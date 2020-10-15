Auto News Mitsubishi News

Mitsubishi’s compact SUV gets a well-deserved makeover for 2022

2022 Eclipse Cross keeps its 1.5L turbo engine but gains a new look both inside and out

News Editor
UPDATED:
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in red next to white
- Advertisement -

Fours years after Mitsubishi’s new compact SUV first arrived, the Eclipse Cross is getting a significant overhaul — both inside and out.

Fresh new look

On the design front, the eccentric backend design is now more toned down with a redesigned rear window and hatch, all while offering much better visibility — something missing with the original model.

From our 2018 Eclipse Cross review, our impressions of this peculiar backend: “While the raked rear window and vertical glass create a compelling side profile, in function it’s not entirely successful. The wiper only covers the sloping part of the rear glass, and while it does a great job of cleaning and tucks up nicely under the rear spoiler, the lower glass gets soiled with no assistance from any cleaning aid.”

2018 mitsubishi eclipse cross review front profile2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross in red next to white
First-generation 2018 Eclipse Cross (left) Vs Second-generation 2022 model

Sure, consumers can appreciate distinct designs, but it brings with it polarizing views. With that, lower sales — and no company wants that.

Thus, the much-need redesign results in is a more conventional looking Eclipse Cross sporting a more upscale feel that should appeal to a broader market.

As the Japanese automaker puts it, “From the day we started to rethink the new Eclipse Cross, we wanted to address an attitude of boosted road performance and eco-friendliness, all with a stand-out style that will take this SUV to the next level.”

In addition, fronted also gets a hefty tweak to include a new front bumper guard and refreshed light layout.

New interior layout with more upscale feel

2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross interior
2022 Eclipse Cross interior. Photo: Mitsubishi

Inside, Mitsubishi worked on ramping up the all-wheel drive SUV’s premium feel going with a new all-black cabin against silver accents and leather seats in a dark grey.

The centre stack layout has also changed, where the new 8-inch standard touchscreen moves closer to the driver and front-seat passenger for easier access, coupled with volume and tuning knobs for fast reference.

Gone is the touchpad used for multiple functions, opening up space and gaining more storage at the centre console.

Power: is a plug-in hybrid variant coming to North America?

Mitsubishis are know for their reliable powertrains, hence, the all-aluminum 1.5L MIVEC direct injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine remains intact, offering 152-hp and 184 lb.-ft of torque, mated to the same 8-speed sports mode CVT transmission.

And while select markets will get an Eclipse Cross PHEV version, the company hasn’t confirmed anything for US and Canada. Our best guess? A sustainable model offering better fuel economy is coming, soon.

Improved handling for 2022

Mitsubishi is promising “improved driving confidence and comfort” with the 2022 Eclipse Cross, though we won’t know until getting behind the wheel ourselves. But here’s what we thought of the current generation model’s driving dynamics:

“The handling wasn’t perfect, but it wasn’t awful. There’s a bit too much understeer built into the suspension, but it handles being upset — as during an emergency lane-change manoeuvre — very well. In the hands of experienced racer Tony Morris Jr., the vehicle similarly showed no signs of squirrelly handling. Most drivers likely won’t even notice the understeer.”

However, the new model does gain enlarged rear suspension absorbers while the springs in the front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension have been finely tuned. These are all steps in the right direction. And of course, consumers can expect Mitsubishi’s dependable all-wheel drive as standard, dubbed S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control).

2022 Eclipse Cross release date

Expect the redesigned compact SUV to hit North American Mitsubishi dealerships sometime early 2021, following its initial release in the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Shopping for a 2022 SUV? Check out these models worth waiting for.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Reddit
Share
Pocket
Email
News Editor
Bringing the latest news including release dates, pricing announcements, product updates. With some glossy concepts and special edition rides in the mix.
FILED UNDER:
FeaturedAuto NewsMitsubishi News

UP NEXT

Motorcycles

The Grunt is Volcon’s first all-electric off-roader offering range, power & big knobby tires

Amee Reehal -
Austin, TX-based Volcon Inc. hits the scene as the first all-electric, off-road powersports company. Here's their first vehicle: the Grunt.
Read more
Porsche Panamera

Now quicker, the 689-HP Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is why PHEV sedans matter

News Editor -
Updated for 2021 with more power, quicker specs, styling tweaks, and improved battery capacity, the 689-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid reminds us why love sedans.
Read more
Motorcycles

Aprilia’s new RS 660 high-performance bike is for the people

News Editor -
Lightweight & easy-to-handle backed by a 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, the 2021 RS 660 is Aprilia's answer to daily sport bike riding.
Read more
Motorcycles

A Beginner’s Motorcycle: 5 Tips for Buying Your First Ride

News Editor -
Buying your first motorcycle? Not sure where to start? We highlight the types of motorcycles to consider & 5 simple tips to keep in mind.
Read more
Ford Mustang

Ford honours the era of speed with limited, V8-powered Mustang Mach 1 priced within reach

News Editor -
After a 17-year hiatus, the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 fastback coupe is back. Here's a closer look at the 5.0L V8-powered Pony car available in limited numbers.
Read more
Volkswagen

Inside the cabin of Volkswagen’s new 2022 Taos Compact SUV

News Editor -
VW's smallest SUV is here but what's the 2022 Taos interior like? Especially compared to the Tiguan? A look at dimensions, features & photos.
Read more
Volkswagen

VW’s new Taos compact SUV makes the Jetta’s engine even better

News Editor -
VW enters the compact SUV race with the new 2022 Taos, powered by a 1.5L turbo engine built on the Jetta's 1.4L version. Here's a close look.
Read more
Gear

HitchFire’s space-saving, hitch-mounted grill for cookouts on the road

Gear Editor -
From off-road excursions to tailgating, the HitchFire Forge 15 is a small, propane bbq grill saving trunk space & taking cookouts to the road.
Read more
Toyota

Venza 5-seater returns with coupe-like looks & unexpected new specs

Graham Heeps -
After 5 years, the Toyota Venza returns for 2021 as an AWD & hybrid-only, premium-focused 5-seater. Specs, interior, pics, horsepower & more.
Read more
Ram

Ram’s Raptor-hunting 1500 TRX gains over 100 Mopar accessories

News Editor -
Mopar has released over 100 aftermarket accessories & parts for the 702-hp 2021 Ram 1500 TRX. Because a Raptor-fighting HEMI V8 isn't enough.
Read more
Ford F-150

The most powerful F-150 to date is a full hybrid-powered pickup

News Editor -
For the first time in a truck, a hybrid powerplant called PowerBoost joins the 2021 F-150 lineup with the most power & impressive specs yet.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Toyo Open Country H/T II All-Season Light Truck Tires

Russell Purcell -
A full review of the Toyo Open Country HT II all-season tire. So, how did these all-season truck tires perform after 3,100 miles / 5,000 kms?
Read more

TractionLife is about hitting the road and enjoying life. We speak to new car buyers and motor-enthusiasts who prefer the unbeaten path, paving their own way in search of adventure, culture, and the best in gear. Let's go.

Trending Now

SUV and Crossover Reviews

Here’s the new batch of 2021 + 2022 SUVs you should hold out for

William Clavey -
Here's a fresh batch of 2021 & 2022 sport utilities worth waiting for. Over 15 models & redesigns only, from small CUVs & full-size SUVs to all-electric.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New BFGoodrich Winter T/A KSI Tires

Chris Chase -
BFGoodrich reveal their new Winter T/A/ KSI tires, replacing the Winter Slalom KSI. We head to snowy Ottawa to put these tires to the test.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: Continental IceContact XTRM Winter Tire

Graham Heeps -
Studded or non-studded: the choice is yours. We put the new Continental IceContact XTRM winter tire to the test. Here's our full review.
Read more
Tire Reviews

Review: New Michelin Defender LTX M/S Tires

Russell Purcell -
We take the new Michelin Defender LTX M/S off-road in Vermont and put the popular light truck tire to the test.
Read more
Motorcycles

Aprilia’s new RS 660 high-performance bike is for the people

News Editor -
Lightweight & easy-to-handle backed by a 100-bhp 660cc parallel-twin engine, the 2021 RS 660 is Aprilia's answer to daily sport bike riding.
Read more

Categories

GET THE GOODS

Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter for the latest. 2pm EST. Every Thursday.

© 2020 Traction Media

MORE STORIES
mitsubishi-electric-car-buggy-concept-revealed-at-tokyo-motor-show

The MI-TECH CONCEPT is a Beefy, Adventure-Ready Buggy Mitsubishi Seriously Needs...