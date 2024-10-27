As it begins its ninth generation, the 2025 Toyota Camry introduces a host of changes to the company’s standard-bearer sedan. Chief among these is the elimination of all gas-only powertrains, in favour of hybridization across the model range. The U.S.-led design iterates on the outgoing model’s handsome styling, while the cabin has been completely remade with a new look, and with an abundance of advanced technology.

Performance and Driving Impressions: not fast, but smooth, quiet, and powerful enough

Lee Bailie

Spec 2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE AWD Engine 2.5L Inline-4 with Hybrid Synergy Drive Total System Horsepower 232 hp (225 hp for FWD) Transmission Electronically Controlled Continuously Variable Transmission (eCVT) Drivetrain All-wheel drive (AWD) Fuel Economy (estimated) 44 mpg city / 47 mpg highway (5.3 L/100 km city / 5.0 L/100 km highway) 0-60 mph Acceleration Approximately 7.5 seconds

Lee Bailie

All 2025 Camrys receive the same basic powertrain, which consists of a 2.5L four-cylinder engine and Toyota’s fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS). THS uses two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery pack that works together with the engine and an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission (CVT) to power either the front wheels or all four. Total horsepower for front-wheel drive models is rated at 225 horsepower, while all-wheel drive grades are 232.

Related – Getting Acquainted with Toyota’s NASCAR-Bred Road Racers: The Camry TRD & GR Supra

On the road: we miss the Camry’s old 3.5L V6

Lee Bailie

On the road, our Ocean Gem Hybrid XSE AWD tester delivered good acceleration that feels smooth and linear from rest and at speed. While not fast, the hybrid powertrain feels responsive with more than enough power for everyday driving, such as commuting, that many Camrys are used for. On that score, our tester proved to be a comfortable, quiet, and smooth operator both on city streets and highways during our test.

Lee Bailie

Do we wish the 3.5L V6, with its torquey low-end grunt, from the previous generation was still an option for upper-level trims like the XSE AWD? Yes, but as Toyota moves towards an electrified future, the switch to hybrid-only for a volume seller like the Camry makes sense, much like it did for the Sienna minivan a few years back.

Here’s our review of the first-ever V6-powered Camry TRD. Where we asked the question: is this sport-tuned, V6-powered 301-hp sedan a glorified XSE or the real deal?

- Advertisement -

Interior: spacious with loads of tech

Lee Bailie

The 2025 Camry comes with a new “open-concept” interior design that includes new soft-touch materials and more advanced technology. The XSE cabin comes with standard “shooting blade” patterned perforations on its leather seats and door panels. Black with blue-lined perforations were on our tester, but Cockpit Red is also available.

Lee Bailie

Apart from a new design theme, with its attendant new shapes and materials, the big headline for us in the 2025 Camry cabin is the digital displays. With pin-sharp resolution, loads of configurability, quick response times, and, of course, size, they really stand out. And for the XSE, they’re all standard: a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen, and a 10-inch head-up display.

Lee Bailie

Generally, the Camry’s cabin is roomy, comfortable, and spacious. The screens impressed the most, but its comfortable seats, big trunk (15.1 cu-ft. / 428 liters), and lots of useful storage cubbies and USB ports enhance its practical appeal.

Styling: more evolution than revolution

Lee Bailie

For those expecting a complete departure from the outgoing model in the styling department, the 2025 Camry might be a disappointment. The ’25 looks a lot like its predecessor, especially from side profile and rear three-quarter perspectives.

Lee Bailie

But, the new “hammerhead” face, with its new grille and headlights, is distinctive, and represents a new design direction for the Camry. We think it’s a bit too derivate overall, but in XSE guise it receives black trim (mirror caps, door pillars, spoiler, etc.), grade-specific 19-inch wheels, and color-matched front grille, which adds some needed pizzazz.

Takeaway

Pros

fuel-sipping hybrid powertrain

big digital displays

spacious, comfortable cabin

Cons

not super powerful

no V6

derivative exterior styling

The 2025 Toyota Camry represents a sea change for Toyota’s iconic sedan. The switch to a hybrid-only powertrain might not be to everyone’s taste but given the few mid-size sedans left in North America among non-luxury brands, it could make the Camry more appealing.

- Advertisement -

The V6’s demise, however, likely means no new TRD Camry, which is a shame, but it’s hard to argue the observed fuel consumption of our tester (42 mpg / 5.6 L/100 km) won’t appeal to consumers. That, combined with more tech features, a comfortable interior and Toyota reliability should ensure the Camry will be around for some time to come.