2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV First Drive Review

Vancouver, British Columbia – Time flies. The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV had already been on sale in Asia and Europe for some time when it first reached North America in 2018, but it was still a new proposition in the mid-size SUV heartland. With electrification now penetrating the mainstream however, the second-generation Outlander makes its pitch to an increasingly competitive market.

How much does the 2023 Outlander PHEV cost?

The Canadian and US Outlander PHEV ranges are broadly comparable but are named slightly differently, so we’ll separate them to avoid confusion. All prices MSRP:

Canada USA ES S-AWC C$46,538 ES US$39,845 LE S-AWC C$51,238 SE US$42,145 SEL S-AWC C$54,048 SEL US$45,445 GT S-AWC C$56,348 SEL Touring US$47,645 GT-Premium S-AWC C$57,048 SEL Premium US$$48,145

Each Outlander PHEV retails for around C$14,000 / US$10,000 more than its gas-only equivalent. All cars get S-AWC AWD as standard, but Canada includes it in the badging.

The US is also offering a limited-run, 40th Anniversary Edition, differentiated from the SEL Premium by black paint and a bronze roof, for US$49,995.

Styling: a wider Outlander hybrid seeking tougher looks

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Graham Heeps

In design terms, the all-new PHEV is a major leap forward from its aging predecessor. The new model is 60mm (2.4in) wider than before for a less elongated look.

Mitsubishi believes the new styling, accentuated by the 20in wheels, is tougher than before, although we’d guess that smaller rims would provide greater ride comfort. Our test car was finished in white with a black roof, an option available to high-end Outlanders for an extra C$900/US$995.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV interior and equipment

Mitsubishi’s alliance with Nissan and Renault provides access to the updated CMF-C platform that Outlander shares with the Nissan Rogue. Inside, you might recognize some items of switchgear and the touchscreen from the Rogue, but most of what you see, touch and feel is unique to Mitsubishi.

Every Outlander PHEV comes with a 12.3in, configurable digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 120V/1,500W electrical outlet and a suite of driver assistance systems.

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Graham Heeps

We found it easy to get lost in the digital cluster’s many available menus and functions but correctly configured, it’s helpful when trying to maximize your electric-only range. That’s up from 39km (24 miles) on the previous Outlander PHEV we reviewed here to a very handy 61km (38 miles) on the new model.

The central screen was simpler to operate, with a clear display and good sound from the Bose audio fitted here (standard on higher-end grades, or part of the US$2,000 Tech Package for the SE in the US market, which also adds a power panoramic sunroof). Retaining physical volume and tuning buttons on the screen’s edges is a smart move and the climate controls have physical switches, too.

Inside the range-topping Outlander SEL Premium / GT-Premium

At the Canadian press launch, we drove the range-topping GT-Premium (SEL Premium), which layers supple, semi-aniline leather seats and a front-seat massage function on top of the already well-appointed GT/SEL Touring trim.

Luxuries aside, one of the most impressive features is that the PHEV powertrain doesn’t compromise the Outlander’s practicality. There’s a sliding rear bench and Mitsubishi worked with Nissan on the platform’s rear packaging so that even the PHEV could continue to offer seven seats – the Rogue no longer does so – although the third row is suitable only for children.

PHEV powertrain is much-changed from the previous generation Outlander

2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Photo: Graham Heeps

With more powerful electric motors aboard – up from 80 HP front and 94 HP rear to 114 HP and 134 HP – the PHEV powertrain is much-changed from the previous generation Outlander. Mitsubishi’s engineers say that the larger rear motor (shared with the Nissan Ariya) enables them to realize the ideal front-rear torque split through the S-AWC (Super All Wheel Control) AWD system that improves traction, stability and handling.

The company has been refining this system for more than a decade. A further enhancement in the new model is the extension to the rear wheels of the active yaw control (AYC) system, which brakes the inside wheel when cornering to help keep the car on course.

Driving Impressions & Outlander PHEV Range

Unlike some of its rivals, Mitsubishi has set this PHEV up to be an EV first, with the 2.4-litre gas engine chiming in only when needed as a generator, or to power the wheels when cruising or at times of high demand. The greater EV range stems from a larger battery pack than before – 20kWh vs 13.8kWh. On a hilly route on a cold day, we managed 40km rather than the claimed 61km (38 miles) that’s likely possible in more favourable conditions.

EV-style, one-pedal operation is provided by the ‘Innovative Pedal’ but we found its aggressive regenerative braking less than relaxing. Switch it off and you can use the steering-wheel paddles to select from five available regen levels.

Mitsubishi has also addressed a shortcoming in the previous model by boosting overall range to more than 600km (400 miles), primarily thanks to a larger, 56L gas tank.

DC fast charging isn’t common on PHEVs but can be achieved through the Outlander’s CHAdeMO connector, which is standard on all models in Canada, and on SEL and higher in the US. When tested in cold weather during the launch the charge rate dropped off quickly to around 20kW, some way short of the claimed 50kW maximum, but this feature will still provide a welcome alternative to Level 2 charging, which takes around 6.5 hours.

Mitsubishi has also addressed a shortcoming in the previous model by boosting overall range to more than 600km (400 miles), primarily thanks to a larger, 56L gas tank. Overall combined consumption is officially 3.6L/100km (64mpge). On a mixed city/highway route, we recorded 5.2L/100km (45mpge).

Aside from the refined, EV-like driving experience, the Outlander unsurprisingly feels a lot like a Rogue. It’s easy to drive, with light steering and a reasonable ride on those 20in rims.

Takeaway: is the redesigned Outlander hybrid SUV worth buying?

Pros Clever AWD technology

Useful range, electric or otherwise

Third-row seating Cons Aggressive regen in one-pedal mode

Fiddly digital cluster

Some rivals are cheaper

Mitsubishi already has many more pre-orders for the 2023 Outlander PHEV than it has cars to fulfil them. It deserves to be in demand, and not just for the credibility that its maker has already established in this segment. Even at a higher price than rivals like the Kia Sportage PHEV, the Outlander is a great package for efficient family motoring, with standout features like DC fast charging and seven seats differentiating it from the competition.

