either the rear wheels or all four. Of note, the QX80 has standard all-wheel drive in Canada.

Related: First Drive: 2025 Infiniti QX80 Improvements Can't Hide Its Aging Roots

2025 Lincoln Aviator (Major refresh)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Lincoln Aviator Reserve. Photo: Lincoln

Notable new features:

Updated exterior styling- new grille and LED headlights

Lincoln Digital Experience

BlueCruise hands-free driving aid

The second-generation Aviator receives several changes and updates for 2025, including a styling update and new features. On the design front, the Aviator receives a new grille and headlights, and newly animated daytime running light strips. The new Lincoln Digital Experience allows users to access their apps and services from Google and Amazon through the Aviator’s infotainment system.

Aviator comes with two large digital displays, a 12.4-inch instrument cluster screen, and a 13.2-inch infotainment touchscreen. BlueCruise, a hands-free driver aid is now available on Aviator models for the first time, and includes features such as Lane Change Assist, and In-Lane Repositioning.

2025 Lincoln Navigator (Redesign)

Release date: Spring 2025

2025 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label in Crystal White. Photo: Lincoln

Notable new features:

3.5-liter turbo V6 (440 hp / 510 lb-ft.)

48-inch panoramic digital display

First-ever Lincoln Split Gate

The all-new, fifth-generation Lincoln Navigator has new styling, features, and technology following a 2022 Lincoln refresh that saw the brand’s first hands-free driving tech. In terms of design, a new front end is highlighted by a signature grille with an integrated light bar that illuminates from the center out on approach. Same goes for the full-width taillights. In addition to standard 22-inch wheels (24-inch sets are available), the ’25 Navigator is outfitted with the Lincoln Split Gate, which rises like an SUV liftgate, but also lowers like a pick-up tailgate.

This design allows for easier loading and unloading while also providing a seating area. Inside, the Lincoln Digital Experience flows through a 48-inch digital panoramic display, which hosts a variety of Google apps and services. All Navigators are powered by a 3.5-liter turbo V6 that produces 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft. of torque.

2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class (Redesign)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology – EDITION ONE. Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Notable new features:

New exterior design with updated grille, front and rear bumpers

twin 12.3-inch digital displays

Available as an EV for the first time

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Class brings design changes, new technology, and a first-ever EV variant. On the design front, the 2025 G-Class still looks like a box on wheels, but Mercedes designers have given it a new radiator grille with four horizontal louvers, along with redesigned front and rear bumpers. Inside, the G-Class features a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display, and a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen.

As with the previous model, the G-Class will be available G 550 and G 63 configurations, which are powered by a 3.0-liter turbo inline 6-cylinder (443 hp / 413 lb-ft.), and 4.0-liter biturbo V8 (577 hp / 627 lb-ft.) engines, respectively. Both use 48-volt mild hybrid technology, and a 9-speed automatic transmission. A big change for the model range is a new EV variant, which is the first pure electric G-Class ever.

2025 Nissan Armada (Redesign)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 Nissan Armada PRO-4X. Photo: Nissan

Notable new features:

All-LED exterior lighting

New PRO-4X off-road trim

New 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine (425 hp / 516 lb-ft.)

The full-size Nissan Armada is all-new for 2025 with new styling, more tech, and a new powertrain. The V8 from the outgoing model has been replaced with a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine that produces 425 horsepower and 516 lb-ft. of torque. Paired with the V6 is a 9-speed automatic transmission with either rear-wheel or four-wheel drive, except for PRO-4X, which is 4WD only. In Canada, all 2025 Armadas will have standard 4WD.

Interior highlights include available twin 14.3-inch digital displays with Google built-in, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six USB-C ports, and available Klipsch Premium Audio with 12 speakers. The 2025 Armada will be sold in five trims: SV, SL, PRO-4X, Platinum, and Platinum Reserve. PRO-4X is a new grade, and comes with all-terrain tires, underbody skid plates, electronic locking differential, and Adaptive Electronic Air Suspension. This more rugged variant is a nice addition to Nissan’s SUV lineup.

2025 Nissan Kicks (Redesign)

Release date: Late Summer 2024

2025 Nissan Kicks. Photo: Nissan

Notable new features:

Available 12.3-inch digital displays (cluster and multimedia)

New 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine (141 hp / 140 lb-ft.)

Available in front and all-wheel drive

Nissan’s entry-level crossover enters its second generation with a load of changes. Key changes for the 2025 Kicks include a new design which has a boxier look with a wider stance, and a taller grille. New grille, LED headlights round out the front, while the rear has new full-width LED taillights. Inside, the Kicks has a standard 7-inch instrument cluster, which expands to 12.3 inches with the upper-level SR grade.

A 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, on SV and SR grades, is available with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. On the powertrain front, all ’25 Kicks utilize a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (141 hp / 140 lb-ft.) paired with a CVT. Unlike the outgoing model, all-wheel drive is available on all trims (S, SV, and SR), along with standard front-wheel drive. In Canada, the top-level SR is AWD only.

2025 Porsche Macan (Redesign)

Release date: Summer 2024

2025 Porsche Macan. Photo: Porsche

Notable new features:

EV only

First Porsche built on new PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture co-developed with Audi

Up to 630 horsepower (Turbo)

The big news with the compact Macan, as it moves into its second generation, is that it is EV only. Built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture that was co-developed with Audi, the new Macan features an 800-volt architecture which can handle DC fast charging up to 270 kW. Connected to a fast charger, the Macan’s battery can go from 10 to 80 percent charged in about 21 minutes.

The Macan uses a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery pack with dual electric motors. Power output varies depending on model, with the base Macan producing 355 horsepower, while the top-level Macan Turbo puts out 630. Similarly, range varies depending on grade. The Macan is 406 miles (654 km), while the Macan Turbo is 383 miles (616 km).

Related: First Drive: The 2024 Porsche Macan EV is High Tech, High-Powered & High Priced

2025 Toyota 4Runner (Redesign)

Release date: Fall 2024

2025 Toyota 4Runner Limited Heritage in Blue. Photo: Toyota

Notable new features:

“Wrap-over” quarter glass

New hybrid powertrain

Available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen

After almost 15 years, the 4Runner joins Toyota’s growing SUV lineup with an all-new again. Developed alongside the new Tacoma pickup, the sixth-generation 4Runner shares a family resemblance with the former, and has rugged, Baja-racer appearance as a result. A wide grille, flared haunches, and a high-riding stance all echo the Tacoma, but unique touches, such as “wrap-over” quarter glass and roll-down rear window, are unique to the 4Runner.

Two new 2.4-liter turbo four-cylinder engines power the ’25 4Runner. The base i-FORCE (278 hp / 317 lb-ft.) is in the SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and Limited. The hybrid i-FORCE MAX variant, which pairs the 2.4-liter turbo with a 1.87-kWh nickel metal hydride battery, produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb-ft. of torque. It’s standard issue for TRD Pro, adventure-ready Trailhunter, and Platinum grades, and is available for TRD Off-Road and Limited.

Related: The New 4Runner Trailhunter's 7 Off-The-Grid Features to Know

2025 Volkswagen Taos (Major refresh)

Release date: Late 2024

2025 Volkswagen Taos. Photo: VW

Notable new features:

Updated front-end styling with new bumper, grille and available light bar

New dashboard design with 8-inch infotainment display

Revised 1.5-liter turbo 4-cylinder engine (174 hp)

The compact Taos is still in its first generation but comes to market and joins the VW SUV roster with a host of updates for 2025. On the styling front, the ‘25 Taos receives a new front end which includes a redesigned bumper and grille, available light bar and LED projector headlights, which are now standard on all grades.

Inside, the Taos sports a new dashboard layout with an integrated 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, which is standard on all trims, along with new dual-zone climate controls. Under the hood, the 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine carries over from 2022 and has received some upgrades, including revised piston rings and fuel injectors. It now produces 174 horsepower, which is up from 158 in the outgoing Taos model in 2022.